To be fair, most of those whining the most don't go.I know people don't like the "match going superfan idea' but those that go regularly seem to be a bit more grounded.I can't remember a game I've been to in my life where I've 'expected' us to win. Football isn't like that and has never been like that.Professional football teams need to work hard, have a plan, work to the plan and work hard just to get a chance at a result. That's why I'm always delighted when we win and not depressed and upset when we don't. There are no givens. You can cut down the chances and you can apply yourselves, but nothing is a given.I suppose that if I approached every game expecting us to win then if we did then I wouldn't be arsed in the slightest because I expected it. I imagine that if I expected us to win and then we drew or lost then I'd be furious.But honestly, if that's your mindset then you're probably better off doing something else with your time because the joy of the game is something you'll never experience.When we win and I leave the game, I'm on a real high, I'm made up - because we've done it. We've achieved a win. If we haven't then you moan to your mates in the alehouse, have a go at the ref, wonder what we could do better then get your hopes up for the next game.It's never a given. Enjoy it and enjoying footy means enjoying the good times and the bad times. Without the bad times, the good times mean fuck all and you just end up being a spoiled want-it-all dickhead with no joy in anything.