As said, its clearly not just training. A huge part of being a modern footballer for a top club is how you handle the travel and conduct yourself abroad - seeing seasoned pros like Milner doing this will be great for them.
Not to mention the bonding experience these travels do for squads. Plus the affection for the club that will helped be built by seeing the sort of following we have in far flung places.
Still think Neco and Curtis could have been spared to help Harvey and the other kids out. The only acceptable reason I can think for taking them to Qatar on Sunday was to be there just in case of injury or an illness crisis. We do have a relatively small squad after all. Also, I think one of Fifa's stipulations was that there had to be a "full squad" at Media Day, including starting 11 and 9 substitutes.
Let's face it, either FIFA has become so arrogant they have no regard for domestic competitions, or they showed an intractable unwillingness to compromise which fucked us over in the end. Or both.
And I hate that our media aren't more supportive of Jurgen when he talks about how mad it is that FIFA, UEFA and continental federations are putting on more and more tournaments whose time-tables clash with each other and club football. The general consensus seems to be "Oh there he goes moaning again", when they know full well that he is absolutely 100% correct.