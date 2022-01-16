« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 268416 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,061
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2720 on: January 16, 2022, 11:16:55 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on January 16, 2022, 02:58:24 am
Agree completely. Jones and Elliot were around the squad when we were winning the CL and the League. They are absolutely desperate to grab some of those rewards for themselves. Hunger is infectious.

Finally, I can use this as an excuse.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,503
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2721 on: January 16, 2022, 11:24:27 am »
Great news for the lad and for us.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,586
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2722 on: January 16, 2022, 11:30:48 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 15, 2022, 03:56:11 pm
I know what you mean.

Some if the unremitting gloom is unremittingly miserable so I give it a miss.

To be fair, most of those whining the most don't go.

I know people don't like the "match going superfan idea' but those that go regularly seem to be a bit more grounded.

I can't remember a game I've been to in my life where I've 'expected' us to win. Football isn't like that and has never been like that.

Professional football teams need to work hard, have a plan, work to the plan and work hard just to get a chance at a result. That's why I'm always delighted when we win and not depressed and upset when we don't. There are no givens. You can cut down the chances and you can apply yourselves, but nothing is a given.

I suppose that if I approached every game expecting us to win then if we did then I wouldn't be arsed in the slightest because I expected it. I imagine that if I expected us to win and then we drew or lost then I'd be furious.

But honestly, if that's your mindset then you're probably better off doing something else with your time because the joy of the game is something you'll never experience.

When we win and I leave the game, I'm on a real high, I'm made up - because we've done it. We've achieved a win. If we haven't then you moan to your mates in the alehouse, have a go at the ref, wonder what we could do better then get your hopes up for the next game.

It's never a given. Enjoy it and enjoying footy means enjoying the good times and the bad times. Without the bad times, the good times mean fuck all and you just end up being a spoiled want-it-all dickhead with no joy in anything.
Logged
I like cats

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,323
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2723 on: January 16, 2022, 12:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2022, 11:30:48 am
To be fair, most of those whining the most don't go.

I know people don't like the "match going superfan idea' but those that go regularly seem to be a bit more grounded.

I can't remember a game I've been to in my life where I've 'expected' us to win. Football isn't like that and has never been like that.

Professional football teams need to work hard, have a plan, work to the plan and work hard just to get a chance at a result. That's why I'm always delighted when we win and not depressed and upset when we don't. There are no givens. You can cut down the chances and you can apply yourselves, but nothing is a given.

I suppose that if I approached every game expecting us to win then if we did then I wouldn't be arsed in the slightest because I expected it. I imagine that if I expected us to win and then we drew or lost then I'd be furious.

But honestly, if that's your mindset then you're probably better off doing something else with your time because the joy of the game is something you'll never experience.

When we win and I leave the game, I'm on a real high, I'm made up - because we've done it. We've achieved a win. If we haven't then you moan to your mates in the alehouse, have a go at the ref, wonder what we could do better then get your hopes up for the next game.

It's never a given. Enjoy it and enjoying footy means enjoying the good times and the bad times. Without the bad times, the good times mean fuck all and you just end up being a spoiled want-it-all dickhead with no joy in anything.
:thumbup

Excellent post. Players are human. Sometimes we won't win. Sometimes we'll go through an extended bad patch, and that's when the team need us more than ever.

I'm with you on this. Ecstatic when we win, philosophical when we don't. Always hopeful and positive about the future. One of the best things about football is that whatever happens in a given game, there's another game round the corner, or another season. There's a metaphor about life and hope in that somewhere, and I think it's that that really, viscerally, appeals to us.   
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,343
  • ...All the best
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2724 on: January 16, 2022, 04:21:35 pm »
This chunk of the season is gonna be a great preparation for him to take the league by storm next season.
Logged

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,651
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2725 on: Yesterday at 11:38:30 am »
You do wonder whether his absence has made us all think he's the Messiah (and yes, he's also a naughty boy), but you do feel that he's the sort of player that would be lovely to bring off the bench at the moment.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,348
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2726 on: Yesterday at 12:44:25 pm »
Gonna be a big remainder of the season for this lad.  Of course, it'll take him a bit to settle back in.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,500
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2727 on: Today at 12:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:44:25 pm
Gonna be a big remainder of the season for this lad.  Of course, it'll take him a bit to settle back in.


