« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 211859 times)

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,196
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2240 on: Today at 10:16:05 am »
Get well soon Harvey. We will be rooting for you lad!
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,939
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 10:19:35 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:57:14 pm
What a lovely teammate Alisson Becker is by the way, he went over to be with Harvey when he was getting treatment on the pitch, and had a hand on him praying. Whether you believe or not, just a nice gesture to go be with his young team-mate during an awful and painful moment for him.

Have to mention one of the Leeds players too, who supported him as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,676
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 10:20:36 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:19:35 am
Have to mention one of the Leeds players too, who supported him as well.

I think the Leeds players were shocked as well and at least their supporters clapped Harvey off.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,691
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 10:21:35 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 10:11:29 am
Does one ankle dislocation make it more likely it will happen again? I was thinking of shoulder dislocations which, once it has happened seem to then be more likely? Or is that mitigated with strengthening the muscles, ligaments etc
Not statistically significantly more likely, no.

Shoulder joint is completely different anatomy, particularly in respect to range of movement and muscular support (rotator cuff). Cant compare.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:24:35 am by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 10:22:08 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:21:35 am
Not statistically significantly more likely, no.

Shoulder joint is completely different anatomy, particularly in respect to range of movement and muscular support (rotator cuff). Cant compare.


Cool that's good to know.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 929
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 10:23:35 am »
Has been brilliant the last few weeks, hopefully a quick recovery. Everyone around the playing squad seems really supportive so it'll hopefully help him having such a strong group. Was well on his way to becoming a first team regular and hopefully this is just a minor setback for him.
Logged
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,322
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 10:30:57 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 09:50:58 am
I've read that ankle dislocation almost always involves leg fractures. We've got to hope that there's no ligament damage, which was the case with Andre Gomes. The operation will probably be to repair the tibia and fibula.

A dislocation always includes soft tissue injury, you can't dislocate without them.

Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 10:11:17 am
What kind of recovery work will he be able to do whilst injured? Whenever I've had a cast on I've been told to keep the cast dry and not sweat it out. Do they use something else than a cast to stabilize the leg?

He'll have an air cast boot
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,322
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 10:32:30 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:21:35 am
Not statistically significantly more likely, no.

Shoulder joint is completely different anatomy, particularly in respect to range of movement and muscular support (rotator cuff). Cant compare.

Congruence of the joints is the difference. The body articulation of the ankle forms a mortise which allows for its stability. Your shoulder has none of that and is hugely dependent on your rotator cuff to stabilise.
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,629
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 10:35:25 am »
Im not watching it again, was it a horror tackle or just bad luck/ clumsy?
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2249 on: Today at 10:40:29 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:35:25 am
Im not watching it again, was it a horror tackle or just bad luck/ clumsy?

I'd say both (despite all the pundits).

It was a horror tackle (2 feet off the ground) that either missed him or hit him. He was unlucky that the guy connected and brought weight down on the ankle.
Logged

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2250 on: Today at 10:51:46 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:35:25 am
Im not watching it again, was it a horror tackle or just bad luck/ clumsy?

I'd say reckless and deserving of a red card but not malicious. I thought it was a genuine attempt to win the ball but the injury that Elliott suffered is the exact reason why you can't tackle like that any more, however honest your intentions are.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2251 on: Today at 11:03:29 am »
I don't understood why people are saying it's not a red. I've seen it a few times and it's as clear as day. Both feet are off the floor, he's out of control, he's coming in from behind (obviously his front leg is to the side of Elliot but his trailing leg just straight up goes through the back of Elliot). The result is EXACTLY the reason this sort of challenge is a red card. There was no intent from the Leeds player and he, as well as Elliot, is really unlucky because he could easily have done a very similar thing 10 other times and made almost no contact with Elliot but you're just not allowed to attempt tackles in this way nowadays, and rightly so.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:05:11 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,760
  • Never Forget
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2252 on: Today at 11:07:27 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 10:51:46 am
I'd say reckless and deserving of a red card but not malicious. I thought it was a genuine attempt to win the ball but the injury that Elliott suffered is the exact reason why you can't tackle like that any more, however honest your intentions are.

I didnt think he had any chance of winning the ball from his direction of tackle. Elliot was past him and it looked to me that his only intention was to trip him. I didnt think he meant to cause that much harm, but as others have said, thats the reason its banned. It looked to me like his ankle got caught under him as he fell. All I could tell from my TV was his foot 90 degrees to the left from his ankle.
Logged

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,326
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 11:13:53 am »
Gutted for the lad. Get well soon Harvey.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 11:31:15 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 11:07:27 am
I didnt think he had any chance of winning the ball from his direction of tackle. Elliot was past him and it looked to me that his only intention was to trip him. I didnt think he meant to cause that much harm, but as others have said, thats the reason its banned. It looked to me like his ankle got caught under him as he fell. All I could tell from my TV was his foot 90 degrees to the left from his ankle.

