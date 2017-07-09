« previous next »
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 09:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 09:04:07 pm
no long term damage at all then?

wouldn't that only become apparent during rehab or when he returns? (i don't know)
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 09:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 09:04:07 pm
seems really promising, no long term damage at all then?
and available for when the African lads are away, is a hopeful scenario...
 :)

That is very hopeful but the club statement is quite vague.

He could recover quick as he is so young but id guess 5-6 months.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2402 on: Yesterday at 09:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:54:41 pm
Not sure what else I've got left to offer than I have over the past few days :D

Thats all from Professor Hawking tonight.

And now for their opinions on gravitational singularity theorems.Barry and Paul Chuckle

Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 08:34:35 pm
I say back in training by Jan/Feb

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:20:39 pm
Back by March/April I say.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2403 on: Yesterday at 09:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:15:10 pm
If he goes on a vegan diet hell be back much quicker

As long as he doesnt touch any weights.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2404 on: Yesterday at 10:10:15 pm »
All the very best to him - feels a relief based on absolutely no knowledge on my part.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2405 on: Yesterday at 10:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:15:10 pm
If he goes on a vegan diet hell be back much quicker

He just needs to eat plenty of beetroot.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2406 on: Yesterday at 10:28:01 pm »
Thought Ken Early made some really cogent points on Second Captains re: the Elliott injury and the English media's treatment of it
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2407 on: Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm »
Perhaps now after surgical repair of this entirely avoidable injury, we can now turn to discussing what will happen to the PGMOL let it flow muppetry that Klopp called out and was ridiculed for last month.

Or does the obvious assumption of absolutely fuck all apply because apparently its just some unlucky 18 year old kid who plays for Liverpool?
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2408 on: Yesterday at 10:33:38 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:10:15 pm
All the very best to him - feels a relief based on absolutely no knowledge on my part.
The relief you probably feel is down to the fact that hes already post-op without any complications and rehab starts ASAP.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2409 on: Yesterday at 10:52:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:11:58 pm
He just needs to eat plenty of beetroot.

And oatmilk for his bones
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2410 on: Today at 03:49:01 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sv-wHnW5T0s&ab_channel=RoryJennings

7:57 and onwards in regards to the tackle on Harvey

Rory is a massive Chelsea fan, but his take on it is spot on.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2411 on: Today at 05:27:29 am »
i did see a youtube vid by a doctor who goes into sports injuries etc (appears to be his thing) and i never posted it cos his prognosis was depressing as fuck but what i did get out of it, inlight of today's news, is that a clean break (he was certain there would be a fracture in with the dislocation, which we now know was the case) was what you would hope for over any other scenario as there are way less complications and negative outcomes assosciated with that injury than other possible injury types that were possible from what he saw via the footage (i haven't explained that very well but in short, it appears the best outcome we could've hoped for considering the possibilities is what has transpired)

so all the best to the kid, slotted into the first 11 so well, look forward to when he's back
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2412 on: Today at 08:12:16 am »
How does this compare to Gomes at Everton? Was that the exact same injury? It felt like he was back pretty quickly all things considered. If we can get Harvey back for the resumption of the CL in Feb that would be a fantastic result (5 months).
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2413 on: Today at 09:04:15 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 05:27:29 am
i did see a youtube vid by a doctor who goes into sports injuries etc (appears to be his thing) and i never posted it cos his prognosis was depressing as fuck but what i did get out of it, inlight of today's news, is that a clean break (he was certain there would be a fracture in with the dislocation, which we now know was the case) was what you would hope for over any other scenario as there are way less complications and negative outcomes assosciated with that injury than other possible injury types that were possible from what he saw via the footage (i haven't explained that very well but in short, it appears the best outcome we could've hoped for considering the possibilities is what has transpired)

so all the best to the kid, slotted into the first 11 so well, look forward to when he's back

To be honest, I find it difficult to take a doctor seriously when their first thought after seeing the injury is to get on YouTube to make money and get views from it. But I guess that's life in 2021.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2414 on: Today at 09:16:53 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:12:16 am
How does this compare to Gomes at Everton? Was that the exact same injury? It felt like he was back pretty quickly all things considered. If we can get Harvey back for the resumption of the CL in Feb that would be a fantastic result (5 months).

Not sure on Gomes specifically but James Pearce in his article suggests that similar injuries to others have kept players out for 4 to 6 months.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2415 on: Today at 09:19:46 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
Perhaps now after surgical repair of this entirely avoidable injury, we can now turn to discussing what will happen to the PGMOL let it flow muppetry that Klopp called out and was ridiculed for last month.

Or does the obvious assumption of absolutely fuck all apply because apparently its just some unlucky 18 year old kid who plays for Liverpool?

Well, you know, "that's football" apparently.

/GarthCrooks
