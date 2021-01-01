He looks a more natural fit in that RM spot rather than Hendo. I think it helps that he's a left footer. With Hendo, it's a bit same-same with both him and Trent on that right hand side. All they can do is cross it in. Harvey gives us the ability to cross, or cut-in and shoot, or take on a defender or thread a more intricate pass. For games against bus parkers, I suspect that is what we need. Games against skilful teams, we probably do need Hendo's athleticism and work rate.



He had a brilliant cameo and looked as if he'd never been injured. Hopefully he can get another cameo against Leicester and then earn a few starts before the season is done.