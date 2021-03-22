« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 129537 times)

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1120 on: March 22, 2021, 05:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on March 22, 2021, 05:05:32 pm
Surely one of the main attributes in a Klopp 8/midified is athleticism though? Obviously Elliott's prime is unlikely to concide with Klopp's reign so that might not matter, but not sure he needs to be put in one role/position on the pitch yet.

For me, next season he should be taking Minamino/Shaqiri's minutes and trying to do something similar to them, but just getting on the pitch should be the aim. Have him.as 4th man in attack and if he plays from the right you alter what you get Trent to do.

I think it depends on whether we stick with the flat 3 in midfield and the full backs creating or we go back to a 2-1/1-2 midfield. If it's the latter then I think Harvey isn't any slower than Lallana for example.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1121 on: March 22, 2021, 05:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 22, 2021, 05:26:04 pm
I think it depends on whether we stick with the flat 3 in midfield and the full backs creating or we go back to a 2-1/1-2 midfield. If it's the latter then I think Harvey isn't any slower than Lallana for example.


He isn't slow.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1122 on: March 22, 2021, 05:57:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 22, 2021, 05:34:18 pm

He isn't slow.

I don't think he is quick enough to play as a wide attacker for a Klopp side though.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1123 on: March 22, 2021, 07:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 22, 2021, 05:57:05 pm
I don't think he is quick enough to play as a wide attacker for a Klopp side though.


We play against sides that all drop back so he is plenty fast enough imo.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1124 on: March 22, 2021, 07:52:45 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 22, 2021, 07:45:43 pm

We play against sides that all drop back so he is plenty fast enough imo.

Teams drop off though because we have really quick players upfront. The other thing is being able to hit teams on the transitions. 
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1125 on: March 22, 2021, 08:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 22, 2021, 07:52:45 pm
Teams drop off though because we have really quick players upfront. The other thing is being able to hit teams on the transitions.


They drop off because of how we play & that has little to do with the speed of our forwards,besides,he's not slow.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1126 on: March 22, 2021, 08:32:26 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 22, 2021, 08:21:13 pm

They drop off because of how we play & that has little to do with the speed of our forwards,besides,he's not slow.

Teams drop off to deny us space in behind them. Playing a high line against us is asking for trouble. I think Harvey is really talented but I think he is better suited to being played infield.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1127 on: March 22, 2021, 11:09:16 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on March 22, 2021, 05:05:32 pm
Obviously Elliott's prime is unlikely to concide with Klopp's reign so that might not matter,
That's quite something to get your head around...
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1128 on: March 22, 2021, 11:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 22, 2021, 11:09:16 pm
That's quite something to get your head around...

Don't bring Maguire into it...
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1129 on: March 23, 2021, 05:43:58 pm »
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1130 on: March 23, 2021, 06:27:08 pm »
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1131 on: March 23, 2021, 06:43:22 pm »
Are we sure he's still 17
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1132 on: March 23, 2021, 06:46:28 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on March 23, 2021, 06:43:22 pm
Are we sure he's still 17


Turns 18 on the 4th.


He is some talent being able to play how he does in the Championship,cannot wait to see him settled in a red shirt.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 02:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 23, 2021, 05:43:58 pm


Fucking hell. What is in the water in Blackburn? He looks like he has aged 5 years.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 03:01:36 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:40:33 pm
Fucking hell. What is in the water in Blackburn? He looks like he has aged 5 years.

I've only been there once, but judging by the people I'm guessing its some sort of highly toxic mutating chemical
