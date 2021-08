Fred still number one?



Hah. Number 1 is still the incomprable Thomas Stearns.But Harvey's on his way up, and there's so much more to come from him, so much yet to discover. In fact to misquote old T.S.: "A player should give you something to think about. When I see a player and understand him the first time, then I know he can't be much good."We're only beginning to understand this lad. Can't wait to find out more about him and his game.