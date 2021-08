Thought he was the best player on the pitch today and wouldn't be surprised to see him start next weekend whilst Thiago builds his fitness up having not had much of a pre-season. Seems to have jumped Jones in the pecking order for a midfield spot too although I'm a massive fan of both players and happy to see either on the pitch.



Jones is trusted with more responsibility in the back half of the midfield, Elliott is trusted with more responsibility in the front half of the midfield. The former has already been trusted during the crunch (although the latter was on loan at the time, so can hardly be compared). The latter has a good chance of breaking into the team. The former has already broken into the team. It's a matter of shaping the squad to fit around him.