If he doesn't score a hattrick on his first appearance off the bench we need to get rid.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,061
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2728 on: Today at 06:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 11:38:30 am
You do wonder whether his absence has made us all think he's the Messiah (and yes, he's also a naughty boy), but you do feel that he's the sort of player that would be lovely to bring off the bench at the moment.
Hes a phenomenal talent, and an exceptional attitude to the game.

Weve seen the first steps of him translating that talent into performances for us, but only the first few steps.  But we cant ignore that as a 17 year old, he did really really well in the championship. I try to ask the question, if he wasnt our player, would we want to sign him?  In his case it was a strong yes.

Will the injury hold him back, will he keep developing? Who knows. But he looks like one who would be great in the dressing room, and hes got years ahead before hes even considered a senior player.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,453
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 06:41:44 pm »
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,694
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2730 on: Today at 06:42:46 pm »
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline palimpsest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2731 on: Today at 06:53:20 pm »
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,453
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2732 on: Today at 06:53:51 pm »
Quote
Harvey Elliott played a full part in Liverpools training session today. [@dmlynch]
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2733 on: Today at 07:13:47 pm »
Tremendous the speed of the rehab after that injury. Thank god the one pitch medical guys did such a good job eh?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,155
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2734 on: Today at 07:18:30 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 06:53:20 pm
Is he in a sewer?

He's in the tunnel leading out to the Colisseum or Elysium.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,570
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2735 on: Today at 07:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:53:51 pm

Full part in todays session? Throw him in on Sunday  :champ
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,453
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2736 on: Today at 07:23:10 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:13:47 pm
Tremendous the speed of the rehab after that injury. Thank god the one pitch medical guys did such a good job eh?

His first proper training session on Day 128 since his injury. Some sports doctor on twitter said it would take 120 days give or take post surgery for him to come back.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2737 on: Today at 07:24:45 pm »
No its a miracle Sami shut up
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,453
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2738 on: Today at 07:26:09 pm »
Aye, praise Jebus, Allah and any other deities you follow.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,570
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2739 on: Today at 07:27:46 pm »
Dare I say it... Hes going to be like a new signing.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,637
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2740 on: Today at 07:31:51 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 07:22:57 pm
Full part in todays session? Throw him in on Sunday  :champ

start him thursday.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,833
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2741 on: Today at 07:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 16, 2022, 12:19:46 pm
Players are human. Sometimes we won't win. Sometimes we'll go through an extended bad patch, and that's when the team need us more than ever.

I'm with you on this. Ecstatic when we win, philosophical when we don't. Always hopeful and positive about the future. One of the best things about football is that whatever happens in a given game, there's another game round the corner, or another season. There's a metaphor about life and hope in that somewhere, and I think it's that that really, viscerally, appeals to us.   

Great post.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,453
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2742 on: Today at 07:36:47 pm »


« Last Edit: Today at 07:40:06 pm by Samie »
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,799
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2743 on: Today at 08:04:17 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:18:30 pm
He's in the tunnel leading out to the Colisseum or Elysium.

Or the waste management plant next to the new Everton stadium...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2744 on: Today at 08:15:46 pm »
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2745 on: Today at 08:35:12 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 06:53:20 pm
Is he in a sewer?

Gone in to retrieve a balloon. Never ends well.
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,457
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2746 on: Today at 08:47:17 pm »
Hasnt Jürgen said in the past that players can only join in full first team training when theyre ready to be considered for games?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,627
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2747 on: Today at 09:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 08:47:17 pm
Hasnt Jürgen said in the past that players can only join in full first team training when theyre ready to be considered for games?

It's pretty much how he views full training. If you're in full training you're ready for selection.

Fair chance he makes the bench on Thursday.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,360
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2748 on: Today at 09:21:15 pm »
Good lad.
Logged

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,045
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2749 on: Today at 11:04:43 pm »
My adorable son has returned. 
Logged

Offline coct3au

  • Arsefinger
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2750 on: Today at 11:15:58 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 06:53:20 pm
Is he in a sewer?

That looks suspiciously like the Wapping Tunnel to me. He must have got into urban exploration during his convalescence.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,353
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2751 on: Today at 11:18:04 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,637
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2752 on: Today at 11:24:39 pm »
Quote from: coct3au on Today at 11:15:58 pm
That looks suspiciously like the Wapping Tunnel to me. He must have got into urban exploration during his convalescence.

Good thing it's not the Whacking Tunnel because...well, you know.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Up
« previous next »
 