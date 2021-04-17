Yea, Shaq never really fit in given our set-up. He wasn't really a front 3 player or a midfielder, more of an in-between. He was pretty productive when he played, but not enough to really trouble the first team. The Front 3 (up until this year) picked itself, and the midfield was a nice engine room to help bring out the best creativity in Trent and the Front 3. Shaq didn't really fit in, and of course, he has trouble staying fit anyway.
For Harvey, he needs to earn Klopp's trust to get meaningful minutes, so he and the staff, I'm sure, are looking for the best ways to have him in the side. With all the games this summer (more minutes for tired players), the injuries we've had, and a likely busy schedule (possibly with Europa or even the Conference), Harvey should get some chances, so it's a good opportunity for him to begin to carve out a role, and once he's able to do that, we might see him feature more prominently in more meaningful matches too. Someone like Curtis may not be first pick today or next season with everyone fit, but he was able to get a lot of playing time (out of necessity at times for sure) and seemed to really up his game and fit in well with the team. His place in the side looks good for the future. If Harvey could do that, it would be impressive. He'll have a lot of competition whether he's a better fit for the front 3 or midfield, but he'll probably get chances given the workload. Hope he'll have an impact when he does.