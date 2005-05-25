« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 45781 times)

Felt really sorry for the kid last night. He really gave it his all. Was wondering why Fifa couldn't relent and allow us to take half our squad to Qatar later on so that we could leave some more experienced players here to help the kids out. My feeling is that Klopp just wanted out of the Carabou cup. In some ways it was unfair on the young boys, sending them out there knowing there was less than 1% chance they could win it and 99% they would get battered. It would be understandable if some of them feel a little annoyed. Most of all Harvey. Neco Williams and Curtis Jones might have made a difference last night. They're just in Qatar making up numbers because there is no way Klopp was going to play them against a shithouse side like Monterrey, and there's even less of a chance they'll play against Flamengo.

Anyway, it doesn't matter now. Just me rambling on about some conflicting feelings... Not meaning to be critical of Kloppo. In the end I think this will all be for the best. Hopefully he gives the kids the FA Cup and supports them as much as possible with the senior team to go far and possibly win it.
Quote from: Geppvindh's on December 18, 2019, 10:09:14 PM
Salah, Messi other scampers?

I guess that's why he makes me think of Messi... it's just something you don't say (or shouldn't) for any player... but that maybe explains it.
Quote from: Al 666 on December 18, 2019, 10:32:07 PM
It is the first touch that does it for me. Mere humans control the ball away from their marker. That gives the defender that crucial split second to readjust and get tight. Elliot doesn't, he has complete belief in his ability and takes the ball in his bath and his first touch is invariably towards his opponent. That is almost impossible to defend against. As a defender you want to push out and close the space but you simply can't do that if your opponent's first touch is as aggressive as Elliott's is.

He shapes as if he is going to let the ball run across his body on to his right foot but then drives off his left and leaves the defender squared up.

I, also, have the habit of taking the ball in my bath.
But my touch leaves a lot to be desired.
Quote from: Morgana on December 18, 2019, 11:18:53 PM
Felt really sorry for the kid last night. He really gave it his all. Was wondering why Fifa couldn't relent and allow us to take half our squad to Qatar later on so that we could leave some more experienced players here to help the kids out. My feeling is that Klopp just wanted out of the Carabou cup. In some ways it was unfair on the young boys, sending them out there knowing there was less than 1% chance they could win it and 99% they would get battered. It would be understandable if some of them feel a little annoyed. Most of all Harvey. Neco Williams and Curtis Jones might have made a difference last night. They're just in Qatar making up numbers because there is no way Klopp was going to play them against a shithouse side like Monterrey, and there's even less of a chance they'll play against Flamengo.

Anyway, it doesn't matter now. Just me rambling on about some conflicting feelings... Not meaning to be critical of Kloppo. In the end I think this will all be for the best. Hopefully he gives the kids the FA Cup and supports them as much as possible with the senior team to go far and possibly win it.

Tad dramatic.

The kids knew what they were up against and I think will have loved the experience. Elliott included. There was no shame, or anything to be annoyed about, in the performance them lot put in and the media have been pretty complimentary too.

Also, the few kids in Qatar with the firsts arent just making up the numbers. They are part of the first team squad, they are getting experience, they are seeing just how huge we are in every corner of the globe, they are being given a sign of what hard work can achieve them, they are being shown how seasoned pros conduct themselves when in these situations, they are being allowed to bond with their possible future first team mates, etc.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December 19, 2019, 06:50:00 AM
Tad dramatic.

The kids knew what they were up against and I think will have loved the experience. Elliott included. There was no shame, or anything to be annoyed about, in the performance them lot put in and the media have been pretty complimentary too.

Also, the few kids in Qatar with the firsts arent just making up the numbers. They are part of the first team squad, they are getting experience, they are seeing just how huge we are in every corner of the globe, they are being given a sign of what hard work can achieve them, they are being shown how seasoned pros conduct themselves when in these situations, they are being allowed to bond with their possible future first team mates, etc.
They've already been with us during the champions league final, twice for Jones, around the first team squad for 12+ months and on preseason. Not sure a few days in qatar adds any more to that.
Quote from: Chris~ on December 19, 2019, 08:01:17 AM
They've already been with us during the champions league final, twice for Jones, around the first team squad for 12+ months and on preseason. Not sure a few days in qatar adds any more to that.