It looked to me like one of them tackles where you hook your leg round and win the ball, nearly backheeling it in the opposite direction. They look great when they come off but the problem is they are dangerous, as unfortunately a supreme young player found out. No players, or very very few, intentionally hurt other players these days but if you go into a tackle, any tackle, with 2 feet off the ground you massively increase your chances of inuring someone, intentional or not.
It was a red all day. When I first saw it I thought the red was harsh, but I seen it again on Match of the Day and it's a clear red.
Such a shame. You be afraid to get too excited around young players but the signs were there that he was going to me a major player for us this season. He seems a positive lad. Theres multiple others but in Klopp, Van Dijk and Henderson he has 3 club leaders supporting him who make you proud to be a red.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:38:03 am by slaphead »
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,547
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 11:31:30 am »
Provided it is only a dislocation and not a fracture, I think we'll be seeing him again in the new year. Fingers crossed.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,531
  • RedOrDead
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 11:34:24 am »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 11:31:30 am
Provided it is only a dislocation and not a fracture, I think we'll be seeing him again in the new year. Fingers crossed.

Will he need probably another month or so to build up on fitness or will he likely start training December time if it is just a dislocation?
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,442
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2257 on: Today at 12:01:17 pm »
Logged

Offline banksybanks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,233
  • Oranges and cigarettes
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2258 on: Today at 12:02:53 pm »
Quote from: tornado on Today at 02:35:09 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZrJ_d7oyhN8

It might be distressing for some so please don't watch if you wouldn't like to see the injury, basically the way the foot came out, likely a fracture alongside ligament damage, i think 3-4 months would be on the super optimistic side.

That's really interesting and quite reassuring
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,760
  • Never Forget
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2259 on: Today at 12:15:12 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:31:15 am
It looked to me like one of them tackles where you hook your leg round and win the ball, nearly backheeling it in the opposite direction. They look great when they come off but the problem is they are dangerous, as unfortunately a supreme young player found out. No players, or very very few, intentionally hurt other players these days but if you go into a tackle, any tackle, with 2 feet off the ground you massively increase your chances of inuring someone, intentional or not.
It was a red all day. When I first saw it I thought the red was harsh, but I seen it again on Match of the Day and it's a clear red.
Such a shame. You be afraid to get too excited around young players but the signs were there that he was going to me a major player for us this season. He seems a positive lad. Theres multiple others but in Klopp, Van Dijk and Henderson he has 3 club leaders supporting him who make you proud to be a red.


agree with all that. I thought he was amazing in our last games. Looked like he had 100 premier games under his belt and not just 18 years old. Its a real gut punch when someone so younger gets an injury from a thoughtless tackle
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2260 on: Today at 12:16:11 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:01:17 pm


ha ha - lovely - what a nice photo
Logged

Offline Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,506
  • Militant Fan
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2261 on: Today at 12:20:58 pm »
both feet off the ground and lands his body weight on his leg. its a red for me. you CAN execute that tackle without breaking someones leg if you get your distance and timing right. he didn't and broke the kids leg. Red card all day.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,334
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2262 on: Today at 12:21:20 pm »
Its not just a problem of being nursed back to full health, but the mental scar that injury could have on Harvey in the future. It shouldn't be an issue, but sometimes the mental side could have a detrimental effect on players following a bad injury. Harvey may only be out for a few months, but that's not to say he will be firing on all cylinders when back. Need to be patient
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,691
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2263 on: Today at 12:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:21:20 pm
Its not just a problem of being nursed back to full health, but the mental scar that injury could have on Harvey in the future. It shouldn't be an issue, but sometimes the mental side could have a detrimental effect on players following a bad injury. Harvey may only be out for a few months, but that's not to say he will be firing on all cylinders when back. Need to be patient
No doubt whatsoever about his psychological fitness, he was already shrugging this off and focussing on a return posting yesterday. A few months rehab is nothing, plus he has a great attitude and the support hell get will be huge.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2264 on: Today at 12:35:02 pm »
I agree - some young players I would agree would need time to get over it, but he seems mentally tough enough to brush it off and get on with it.
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,853
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2265 on: Today at 12:51:42 pm »
Whilst we are all gutted for the kid and it was very distressing to watch, there is a few positives we can take up to now.

