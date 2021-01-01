People are already forgetting about Curtis Jones with the Elliot love-in (deserved).



Curtis a top talent - and that's another reason we aren't signing a Shaq replacement.



Na, Curtis is brilliant. I had doubts about both but first seeing Curtis in a big boy game convinced me. Hes not nailed it down yet but has everything to be a top player.Even after Harvey played well for us and then on loan he hadnt played in a real competitive match for Liverpool so my doubts were there. I was tentative because hes not a front 3 player IMO under Klopp. Was a slow start in the match but in the second half he showed more of his quality and also showed he can last the full 90. Extremely impressed with him.Looks to have durability now, thats ridiculous when you consider hes only 18.