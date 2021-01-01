« previous next »
Welcome Harvey

mrantarctica

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,644
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2880 on: Today at 03:19:36 pm
He looks a more natural fit in that RM spot rather than Hendo. I think it helps that he's a left footer. With Hendo, it's a bit same-same with both him and Trent on that right hand side. All they can do is cross it in. Harvey gives us the ability to cross, or cut-in and shoot, or take on a defender or thread a more intricate pass. For games against bus parkers, I suspect that is what we need. Games against skilful teams, we probably do need Hendo's athleticism and work rate.

He had a brilliant cameo and looked as if he'd never been injured. Hopefully he can get another cameo against Leicester and then earn a few starts before the season is done.
Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,997
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2881 on: Today at 03:22:19 pm
Hes going to be special.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

jonnypb

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,381
  • JFT97
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2882 on: Today at 03:29:37 pm
The future is bright  :D
newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,030
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2883 on: Today at 03:35:15 pm
And thats the way to score your first Liverpool first team goal.
Gaz123456

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,147
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Financial Planning Consultants
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2884 on: Today at 03:39:44 pm
One of the best moments of the season there. Love him to play at Wembley and pick the trophy up.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 93,177
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2885 on: Today at 03:40:17 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 03:09:11 pm
Harveys dad after he scored

https://twitter.com/Watch_LFC/status/1490340768879464453

Imagine how proud that must make you feel. Alas, Ill never know that feeling with my wastrel son. 13 now and not so much as a sniff of first team football anywhere.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 31,641
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2886 on: Today at 03:41:02 pm
Kloppo on Harvey:

"I was in a worse mood than he was after the injury at Leeds. He was like, "Come on boss, head up. I'll be back!

 ;D
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,030
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2887 on: Today at 03:48:00 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:40:17 pm
Imagine how proud that must make you feel. Alas, Ill never know that feeling with my wastrel son. 13 now and not so much as a sniff of first team football anywhere.

Get rid. For your own good.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 31,641
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2888 on: Today at 04:04:09 pm
Jürgen Klopp:

"Harvey Elliott's goal was very touching. I have known him for a while now, I know what an incredible talent he is and an incredible kid he is.

When we lost him at Leeds, it was one of the hardest moments of my career."
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,954
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2889 on: Today at 04:06:53 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:04:09 pm
Jürgen Klopp:

"Harvey Elliott's goal was very touching. I have known him for a while now, I know what an incredible talent he is and an incredible kid he is.

When we lost him at Leeds, it was one of the hardest moments of my career."

Jurgen signs an extension to usher The Harve to new heights, you read it here first...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,327
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #2890 on: Today at 04:11:12 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 03:09:11 pm
Harveys dad after he scored

https://twitter.com/Watch_LFC/status/1490340768879464453

Shout out to this man's ballsacks for producing such a talent.
