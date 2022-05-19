« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 325927 times)

Offline Songs to Sing

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,504
  • ...Hold your head up high He made the people happy
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3240 on: May 19, 2022, 05:23:36 am »
Lol whats all this reference to the injury? He was out for 3-4 months? Wasnt he back in Feb? People saying hes lost a year of development 😂 acting like he did his acl. He hasnt played cause its been business end, we have so much quality, and at business end the pool of players that play is less because you want rhythm and every game is big game
Logged
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,548
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3241 on: May 19, 2022, 09:01:50 am »
Quote from: Songs to Sing on May 19, 2022, 05:23:36 am
Lol whats all this reference to the injury? He was out for 3-4 months? Wasnt he back in Feb? People saying hes lost a year of development 😂 acting like he did his acl. He hasnt played cause its been business end, we have so much quality, and at business end the pool of players that play is less because you want rhythm and every game is big game
But the injury and the long lay-off meant that he didn't even have a chance to make it into the pool of starters and the first layer of rotation, which he might have done had he not been injured.

It was definitely a setback for him, and it's effects have been season-long
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3242 on: May 19, 2022, 10:26:41 am »
Sure. But he's not lost a season of development. He got multiple first team starts at the beginning of the season. He got more first team starts when he got back from injury. He started again on Tuesday. He's had a season of huge development. Sure it could have been MUCH better but given last season he was on loan in the championship this has still been a really encouraging year.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,548
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3243 on: May 19, 2022, 02:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Knight on May 19, 2022, 10:26:41 am
Sure. But he's not lost a season of development. He got multiple first team starts at the beginning of the season. He got more first team starts when he got back from injury. He started again on Tuesday. He's had a season of huge development. Sure it could have been MUCH better but given last season he was on loan in the championship this has still been a really encouraging year.
Certainly, and I'm the first to remind people that there's more to a footballer's job than the 90-minute games we see on the TV. Most of their 'day job', so to speak, is to come into training and work with coaches and medics and developmental staff to improve both their own and their team mates' games; that's where the bulk of development and improvement takes place, not the public-facing window of the scheduled games, and so he's continued to do that.

I was merely addressing the poster's point that just because he was 'back' by Feb or whenever it was, doesn't mean the injury hasn't had a knock-on effect beyond that date. We'll never know whether or not he might have grown into a first choice or first rotation player for this crucial period if he had not become injured. Given his age possibly not. But the injury pretty much knocked any chance of it off the table.

Fortunately he is so young and talented that he has plenty of time to become everything he can possibly be
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,080
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3244 on: May 23, 2022, 02:52:45 pm »
If Thiago cannot make the Champions League final, do any of you think there is a chance that Harvey could start? As a layman spectator, to my eye he seems the most similar alternative to Thiago in our squad. Can break the lines with quality passes, great work rate, creative and hard working.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3245 on: May 23, 2022, 04:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on May 23, 2022, 02:52:45 pm
If Thiago cannot make the Champions League final, do any of you think there is a chance that Harvey could start? As a layman spectator, to my eye he seems the most similar alternative to Thiago in our squad. Can break the lines with quality passes, great work rate, creative and hard working.

Nah, both Milner and Jones would be preferred I think. Starting midfield will probably be Hendo, Fab, Keita.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,080
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3246 on: May 23, 2022, 05:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on May 23, 2022, 04:03:05 pm
Nah, both Milner and Jones would be preferred I think. Starting midfield will probably be Hendo, Fab, Keita.

You're almost certainly right ... i'd have been fascinated though if Elliot had replaced Thiago at half time instead of Millie.

Either way, with a strong pre season under his belt I can't wait to see how Harvey does next year. He impresses me every time I see him play for us.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,375
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3247 on: Today at 03:23:30 pm »
Quote
Harvey Elliott on Fabio Carvalho:

"He was my favourite player to play with as a youngster to be honest at Fulham. Me and him had a great connection, on the pitch as well as off the pitch and I will definitely look after him when he arrives." [Liverpool Echo]
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 