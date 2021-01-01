



The lad carries himself with an aire of class, he's responsible, he does the "right" thing, he has a great attitude of perseverance, he acknowledges the roles others play in his life- even Rovers declared his class on their official twitter the other day and others talk highly of him.We're all aware of his efforts for the community during the pandemic. Young footballers can look up to him- some older than him. His actions and the way he carries himself shows he's wise beyond his years.An all-round good egg, not just in the football dept. You can't buy that in a person- especially in an environment and age where class is sorely needed. It is valuable in itself!He's going to follow in Hendo's footsteps!