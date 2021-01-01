« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 287487 times)

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2920 on: Yesterday at 07:15:25 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:04:38 pm
The amount of non Liverpool players congratulating him mate.

Oh yeah. I just checked. Rice congratulated him too. Don't want to start anything, just saying ;)
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2921 on: Yesterday at 07:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 07:15:25 pm
Oh yeah. I just checked. Rice congratulated him too. Don't want to start anything, just saying ;)

Haha you saw all the begging LFC fans pleading with him to come to us in the summer then  ;)
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,877
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2922 on: Yesterday at 07:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:03:21 pm

The lad carries himself with an aire of class, he's responsible, he does the "right" thing, he has a great attitude of perseverance, he acknowledges the roles others play in his life- even Rovers declared his class on their official twitter the other day and others talk highly of him.

We're all aware of his efforts for the community during the pandemic. Young footballers can look up to him- some older than him. His actions and the way he carries himself shows he's wise beyond his years.
An all-round good egg, not just in the football dept. You can't buy that in a person- especially in an environment and age where class is sorely needed. It is valuable in itself!

He's going to follow in Hendo's footsteps!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:31:57 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,110
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2923 on: Yesterday at 08:02:11 pm »
Made up for the young lad today, brilliant finish & what a return!

He seems to carry himself with real professionalism and comes across as a genuinely nice kid too. He's going to be an outstanding asset for us over the coming years.
Logged

Offline Penfold78

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2924 on: Yesterday at 08:03:58 pm »
Star. There arent too many players that just look so competent and composed on the field at this stage in their career. He reminds me of watching Robbie Fowler when he burst on the scene. Different roles but a clear similarity in terms of the gift theyve been bestowed (and worked immensely for). He really excites me, even more than Salah, Mane, Trent, Thiago and Diaz.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,896
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2925 on: Yesterday at 08:24:42 pm »
Delighted for him.

That roar when he came on, that roar when he scored, and that massive smile. Superb finish, looked really lively, and great to have him back.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2926 on: Yesterday at 08:26:15 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:20:47 pm
Haha you saw all the begging LFC fans pleading with him to come to us in the summer then  ;)

 ;D
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,435
  • Well Red.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2927 on: Yesterday at 08:30:16 pm »
Felt he absolutely changed the tempo for us today when he came on.

I've been waiting for him to score his first goal as I knew he would celebrate a it properly. I was not disappointed. Pure passion.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2928 on: Yesterday at 08:45:24 pm »
 Player!

Made up for him.
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,457
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2929 on: Yesterday at 08:49:38 pm »
Above all I enjoyed hearing the boom as he struck that volley into the net
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,557
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2930 on: Yesterday at 08:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:30:26 pm
Hes going to be a special player for us. The way Klopp speaks about him too, clearly loves him. Could be our Mario Götze ;D



Sorry, couldn't help myself.  :-[ :-\
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2931 on: Yesterday at 09:18:32 pm »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 845
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2932 on: Yesterday at 09:54:53 pm »
He's a class act isn't he. On and off the field.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,063
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2933 on: Yesterday at 10:16:04 pm »
What a moment for the kid. 
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,516
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2934 on: Today at 01:32:28 am »
Great stuff, made up for the lad. He feels like he's family, a son or a kid brother you're absolutely made up for as he takes on his life and the world and wins, with beautiful football.

As I've mentioned before, definitely my 2nd favourite Eliott, after TS ;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,516
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2935 on: Today at 02:09:21 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 08:24:42 pm
Delighted for him.

That roar when he came on, that roar when he scored, and that massive smile.
And that was just in your house amirite?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,074
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2936 on: Today at 07:49:17 am »
He was good, especially after being out so long. He did take his goal very well, but he was helped by the fact the opposition player tripped and couldn't close him down.

All in all, how many 18 year old players who you can say he's not for the future, he's for now?
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,200
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2937 on: Today at 08:08:19 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:32:28 am
Great stuff, made up for the lad. He feels like he's family, a son or a kid brother you're absolutely made up for as he takes on his life and the world and wins, with beautiful football.

As I've mentioned before, definitely my 2nd favourite Eliott, after TS ;)

Harveys season will end with a bang, not a whimper.
Logged

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,968
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2938 on: Today at 08:50:03 am »
The way he turned on the ball and shot. That reminded me of a a certain legendary player/manager, who used to score goals like that in his day.

Nicely done Elliott.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,390
  • Truthiness
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2939 on: Today at 08:56:07 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:08:19 am
Harveys season will end with a bang, not a whimper.
April isn't going to be our cruellest month.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 