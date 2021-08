He is a perfect fit for us in midfield. Having watched a couple games for him with Blackburn, I felt that he may not be a great fit in our front 3 because he lacks that little extra pace and acceleration and his instinct is always to find that final pass which he is absolutely brilliant at. Didn't once consider midfield but fuck me the lad's going to make that position his own and boss it for the next 15 years now I think.