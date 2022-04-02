« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 319009 times)

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,101
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3200 on: April 2, 2022, 03:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on April  2, 2022, 03:15:35 pm
Did he play today?? I dont think he was even in the squad?

Maybe against Chelsea U23's this morning.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,827
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3201 on: April 2, 2022, 03:37:03 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on April  2, 2022, 03:20:51 pm
Maybe against Chelsea U23's this morning.

Oh right. Fair enough.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,036
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3202 on: April 3, 2022, 09:44:05 pm »
Elliott hasn't featured much recently, and a couple of times not even made the match day squad. Does anyone have any insight? Maybe a case of Klopp wanting to be cautious with his comeback or is he just not back to the level he was at before?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,865
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3203 on: April 3, 2022, 09:49:00 pm »
Probably because the ridiculous amount of talent we have now.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,895
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3204 on: April 3, 2022, 10:11:14 pm »
Quote from: newterp on April  3, 2022, 09:49:00 pm
Probably because the ridiculous amount of talent we have now.
He was making starts in the beginning of the season with the same talent around (bar Keita). I think it may have to do with a drop of form, which is expected at his age. He played for the U23s, which may have been intended to give him game time.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,865
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3205 on: April 3, 2022, 10:13:28 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on April  3, 2022, 10:11:14 pm
He was making starts in the beginning of the season with the same talent around (bar Keita). I think it may have to do with a drop of form, which is expected at his age. He played for the U23s, which may have been intended to give him game time.

But the injury clearly is a factor as was noted. Klopp is juggling a lot of pieces. I wouldnt be surprised to see him on the bench Tuesday.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,895
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3206 on: April 3, 2022, 10:15:38 pm »
Quote from: newterp on April  3, 2022, 10:13:28 pm
But the injury clearly is a factor as was noted. Klopp is juggling a lot of pieces. I wouldnt be surprised to see him on the bench Tuesday.
Agree about the injury, and I too hope he gets CL experience from the bench.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,036
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3207 on: April 3, 2022, 10:40:17 pm »
Quote from: newterp on April  3, 2022, 10:13:28 pm
But the injury clearly is a factor as was noted. Klopp is juggling a lot of pieces. I wouldnt be surprised to see him on the bench Tuesday.
If Naby is still injured and Jones turns out to have a knock, we probably will see him on the bench. There is no way that Thiago, Hendo and Fab can play 90min every game.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,174
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3208 on: April 4, 2022, 12:50:13 pm »
19 today.  :D

Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3209 on: April 4, 2022, 09:36:24 pm »
Happy Birthday to Harvey Elliott
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,370
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3210 on: April 11, 2022, 04:42:17 pm »
Would love to see him involved this Wednesday.

He kind of cemented himself as a starter in those first few games and was one of our best players before the injury. Hopefully he can find some opportunities to get back in before the end of the season as at his best he does offer something we dont really have in the Foden, Silva buzzy quick footed highly skilled mould.

Itll be tough to get back in as every game has something riding on it so playing yourself back into form isnt really an option, but I hope he can find that level again soon. If not hes still an amazing talent to look forward to in future
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline riismeister

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,688
  • Onwards and upwards
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3211 on: Yesterday at 04:10:54 pm »
Only been in 2 out of 7 match day squads this month and not played a second of first team football. Is he struggling with fitness or is there some other reason he isn't getting minutes at the moment?
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,231
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3212 on: Yesterday at 04:16:25 pm »
Quote from: riismeister on Yesterday at 04:10:54 pm
Only been in 2 out of 7 match day squads this month and not played a second of first team football. Is he struggling with fitness or is there some other reason he isn't getting minutes at the moment?
I wouldn't read anything in to it. We've got a big squad and everyone's fit, someone has to miss out.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,937
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3213 on: Yesterday at 04:18:16 pm »
Quote from: riismeister on Yesterday at 04:10:54 pm
Only been in 2 out of 7 match day squads this month and not played a second of first team football. Is he struggling with fitness or is there some other reason he isn't getting minutes at the moment?

It's a bit ominous for him he's not making the bench at all but when we have near enough everyone fit then competition for places is very high and some will miss out on the squad. It's generally going to be Jones or Elliott, not both.

Because he had a bad injury - and every game in April and May is a final - we can't really afford for him to play his way back at the moment. I'd say that's why he's not featuring. When we did have a few injuries in January and February he was getting games. In the cup final for example he went from not being on the bench to coming on after Thiago went off in the warm up.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3214 on: Yesterday at 04:29:20 pm »
We have to have something to worry about so it may as well be Harvey not making the 18 because we have nearly everyone fit and firing 😁
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,289
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3215 on: Yesterday at 05:15:10 pm »
'Ominous' lol ;D

Peak Fromola, that
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,645
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3216 on: Yesterday at 05:17:40 pm »
Fucking ominous :lmao

Parody, and not a good one
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,937
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3217 on: Yesterday at 06:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:15:10 pm
'Ominous' lol ;D

Peak Fromola, that

Just in terms of getting minutes for the rest of the season because of how big the games are while he's coming back from long term injury (as I went on to say). No big deal.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,690
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3218 on: Today at 03:47:22 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:25:13 pm
Just in terms of getting minutes for the rest of the season because of how big the games are while he's coming back from long term injury (as I went on to say). No big deal.

It's a bit ominbus for him, then...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #3219 on: Today at 06:03:28 am »
Quote from: riismeister on Yesterday at 04:10:54 pm
Only been in 2 out of 7 match day squads this month and not played a second of first team football. Is he struggling with fitness or is there some other reason he isn't getting minutes at the moment?
Coming back from a major injury and in a super high stakes period along with everybody fit. Yea understandable he super talented but understandable
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Up
« previous next »
 