As has been said a few times, if it was an ankle dislocation and was put back in on the pitch, then we'd hope to see him again around January, maybe even sooner?
It could have been a leg break (which I thought it was at first).

He's a brave kid, not on the oxygen coming off, applauding people instead and discharged from the hospital the same night (although there probably isn't a great deal they can do until the swelling goes down).

Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2266 on: Today at 12:53:22 pm »
It's a huge setback but to see the character of this kid and determination in one so young is something else.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,674
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2267 on: Today at 01:13:38 pm »
Quote from: banksybanks on Today at 12:02:53 pm
That's really interesting and quite reassuring
The 'career altering' bit was a bummer.
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2268 on: Today at 01:32:22 pm »
I hope he comes back in 6 months time by March or so, would be brilliant. The boy surely will be given another chance when he becomes fit, Klopp will surely give him a chance again.
Thing about Harvey is that he has incredible touch, amazing game intelligence and is physically robust too.
Hope Curtis and Keita raise their games now, both need to be better than what they have shown so far.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,756
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2269 on: Today at 01:37:47 pm »
Love the kids character in adversity..( as well as his ability)....been a credit to himself and the club even when on loan.

Hope the  Kop can send him a special message during the Milan game..if not , Palace.


Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,826
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2270 on: Today at 02:12:34 pm »
The often cogent Ken Early on Harvey's injury.

Quote from: Ken Early in the Irish Times
Ken Early: Harvey Elliott injury exposes nonsense of let it flow directive

Liverpool have shown you can play fast and furious football without endangering players
 
You dont often see Jürgen Klopp lost for words, but thats what happened in his post-match interview on Sky, when Geoff Shreeves wanted to know what he had said to referee Craig Pawson after seeing his player Harvey Elliott badly injured in a challenge with Leeds Pascal Struijk.

Klopp had been angry during the exchange with Pawson, but now he stared absently into the middle distance and spoke in disjointed fragments. Nothing important... Im not sure its the right moment to speak about these kind of things... yeah, no... nothing important really.

Klopp might have been wondering: when is the right moment to speak about these kind of things? Apparently never. Three weeks ago, Liverpool beat Burnley 2-0 and Klopp complained afterwards about the lenience shown by the referee towards what he deemed foul play by Burnleys strong forwards Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood.

Im not 100 per cent sure if we are going in the right direction with these decisions, he said. Its like were going 10 to 15 years backwards. The message now is let the game flow, but nobody exactly knows what that means. I like decisions that favour the offensive team, thats fine. But we have to stick to protecting the players. We cannot deny that. If you like that sort of thing, watch wrestling.

Klopps concern for player safety might have seemed understandable in the context of last season, when he saw the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcântara sidelined for months by wild challenges. But he was laughed out of town. Sean Dyche criticised him for namechecking  snitching on  Wood and Barnes. Alan Shearers theory was that Klopp was playing mind games, putting pressure on referees with a pantomime designed to get favourable treatment in future.

This is the man that talked about heavy metal football, marvelled Gary Neville, Football being fast and furious, the excitement of English football, the cut and thrust of it, sliding tackles.

Its unclear why Neville assumed that when Klopp spoke about heavy metal football he meant sliding tackles  why not hairspray and leather trousers? Actually, one of Klopps big contributions has been to show how a team can be fast and aggressive without being dirty.

Aura of violence
Theres a folk belief in English football that all the best teams have an aura of violence, an attitude summed up by that exemplar of the bulldog spirit, José Mourinho: A team of good boys, nice boys, the only thing that they win at the end of the season is the Fair Play cup. Which is something Ive never won and Im not interested in winning that.

Klopps Liverpool have topped the Fair Play table for the last five seasons running. Its not because they are good boys or nice boys who lack the mentality of champions. Rather, they have made a tactical choice. Klopp believes it is counterproductive to slide into risky challenges or generally to give away cheap fouls.

He tells the players that when they are pressing, it is absolutely forbidden to give away a foul. Theres no point working to close down opponents only to let them off the hook with easy free kicks. If youre sloppy in the challenge, the referee can be the opponents best defender.

Klopp therefore never had much to gain from the let it flow directive issued by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), which he correctly foresaw would encourage dangerous, reckless play. Instead, he got to be the first manager to see English footballs retro fixation reduce one of his players to collateral damage.

