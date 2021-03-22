Surely one of the main attributes in a Klopp 8/midified is athleticism though? Obviously Elliott's prime is unlikely to concide with Klopp's reign so that might not matter, but not sure he needs to be put in one role/position on the pitch yet. For me, next season he should be taking Minamino/Shaqiri's minutes and trying to do something similar to them, but just getting on the pitch should be the aim. Have him.as 4th man in attack and if he plays from the right you alter what you get Trent to do.
I think it depends on whether we stick with the flat 3 in midfield and the full backs creating or we go back to a 2-1/1-2 midfield. If it's the latter then I think Harvey isn't any slower than Lallana for example.
He isn't slow.
I don't think he is quick enough to play as a wide attacker for a Klopp side though.
We play against sides that all drop back so he is plenty fast enough imo.
Teams drop off though because we have really quick players upfront. The other thing is being able to hit teams on the transitions.
They drop off because of how we play & that has little to do with the speed of our forwards,besides,he's not slow.
Obviously Elliott's prime is unlikely to concide with Klopp's reign so that might not matter,
That's quite something to get your head around...
Are we sure he's still 17
Fucking hell. What is in the water in Blackburn? He looks like he has aged 5 years.
