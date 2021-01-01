« previous next »
Get well soon Harvey. We will be rooting for you lad!
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:57:14 pm
What a lovely teammate Alisson Becker is by the way, he went over to be with Harvey when he was getting treatment on the pitch, and had a hand on him praying. Whether you believe or not, just a nice gesture to go be with his young team-mate during an awful and painful moment for him.

Have to mention one of the Leeds players too, who supported him as well.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:19:35 am
Have to mention one of the Leeds players too, who supported him as well.

I think the Leeds players were shocked as well and at least their supporters clapped Harvey off.
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 10:11:29 am
Does one ankle dislocation make it more likely it will happen again? I was thinking of shoulder dislocations which, once it has happened seem to then be more likely? Or is that mitigated with strengthening the muscles, ligaments etc
Not statistically significantly more likely, no.

Shoulder joint is completely different anatomy, particularly in respect to range of movement and muscular support (rotator cuff). Cant compare.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:21:35 am
Not statistically significantly more likely, no.

Shoulder joint is completely different anatomy, particularly in respect to range of movement and muscular support (rotator cuff). Cant compare.


Cool that's good to know.
Has been brilliant the last few weeks, hopefully a quick recovery. Everyone around the playing squad seems really supportive so it'll hopefully help him having such a strong group. Was well on his way to becoming a first team regular and hopefully this is just a minor setback for him.
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 09:50:58 am
I've read that ankle dislocation almost always involves leg fractures. We've got to hope that there's no ligament damage, which was the case with Andre Gomes. The operation will probably be to repair the tibia and fibula.

A dislocation always includes soft tissue injury, you can't dislocate without them.

Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 10:11:17 am
What kind of recovery work will he be able to do whilst injured? Whenever I've had a cast on I've been told to keep the cast dry and not sweat it out. Do they use something else than a cast to stabilize the leg?

He'll have an air cast boot
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:21:35 am
Not statistically significantly more likely, no.

Shoulder joint is completely different anatomy, particularly in respect to range of movement and muscular support (rotator cuff). Cant compare.

Congruence of the joints is the difference. The body articulation of the ankle forms a mortise which allows for its stability. Your shoulder has none of that and is hugely dependent on your rotator cuff to stabilise.
Im not watching it again, was it a horror tackle or just bad luck/ clumsy?
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:35:25 am
Im not watching it again, was it a horror tackle or just bad luck/ clumsy?

I'd say both (despite all the pundits).

It was a horror tackle (2 feet off the ground) that either missed him or hit him. He was unlucky that the guy connected and brought weight down on the ankle.
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:35:25 am
Im not watching it again, was it a horror tackle or just bad luck/ clumsy?

I'd say reckless and deserving of a red card but not malicious. I thought it was a genuine attempt to win the ball but the injury that Elliott suffered is the exact reason why you can't tackle like that any more, however honest your intentions are.
I don't understood why people are saying it's not a red. I've seen it a few times and it's as clear as day. Both feet are off the floor, he's out of control, he's coming in from behind (obviously his front leg is to the side of Elliot but his trailing leg just straight up goes through the back of Elliot). The result is EXACTLY the reason this sort of challenge is a red card. There was no intent from the Leeds player and he, as well as Elliot, is really unlucky because he could easily have done a very similar thing 10 other times and made almost no contact with Elliot but you're just not allowed to attempt tackles in this way nowadays, and rightly so.
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 10:51:46 am
I'd say reckless and deserving of a red card but not malicious. I thought it was a genuine attempt to win the ball but the injury that Elliott suffered is the exact reason why you can't tackle like that any more, however honest your intentions are.

I didnt think he had any chance of winning the ball from his direction of tackle. Elliot was past him and it looked to me that his only intention was to trip him. I didnt think he meant to cause that much harm, but as others have said, thats the reason its banned. It looked to me like his ankle got caught under him as he fell. All I could tell from my TV was his foot 90 degrees to the left from his ankle.
Gutted for the lad. Get well soon Harvey.
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 11:07:27 am
I didnt think he had any chance of winning the ball from his direction of tackle. Elliot was past him and it looked to me that his only intention was to trip him. I didnt think he meant to cause that much harm, but as others have said, thats the reason its banned. It looked to me like his ankle got caught under him as he fell. All I could tell from my TV was his foot 90 degrees to the left from his ankle.

It looked to me like one of them tackles where you hook your leg round and win the ball, nearly backheeling it in the opposite direction. They look great when they come off but the problem is they are dangerous, as unfortunately a supreme young player found out. No players, or very very few, intentionally hurt other players these days but if you go into a tackle, any tackle, with 2 feet off the ground you massively increase your chances of inuring someone, intentional or not.
It was a red all day. When I first saw it I thought the red was harsh, but I seen it again on Match of the Day and it's a clear red.
Such a shame. You be afraid to get too excited around young players but the signs were there that he was going to me a major player for us this season. He seems a positive lad. Theres multiple others but in Klopp, Van Dijk and Henderson he has 3 club leaders supporting him who make you proud to be a red.
Provided it is only a dislocation and not a fracture, I think we'll be seeing him again in the new year. Fingers crossed.
Quote from: Raid on Today at 11:31:30 am
Provided it is only a dislocation and not a fracture, I think we'll be seeing him again in the new year. Fingers crossed.

Will he need probably another month or so to build up on fitness or will he likely start training December time if it is just a dislocation?
