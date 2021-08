That loan spell worked out how coaches always hope they do. A full season, lots of minutes (c.2800), 41 games in the Championship including 31 starts, which he means he played in every Blackburn league game fir which he was available - he joined from game 6 onwards.



The game today looks like a big step in his progress. Heís played 121 minutes of PL football here and with Fulham. 90 of those were today.



He learned how to apply himself every week at Blackburn, if anything the championship is more frenetic than the premier league so the added time he gets on the ball here is going to suit him especially when you have better players in front of you and a full pre season and numerous training sessions to get to know one another, it really did set up him for success but there will be ups and downs and he will not get carried away with one good performance