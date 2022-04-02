Only been in 2 out of 7 match day squads this month and not played a second of first team football. Is he struggling with fitness or is there some other reason he isn't getting minutes at the moment?



It's a bit ominous for him he's not making the bench at all but when we have near enough everyone fit then competition for places is very high and some will miss out on the squad. It's generally going to be Jones or Elliott, not both.Because he had a bad injury - and every game in April and May is a final - we can't really afford for him to play his way back at the moment. I'd say that's why he's not featuring. When we did have a few injuries in January and February he was getting games. In the cup final for example he went from not being on the bench to coming on after Thiago went off in the warm up.