English football is obsessed with turning the clock back to the days when men were men, and the old men who now populate the stands were children. Thats what the return of common sense to refereeing is all about. But, like the fictional John Hammond, wretched impresario of Jurassic Park, PGMOL failed to grasp the destructive potential of what they were unleashing in a world that is no longer equipped to deal with it.

By all means summon the let it flow, its a mans game spirit of yesteryear, but you better hope you can also bring back the nine-stone players, the boggy potato-field pitches and, most importantly, the ingrained habits of self-preservation that characterised that uncompromising age.

Look at the incident that left Elliott with that terrible injury. Fabinho chips it forward towards Elliott, who, with typically enterprising technique, lets the ball drop beyond him then takes a touch on the run and accelerates after it.

The important thing to note is that his touch takes him back across the path of the pursuing Pascal Struijk. This is entirely deliberate. Elliott has seen Struijk, he knows he is there, and he is cutting across his path to make sure he gets his body between Struijk and the ball.

Chasing
No footballer of the 1960s would have done this. Any player who deliberately took the ball back across the path - and thus within the range  of a chasing six-foot-three defender knew he would be taking his life in his hands.

Any player who did somehow end up in this dangerous situation would at least have understood he was in danger  he would be expecting a big sliding challenge to arrive at any second, and his mind and body would be focused as one on the question of how to evade it.

Elliott, who was born in 2003, didnt expect it. Elliott, who grew up playing academy football on nice pitches, thinks the worst that can happen is he gets barged in the back and wins a free kick. Elliott has simply not considered that Struijk might come leaping through his space, right foot stretching for the ball and left knee crunching hard-but-fair through the back of Elliotts planted leg.

He has grown up in an era when dangerous tackles from behind are banned and so he never learned how to avoid them. Now he pays for that gap in his knowledge with a big chunk of his promising career. Let it flow! Pawson, who would send Struijk off when he realised the extent of Elliotts injury, never even blew for a foul.

Let it flow is, of course, a self-defeating nonsense  the game flows much faster now than it did in the days when legbreakers were legal. One of the most sordid aspects of the whole awful incident was Skys squeamish refusal to show replays  ostensibly out of some concern for Elliott, the first but assuredly not the last victim of the new dispensation.

The injury should have been shown on repeat. If people are so in love with common sense, why shield them from the consequences?
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,826
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2271 on: Today at 02:21:14 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:31:15 am
It looked to me like one of them tackles where you hook your leg round and win the ball, nearly backheeling it in the opposite direction. They look great when they come off but the problem is they are dangerous, as unfortunately a supreme young player found out. No players, or very very few, intentionally hurt other players these days but if you go into a tackle, any tackle, with 2 feet off the ground you massively increase your chances of inuring someone, intentional or not.
It was a red all day. When I first saw it I thought the red was harsh, but I seen it again on Match of the Day and it's a clear red.
Such a shame. You be afraid to get too excited around young players but the signs were there that he was going to me a major player for us this season. He seems a positive lad. Theres multiple others but in Klopp, Van Dijk and Henderson he has 3 club leaders supporting him who make you proud to be a red.


I agree with you - there is a world where someone can pull off this tackle. But you have to be a lot closer to the player, and faster, and actually good at the technique.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,691
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2272 on: Today at 02:32:19 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 02:12:34 pm
The often cogent Ken Early on Harvey's injury.

Just got that notification, and as almost always with Earlys pieces, its absolutely spot on and superbly written.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2273 on: Today at 02:37:28 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 02:12:34 pm
The often cogent Ken Early on Harvey's injury.

He writes fluently and thinks cogently and in this case, he's right. Certainly a lot more right than the bollocks he was talking last week after Ireland - Azerbaijan.

Very good read, thanks for posting.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,884
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #2274 on: Today at 02:41:47 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 02:12:34 pm
The often cogent Ken Early on Harvey's injury.

Brilliant, should be constantly posted under any social media and forum post that argues differently.

By the way, as I try my best not to listen to Gary Neville, Id not heard this absolutely ridiculous line about Kloppo:

This is the man that talked about heavy metal football, marvelled Gary Neville, Football being fast and furious, the excitement of English football, the cut and thrust of it, sliding tackles.

If ever there was a line to show that Neville barely watched Borussia Dortmund under Klopp, or that he had even a basic understanding of his football, then that is the line. So why is this man deemed a good pundit and paid to talk about Klopps football? He is clueless. As the piece points out, Klopp wont tolerate sliding tackles or reckless challenges, for good reason, a) cos hes not a prick and b) it ruins the way he wants his teams to play.

Just a mind bogglingly stupid comment by a dickhead of a man.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 