Of course it does, it all adds to them feeling fully part of the first team squad and not just making up the numbers being drafted in as and when needed. Every final, every different experience, every trip will all add to their footballing education.
Quote from: macmanamanaman on December 18, 2019, 11:50:19 PM
I, also, have the habit of taking the ball in my bath.
But my touch leaves a lot to be desired.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December 19, 2019, 02:47:51 PM
Of course it does, it all adds to them feeling fully part of the first team squad and not just making up the numbers being drafted in as and when needed. Every final, every different experience, every trip will all add to their footballing education.
They could have played tuesday and still had that. Playing development at this stage matters more than some more days training.
Nice to hear he's been cleared to fly to Qatar. Deserved.
Looking forward to seeing Klopp put him in the side against Villa in April.
Quote from: Chris~ on December 19, 2019, 04:18:07 PM
They could have played tuesday and still had that. Playing development at this stage matters more than some more days training.

As said, its clearly not just training. A huge part of being a modern footballer for a top club is how you handle the travel and conduct yourself abroad - seeing seasoned pros like Milner doing this will be great for them.

Not to mention the bonding experience these travels do for squads. Plus the affection for the club that will helped be built by seeing the sort of following we have in far flung places.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December 19, 2019, 09:45:13 PM
As said, its clearly not just training. A huge part of being a modern footballer for a top club is how you handle the travel and conduct yourself abroad - seeing seasoned pros like Milner doing this will be great for them.

Not to mention the bonding experience these travels do for squads. Plus the affection for the club that will helped be built by seeing the sort of following we have in far flung places.

And development with players and management with the mental strength possessed in this squad can only be a benefit for a young, talented professional.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December 19, 2019, 09:45:13 PM
As said, its clearly not just training. A huge part of being a modern footballer for a top club is how you handle the travel and conduct yourself abroad - seeing seasoned pros like Milner doing this will be great for them.

Not to mention the bonding experience these travels do for squads. Plus the affection for the club that will helped be built by seeing the sort of following we have in far flung places.
But again they've done all that plenty times before and could have played  senior game on tuesday, something they don't reguarly do, and still flown out It's obviously not something valued too highly anyway considsring the original plan was for them to play then fly out before injuries hit
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December 19, 2019, 09:45:13 PM
As said, its clearly not just training. A huge part of being a modern footballer for a top club is how you handle the travel and conduct yourself abroad - seeing seasoned pros like Milner doing this will be great for them.

Not to mention the bonding experience these travels do for squads. Plus the affection for the club that will helped be built by seeing the sort of following we have in far flung places.

Still think Neco and Curtis could have been spared to help Harvey and the other kids out. The only acceptable reason I can think for taking them to Qatar on Sunday was to be there just in case of injury or an illness crisis. We do have a relatively small squad after all. Also, I think one of Fifa's stipulations was that there had to be a "full squad" at Media Day, including starting 11 and 9 substitutes.

Let's face it, either FIFA has become so arrogant they have no regard for domestic competitions, or they showed an intractable unwillingness to compromise which fucked us over in the end. Or both.

And I hate that our media aren't more supportive of Jurgen when he talks about how mad it is that FIFA, UEFA and continental federations are putting on more and more tournaments whose time-tables clash with each other and club football. The general consensus seems to be "Oh there he goes moaning again",  when they know full well that he is absolutely 100% correct. 
Quote from: Morgana on December 19, 2019, 11:26:49 PM
Still think Neco and Curtis could have been spared to help Harvey and the other kids out. The only acceptable reason I can think for taking them to Qatar on Sunday was to be there just in case of injury or an illness crisis. We do have a relatively small squad after all. Also, I think one of Fifa's stipulations was that there had to be a "full squad" at Media Day, including starting 11 and 9 substitutes.

Let's face it, either FIFA has become so arrogant they have no regard for domestic competitions, or they showed an intractable unwillingness to compromise which fucked us over in the end. Or both.

And I hate that our media aren't more supportive of Jurgen when he talks about how mad it is that FIFA, UEFA and continental federations are putting on more and more tournaments whose time-tables clash with each other and club football. The general consensus seems to be "Oh there he goes moaning again",  when they know full well that he is absolutely 100% correct.

