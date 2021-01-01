« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 178588 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1640 on: Yesterday at 11:03:04 pm »
Thought he was excellent yesterday.  Good piece on him in the match programme too.  Long time match going supporter to home and aways with his dad.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,852
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 12:05:55 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:52:21 am
Definitley moved ahead of George to become my second favourite Elliott (spellings vary)

Fred still number one?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,446
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 12:09:02 am »
No love for Sam?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,969
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 01:49:29 am »
People are already forgetting about Curtis Jones with the Elliot love-in (deserved).

Curtis a top talent - and that's another reason we aren't signing a Shaq replacement.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 01:55:38 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:49:29 am
People are already forgetting about Curtis Jones with the Elliot love-in (deserved).

Curtis a top talent - and that's another reason we aren't signing a Shaq replacement.

Not me,I love Curtis,followed the lads progression and if he can produce his u18's/23s form regular he will end up a legend.

We've got some great kids coming through.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,431
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 02:21:23 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:49:29 am
People are already forgetting about Curtis Jones with the Elliot love-in (deserved).

Curtis a top talent - and that's another reason we aren't signing a Shaq replacement.
Na, Curtis is brilliant. I had doubts about both but first seeing Curtis in a big boy game convinced me. Hes not nailed it down yet but has everything to be a top player.

Even after Harvey played well for us and then on loan he hadnt played in a real competitive match for Liverpool so my doubts were there. I was tentative because hes not a front 3 player IMO under Klopp. Was a slow start in the match but in the second half he showed more of his quality and also showed he can last the full 90. Extremely impressed with him.

Looks to have durability now, thats ridiculous when you consider hes only 18.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 