« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 135404 times)

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1160 on: April 17, 2021, 10:17:26 am »
His physical limitations dont need to be a problem if he has the tactical flexibility and physical engine to play as an 8 a 10 and an inside forward. Mata and Silva are good comparisons. Mata didnt and so his career fizzled out a little once he was no longer in a system that worked for him. Silva did and became an absolutely outstanding 8 in Guardiolas system.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,943
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1161 on: April 20, 2021, 07:15:57 pm »
https://twitter.com/Rovers/status/1384561085504790534

Quote
Harvey Elliott places a wreath at the Leppings Lane End in memory of the 96 supporters who lost their lives at Hillsborough on 15th April 1989
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,715
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1162 on: April 20, 2021, 07:21:04 pm »
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1163 on: April 20, 2021, 07:27:48 pm »
Not surprised he grew up one of us, still delighted by his behaviour recently though, wonderful player and a wonderful person also.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1164 on: April 20, 2021, 07:53:28 pm »
This lad has got so much class both on and off the pitch, great to see.

Really hope he gets his chance here next season.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,854
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1165 on: April 20, 2021, 07:55:31 pm »
Thats a lovely thing to do.

Hes only just 18.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,588
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1166 on: April 20, 2021, 09:09:40 pm »
Fuck, got some grit in my eye for a moment.

Beautiful tribute Harvey and well in Blackburn if they supported this.
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,360
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1167 on: April 20, 2021, 09:10:45 pm »
Well done Harvey, respect.
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,373
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1168 on: April 20, 2021, 11:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 20, 2021, 07:15:57 pm
https://twitter.com/Rovers/status/1384561085504790534


Dont know if weve ever had a player become a legend while on loan, but we fucking well now have done...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Elliemental

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
  • Legacy Fan and damn proud of it.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1169 on: April 20, 2021, 11:35:05 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April 20, 2021, 11:01:37 pm
Dont know if weve ever had a player become a legend while on loan, but we fucking well now have done...

He really is an absolute credit to LFC.
Logged

Offline Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,763
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1170 on: Yesterday at 12:35:16 pm »
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1171 on: Yesterday at 12:44:57 pm »
he could be a real asset coming on as a sub to break down a deep defence with his creative ability.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,599
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1172 on: Yesterday at 12:49:19 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 12:44:57 pm
he could be a real asset coming on as a sub to break down a deep defence with his creative ability.

Should take Shaqiri's spot next season.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,816
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1173 on: Yesterday at 03:35:11 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 12:49:19 pm
Should take Shaqiri's spot next season.

for sure. That said - Shaq is a really good player - and people forget that because he isn't utilized much here.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,812
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1174 on: Yesterday at 04:50:41 pm »
Would there be any harm to him staying at Rovers again next year? Hes still a baby and hes working with a manager that clearly trusts him
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,207
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1175 on: Yesterday at 05:25:12 pm »
Yea, Shaq never really fit in given our set-up.  He wasn't really a front 3 player or a midfielder, more of an in-between.  He was pretty productive when he played, but not enough to really trouble the first team.  The Front 3 (up until this year) picked itself, and the midfield was a nice engine room to help bring out the best creativity in Trent and the Front 3.  Shaq didn't really fit in, and of course, he has trouble staying fit anyway.

For Harvey, he needs to earn Klopp's trust to get meaningful minutes, so he and the staff, I'm sure, are looking for the best ways to have him in the side.  With all the games this summer (more minutes for tired players), the injuries we've had, and a likely busy schedule (possibly with Europa or even the Conference), Harvey should get some chances, so it's a good opportunity for him to begin to carve out a role, and once he's able to do that, we might see him feature more prominently in more meaningful matches too.  Someone like Curtis may not be first pick today or next season with everyone fit, but he was able to get a lot of playing time (out of necessity at times for sure) and seemed to really up his game and fit in well with the team.  His place in the side looks good for the future.  If Harvey could do that, it would be impressive.  He'll have a lot of competition whether he's a better fit for the front 3 or midfield, but he'll probably get chances given the workload.  Hope he'll have an impact when he does.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,220
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1176 on: Yesterday at 05:39:35 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 04:50:41 pm
Would there be any harm to him staying at Rovers again next year? Hes still a baby and hes working with a manager that clearly trusts him

Surely a better idea to try and get him a PL loan if he isn't staying here?
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,577
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1177 on: Yesterday at 05:55:46 pm »
Yeah, wouldn't send him back to the Championship, Blackburn was probably the best option for him - allowing him minutes in a side with a couple of good attackers like Armstrong and Gallagher, while not having the expectations of automatic promotion or anything. I could see the logic to sending him back but he'd have to be starting practically every game for the likes of Fulham or one of the few who don't go up via the play offs. Every Championship side would probably love him with a year of experience under his belt. The problem with finding him a loan in this league is how many are going to give him the minutes you'd want to see him play, only being 18 and having no top level experience. I've no doubt teams would be interested, but even recently he hasn't been starting every game for Blackburn, and at a prem side it'd be a constant battle for him to find minutes. Not saying he isn't capable, but it won't be easy.

Could a loan abroad be an option? Prem sides loaning to other clubs in the league hasn't been typical over the last few years. Personally, I think if we're in the Europa League it'd be worth keeping him until January, because we'll need options, and against the quality of opposition in the EL groups he could play all 6. European experience would be great for him, and he could play league cup games as well. Perhaps even be on the bench for some league games. If it gets to January and it's not really happened for him, a loan would probably be the best option, either he can find form again in the championship, or perhaps we'll luck out and find a top tier side somewhere ready and able to start him.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,766
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1178 on: Yesterday at 06:07:54 pm »
Might depend on where we finish but if were in Europe, but not the Champions League is keep him next season and start him in a lot of the group games.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 12:52:17 am »
Yes, I definitely think it's going to depend on where we finish. Wouldn't send him back to Blackburn though, general consensus among the fans seems to be that the manager's useless and probably a large part of Elliott apparently taking fewer risks in recent months.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 