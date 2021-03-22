« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Harvey

Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1120 on: March 22, 2021, 05:26:04 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on March 22, 2021, 05:05:32 pm
Surely one of the main attributes in a Klopp 8/midified is athleticism though? Obviously Elliott's prime is unlikely to concide with Klopp's reign so that might not matter, but not sure he needs to be put in one role/position on the pitch yet.

For me, next season he should be taking Minamino/Shaqiri's minutes and trying to do something similar to them, but just getting on the pitch should be the aim. Have him.as 4th man in attack and if he plays from the right you alter what you get Trent to do.

I think it depends on whether we stick with the flat 3 in midfield and the full backs creating or we go back to a 2-1/1-2 midfield. If it's the latter then I think Harvey isn't any slower than Lallana for example.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1121 on: March 22, 2021, 05:34:18 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 22, 2021, 05:26:04 pm
I think it depends on whether we stick with the flat 3 in midfield and the full backs creating or we go back to a 2-1/1-2 midfield. If it's the latter then I think Harvey isn't any slower than Lallana for example.


He isn't slow.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1122 on: March 22, 2021, 05:57:05 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 22, 2021, 05:34:18 pm

He isn't slow.

I don't think he is quick enough to play as a wide attacker for a Klopp side though.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1123 on: March 22, 2021, 07:45:43 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 22, 2021, 05:57:05 pm
I don't think he is quick enough to play as a wide attacker for a Klopp side though.


We play against sides that all drop back so he is plenty fast enough imo.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1124 on: March 22, 2021, 07:52:45 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 22, 2021, 07:45:43 pm

We play against sides that all drop back so he is plenty fast enough imo.

Teams drop off though because we have really quick players upfront. The other thing is being able to hit teams on the transitions. 
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1125 on: March 22, 2021, 08:21:13 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 22, 2021, 07:52:45 pm
Teams drop off though because we have really quick players upfront. The other thing is being able to hit teams on the transitions.


They drop off because of how we play & that has little to do with the speed of our forwards,besides,he's not slow.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1126 on: March 22, 2021, 08:32:26 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 22, 2021, 08:21:13 pm

They drop off because of how we play & that has little to do with the speed of our forwards,besides,he's not slow.

Teams drop off to deny us space in behind them. Playing a high line against us is asking for trouble. I think Harvey is really talented but I think he is better suited to being played infield.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1127 on: March 22, 2021, 11:09:16 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on March 22, 2021, 05:05:32 pm
Obviously Elliott's prime is unlikely to concide with Klopp's reign so that might not matter,
That's quite something to get your head around...
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1128 on: March 22, 2021, 11:20:11 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 22, 2021, 11:09:16 pm
That's quite something to get your head around...

Don't bring Maguire into it...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1129 on: March 23, 2021, 05:43:58 pm
afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1130 on: March 23, 2021, 06:27:08 pm
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

ScouserAtHeart

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1131 on: March 23, 2021, 06:43:22 pm
Are we sure he's still 17
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1132 on: March 23, 2021, 06:46:28 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on March 23, 2021, 06:43:22 pm
Are we sure he's still 17


Turns 18 on the 4th.


He is some talent being able to play how he does in the Championship,cannot wait to see him settled in a red shirt.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1133 on: March 25, 2021, 02:40:33 pm
Quote from: Samie on March 23, 2021, 05:43:58 pm


Fucking hell. What is in the water in Blackburn? He looks like he has aged 5 years.
fucking appalled

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1134 on: March 25, 2021, 03:01:36 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 25, 2021, 02:40:33 pm
Fucking hell. What is in the water in Blackburn? He looks like he has aged 5 years.

I've only been there once, but judging by the people I'm guessing its some sort of highly toxic mutating chemical
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

ScouserAtHeart

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1135 on: March 25, 2021, 05:27:05 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 23, 2021, 06:46:28 pm

Turns 18 on the 4th.


He is some talent being able to play how he does in the Championship,cannot wait to see him settled in a red shirt.

Just meant he looks a lot older in that photo  ;D
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Original

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1136 on: March 25, 2021, 08:02:04 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 25, 2021, 03:01:36 pm
I've only been there once, but judging by the people I'm guessing its some sort of highly toxic mutating chemical
Quote from: fucking appalled on March 25, 2021, 03:01:36 pm
I've only been there once, but judging by the people I'm guessing its some sort of highly toxic mutating chemical

Worked there for a week a few weeks ago and it is an odd little place
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1137 on: Today at 08:56:41 pm
His goal celebration tonight.   :)



Beninger

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1138 on: Today at 08:59:50 pm
Excellent
* * * * * *

RogerTheRed

  Champions of the World
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1139 on: Today at 09:00:50 pm
Well in Harvey lad
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1140 on: Today at 09:03:02 pm
You can tell he grew up supporting us.
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1141 on: Today at 09:05:21 pm
it was the winner and he got booked for it.
palimpsest

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1142 on: Today at 09:07:35 pm
Really nice gesture, good on him.
Wonder what Klopp's plans are for Harvey next season. Another loan or keep him in the squad?
We had dreams and songs to sing...

cissesbeard

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1143 on: Today at 09:12:56 pm
nice one harvey
BIG DICK NICK

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1144 on: Today at 09:16:24 pm
Good lad! Does anyone have a clip of the goal?
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1145 on: Today at 09:18:42 pm
Fordy

  Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1146 on: Today at 09:29:49 pm
Class act!! Going to be top player.
Dougle

Re: Welcome Harvey
Reply #1147 on: Today at 09:47:27 pm
Is it my imagination but has he grown a bit taller ? He's certainly looks less like a kid.
TepidT

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 09:52:35 pm »
His hair is possibly even more atrocious than it used to be.....


Hes growing into a Shaqiri style body...
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online disgraced cake

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 10:01:46 pm »
Lovely goal and Hillsborough tribute tonight, well done young man
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Online ABZ Rover

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 10:50:40 pm »
Well done lad and respect for the tribute to the 96.

I really think this lad will be a real player.
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!
