The often cogent Ken Early on Harvey's injury.
Brilliant, should be constantly posted under any social media and forum post that argues differently.
By the way, as I try my best not to listen to Gary Neville, Id not heard this absolutely ridiculous line about Kloppo:
This is the man that talked about heavy metal football, marvelled Gary Neville, Football being fast and furious, the excitement of English football, the cut and thrust of it, sliding tackles.
If ever there was a line to show that Neville barely watched Borussia Dortmund under Klopp, or that he had even a basic understanding of his football, then that is the line. So why is this man deemed a good pundit and paid to talk about Klopps football? He is clueless. As the piece points out, Klopp wont tolerate sliding tackles or reckless challenges, for good reason, a) cos hes not a prick and b) it ruins the way he wants his teams to play.
Just a mind bogglingly stupid comment by a dickhead of a man.