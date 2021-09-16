I don't think it was, I think he was trying to get the ball.



I think Struijk knew he was out of position and had decided that the ball may get past him, Elliot may get past him but there was no way both were going to happen. He was going for the ball but knew 100% if he didn't get the ball he was definitely going to get Elliot.He didn't expect to injure Elliot but he did expect to bring him down unless Elliot took evasive action.It was for me what is know as a professional foul. That for me is why Elliot has said it wasn't a red and feels sympathy for Struijk because he knows in similar situations he knows taking one for the team is the correct decision. Look at how many times Milner clips players when they are getting away from him.That for me is why we have to largely ignore the opinion of the pros and look to the officials to stamp out those kind of challenges.