So we grossly underpaid him 12 months ago, that's what you're guessing at? His amortization value is probably £1m at most considering the full £4.3m to Fulham is only due once he plays 100 times and has an England cap. The overall amortization bill is £108m so that doesn't do anything by extending him.



I hope Elliott is the next Pele and wins everything but that doesn't make the timing of this a bit odd. The agents for Jones and Tsimikas could certainly make more realistic arguments at this point.



I imagine youth players for the most part coming out of LFC will be paid a fairly standard sum for their first pro contract regardless of who they are. And Klopp very likely will instruct the team to improve the contracts of these players if they have shown they can remain in the first squad as a valuable member.In fact, Jones signed one of these in 2020. Hes already on his 2nd pro contract.As for Tsimikas, he isnt due until 2025. I imagine his first contract isnt an entry level pro contract that needs to be updated.