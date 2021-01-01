He looked so much better playing on the right side of the midfield three rather than previous friendlies wide right in the front three.



Don't think he's going to score enough goals to play as a forward. I'd much prefer him to be Henderson's understudy on that right side and dedicated to that position rather than moved around. Doesn't score enough for a forward but could really contribute offensively as a central midfielder. It's the same with Carvalho. Can play as a wide forward but IF we can make him a #8 he's be so dangerous. I'd love to see us play both of the young lad's as the #8's in a LC game cup this season.