I'm sure it's not a 'simplistic' thing and it's definitely not set in stone at the beginning of a season but Klopp does goes through periods in midfield where his selections are pretty predictable. It can change but there was very clearly a preferred 4 in the final weeks and months of the season. We were rotating 4 players quite fluidly and then Milner and Jones were coming in less regularly. Elliott and Ox got far fewer minutes. There have been periods when Keita hasn't been able to get on the pitch and has seemed to be 'down the pecking order'. Last season Ox was regularly out of the match day squad in the 2nd half of the season whilst being fit.





I understand what you're saying but I think it's important not to confuse what might be going on here with the idea of an established 'pecking order'. Some managers do operate 'pecking orders' - usually shit managers with attitude problems. They arrange their players in orders decided by favouritism or as ways to punish players who they've clashed with or something else ego-driven or inane like that.Klopp isn't like that. I think what's going on in the situations you describe is a combination of several things inc. fitness issues and how players are training at a given time and also that at certain key junctures Klopp likes to keep his deployments fairly static, not making too many changes or bringing in players cold to disrupt what has been working, even if they've trained well. This was particularly evident during parts of the covid season.Sometimes players miss out on game time through no fault of their own; while they are training and showing up well. It's nothing to do with any lack on their part and everything to do with a given situation, or maybe a partnership of other players that is working too well to disrupt, etc. Such are the ins and outs of being a top-level footballer.This is all guesswork, though. We have no inside knowledge or insights