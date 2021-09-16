« previous next »
Welcome Harvey

Re: Welcome Harvey
September 16, 2021, 08:30:48 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on September 16, 2021, 07:28:46 pm
Ah yes, because everything the governing bodies ever come out with is indisputable and always correct.

An 18 year old lad's made a comment on social media and a group of people 2/3 times his age are spending days analysing it. Is this football? Not for me Clive.

You think the decision is incorrect?
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 17, 2021, 08:54:19 pm
Only one fracture which is positive.
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 17, 2021, 09:03:57 pm
I understand Harveys position here totally, many of us have been in the same spot, where you've been hurt in a game but your feeling/understanding is that the player did not do it on purpose, so you fist bump him and you tell the ref to keep his card in his pocket if its not too late. usually the ref ignores you "it wasnt on purpose but it was reckless, look, your hurt"

 Likewise is the feeling/understanding is he DID do it on purpose, you plot revenge forever until you get it if the players/ref manage to keep you off the jerk in the first place  ;D

Way of the road.......
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 17, 2021, 09:28:46 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on September 17, 2021, 09:03:57 pm
I understand Harveys position here totally, many of us have been in the same spot, where you've been hurt in a game but your feeling/understanding is that the player did not do it on purpose, so you fist bump him and you tell the ref to keep his card in his pocket if its not too late. usually the ref ignores you "it wasnt on purpose but it was reckless, look, your hurt"

 Likewise is the feeling/understanding is he DID do it on purpose, you plot revenge forever until you get it if the players/ref manage to keep you off the jerk in the first place  ;D

Way of the road.......

not sure anyone thinks he did it on purpose mind? It was just a reckless lunge with the absolute worst result coming from his recklessness unfortunately!
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 17, 2021, 10:52:08 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 17, 2021, 09:28:46 pm
not sure anyone thinks he did it on purpose mind? It was just a reckless lunge with the absolute worst result coming from his recklessness unfortunately!
Considering how Law 12 word it, It very possible to think it was not intended to hurt him but is also correctly ruled as Serious Foul play is a red card offense.


This what Law 12 say
Quote
SERIOUS FOUL PLAY

A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play.

Any player who lunges at an opponent in challenging for the ball from the front, from the side or from behind using one or both legs, with excessive force or endangers the safety of an opponent is guilty of serious foul play.
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 18, 2021, 06:47:21 am
I dont know how anyone could read that rule and think never a red. Which just goes to show how little research the expert pundits do before pronouncing their, almost always, inept judgements.
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 18, 2021, 08:10:35 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 17, 2021, 09:28:46 pm
not sure anyone thinks he did it on purpose mind? It was just a reckless lunge with the absolute worst result coming from his recklessness unfortunately!

Need to give auto red cards for such challenges or players wont stop doing it
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 18, 2021, 09:39:16 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 17, 2021, 09:28:46 pm
not sure anyone thinks he did it on purpose mind? It was just a reckless lunge with the absolute worst result coming from his recklessness unfortunately!
It was on purpose in the sense that the intention was to foul the player.
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 18, 2021, 10:19:33 am
Quote from: wampa1 on September 18, 2021, 09:39:16 am
It was on purpose in the sense that the intention was to foul the player.

I don't think it was, I think he was trying to get the ball.
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 18, 2021, 11:16:47 am
Quote from: rob1966 on September 18, 2021, 10:19:33 am
I don't think it was, I think he was trying to get the ball.

I think Struijk knew he was out of position and had decided that the ball may get past him, Elliot may get past him but there was no way both were going to happen. He was going for the ball but knew 100% if he didn't get the ball he was definitely going to get Elliot.

He didn't expect to injure Elliot but he did expect to bring him down unless Elliot took evasive action.

It was for me what is know as a professional foul. That for me is why Elliot has said it wasn't a red and feels sympathy for Struijk because he knows in similar situations he knows taking one for the team is the correct decision. Look at how many times Milner clips players when they are getting away from him.

That for me is why we have to largely ignore the opinion of the pros and look to the officials to stamp out those kind of challenges.
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 18, 2021, 12:01:28 pm
This was more than a professional foul. He lunged at the ball/Elliot AND he went through Elliot. It was clearly endangering the opponent. Most professional fouls are just fouls and don't do that.
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 18, 2021, 12:26:44 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on September 18, 2021, 11:16:47 am
I think Struijk knew he was out of position and had decided that the ball may get past him, Elliot may get past him but there was no way both were going to happen. He was going for the ball but knew 100% if he didn't get the ball he was definitely going to get Elliot.

He didn't expect to injure Elliot but he did expect to bring him down unless Elliot took evasive action.

It was for me what is know as a professional foul. That for me is why Elliot has said it wasn't a red and feels sympathy for Struijk because he knows in similar situations he knows taking one for the team is the correct decision. Look at how many times Milner clips players when they are getting away from him.

That for me is why we have to largely ignore the opinion of the pros and look to the officials to stamp out those kind of challenges.
If he hadnt jumped up in the air to leap into the tackle Id have had some sympathy.

But he did, and thats why he landed with such extreme force of Elliots leg.  This wasnt a freak injury, it was entirely avoidable
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 18, 2021, 01:34:51 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 18, 2021, 12:26:44 pm
If he hadnt jumped up in the air to leap into the tackle Id have had some sympathy.

But he did, and thats why he landed with such extreme force of Elliots leg.  This wasnt a freak injury, it was entirely avoidable

I think leaping into the air was the only way he was going to catch up with Elliot. It reminded me off the Choudrey challenge on Mo.
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 24, 2021, 08:37:59 pm
We dont seem to have heard a whisper on his injury.


We know there's only one fracture and thats it normally something gets leaked off the record
Re: Welcome Harvey
September 24, 2021, 09:09:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 24, 2021, 08:37:59 pm
We dont seem to have heard a whisper on his injury.


We know there's only one fracture and thats it normally something gets leaked off the record

Deffo back at the weekend.

Re: Welcome Harvey
September 25, 2021, 12:03:21 pm
Well, the only way to prevent stuff like this in the future is to ban offenders much more than three games if their red card challenge seriously injures a player. No shit about the game being whistled dead either. Pickford should've gotten closer to ten games for what he pulled last season.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 08:07:43 pm
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 08:08:39 pm
Liverpools Reckoning.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 08:48:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:07:43 pm

Did he get thrown to the bottom of a pit full of the worst of humanity?
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 09:10:56 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:48:47 pm
Did he get thrown to the bottom of a pit full of the worst of humanity?

Everton?
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 09:57:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:07:43 pm


Is he transforming into Bale - not the Gareth one, the other one?
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 10:06:40 pm
Why would he still need what I assume is oxygen?
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 10:19:46 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:06:40 pm
Why would he still need what I assume is oxygen?
To try to accelerate recovery I imagine.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 10:37:47 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:06:40 pm
Why would he still need what I assume is oxygen?

Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 10:53:18 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:06:40 pm
Why would he still need what I assume is oxygen?

Is it not simulating lower oxygen to preserve some fitness?
Re: Welcome Harvey
Today at 01:47:06 am
Would just like to know the medical reason for it. I guess more oxygen means quicker healing but I dont know.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:37:47 pm

Haha.
