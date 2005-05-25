Felt really sorry for the kid last night. He really gave it his all. Was wondering why Fifa couldn't relent and allow us to take half our squad to Qatar later on so that we could leave some more experienced players here to help the kids out. My feeling is that Klopp just wanted out of the Carabou cup. In some ways it was unfair on the young boys, sending them out there knowing there was less than 1% chance they could win it and 99% they would get battered. It would be understandable if some of them feel a little annoyed. Most of all Harvey. Neco Williams and Curtis Jones might have made a difference last night. They're just in Qatar making up numbers because there is no way Klopp was going to play them against a shithouse side like Monterrey, and there's even less of a chance they'll play against Flamengo.



Anyway, it doesn't matter now. Just me rambling on about some conflicting feelings... Not meaning to be critical of Kloppo. In the end I think this will all be for the best. Hopefully he gives the kids the FA Cup and supports them as much as possible with the senior team to go far and possibly win it.