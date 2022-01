I reckon they'll play it safe by giving him at least a couple of weeks of full team training, only right after how serious of an injury he suffered. Could be involved in the squad for Brentford (H) or Palace (A). Shrewsbury and the Arsenal ties are surely a bit too soon?



I doubt that we will see him until the middle of February/late February, and even then it will probably only initially be appearances from the bench. In the meantime, perhaps either a behind-closed-doors friendly or an Under-23s match to help him along. As much as I think he is a fantastic young talent who is capable of contributing already at such a young age, I am glad that we have a manager who is risk-averse to the point that he will not throw Elliott back in unnecessarily.