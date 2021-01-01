People talk about new signings but many ignore the fact that sometimes the best option is to deal with what you have.
Elliot, Carvalho and Jones are top class players already, if we'd paid £40m each for them people would be raving about them.
City have managed to bring Foden through, but that alone, but we've already shown the path to developing players is fruitful (even if we sell, Wilson, Ibe, Brewster, Solanke paid for Jota and Diaz) remember we probably have the top full back in the world right now and he cost zilch.