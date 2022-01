Why are we in a situation where we’re heaping so much pressure on such young shoulders to essentially save our season?



Because the midfield is dysfunctional. Only Harvey has been able to play the role that he played when fit with the required quality. Only Thiago has been able to play the 'controller' role with the required quality. Without those 2 fit Klopp has decided that the midfield which was deemed not good enough 5 years ago (Henderson, Milner) should start over Jones, Keita and Ox. Now obviously we shouldn't be expecting so much from Harvey and we need to temper expectations to give him breathing room but this is why people are doing it. Injury and/or age catching up with key performers, certain individuals not trusted by Klopp and a lack of transfer business in midfield has brought us to this point.