We literally didn't have numbers. We have too many injuries at the minute with only 14 fit senior players, and I am counting Trent and Gomez as senior players in there. The idea was to only take 18 players who would be in the lineup and bench against Monterrey and Virgil's illness forced us to name Lonergan there too.

Add to that the injuries to young players like Rhian and Glatzel and we need to find solutions. Curtis and Neco could have been left behind if we had Gini and one more out of Clyne, Fabinho, Matip or Lovren fit. Without Neco our squad consists of 4 defenders, and even there we had Virgil out to make Hendo play centre-half. Our injury list dictated the decisions, which is also why the players Klopp asked to be sent are mostly defenders (Hoever and Sepp).
Quote from: Morgana on December 18, 2019, 11:18:53 PM
Was wondering why Fifa couldn't relent and allow us to take half our squad to Qatar later on so that we could leave some more experienced players here to help the kids out. My feeling is that Klopp just wanted out of the Carabou cup. 

Think everyone on here wanted out of the two extra games in January. This season is all about the league and retaining the CL, the League Cup is good for allowing the wider squad some action and little else at this stage.
Klopp did not devalue this competition, that happened long ago. It would be fair to say that the devaluation of the League & FA cup started during United's period of dominance.
Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on December 19, 2019, 09:44:46 PM
Looking forward to seeing Klopp put him in the side against Villa in April.

Maybe even against City when we have the league won.
He got to travel to Qatar correct?
Quote from: newterp on December 20, 2019, 05:54:25 PM
He got to travel to Qatar correct?

yes he did, he's pictured in today's training photos.
Quote from: newterp on December 20, 2019, 05:54:25 PM
He got to travel to Qatar correct?

Yeah. Needed to be assessed because of a knock during the Villa game but was okd to go.
Quote from: stockdam on December 20, 2019, 05:40:29 PM

.

Maybe even against City when we have the league won.



Don't want to get ahead of myself,  so don't want to assume we would ever be in that situation.


But.....the player he most has the chance to emulate,  I feel, is Bernardo Silva.
Quote from: Mighty Zeus on December 18, 2019, 10:21:42 PM
Cadence, gait, stride. When he runs it looks like he's Asterix on magic potion, a blur of superfluous extra reserve feet.

N'Gog had an extra reserve leg as well...
The fella Brundish on Anfield Index saying hes too tiny and that Fulham staff were amazed we came in for him. The fella Brundish.
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Yesterday at 02:29:05 PM
The fella Brundish on Anfield Index saying hes too tiny and that Fulham staff were amazed we came in for him. The fella Brundish.

I feel like people said the same thing when we went after Robertson.
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Yesterday at 02:29:05 PM
The fella Brundish on Anfield Index saying hes too tiny and that Fulham staff were amazed we came in for him. The fella Brundish.

Hes certainly no giant like that Messi fella.
The heightest or is it shortest bastard?  :wanker
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Yesterday at 02:29:05 PM
The fella Brundish on Anfield Index saying hes too tiny and that Fulham staff were amazed we came in for him. The fella Brundish.
Recently or before he came in and has stood out in every game he has played?
Maradona 165cm
Messi 170cm
Pele was only 173cm

This sounds like typical English acadamy practice of rejecting players based on height. It's rubbish.

Anyway, he's 170, which is even taller than me.
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Yesterday at 02:29:05 PM
The fella Brundish on Anfield Index saying hes too tiny and that Fulham staff were amazed we came in for him. The fella Brundish.

He was playing in Fulham's first team at 15. Parker was gutted to lose him.
He's also 16, and will like be a bit taller by the time he's stopped growing!

Laughable it's even a discussion, maybe the Anfield Index needed some likes and retweets or something.

Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Yesterday at 02:29:05 PM
The fella Brundish on Anfield Index saying hes too tiny and that Fulham staff were amazed we came in for him. The fella Brundish.

This seems to be a deeply rooted thought in British football, peddled by your anti-football brain dead managers like Pulis and Allardyce. It's probably why the Scotland team is so shit because our coaches are still stuck in the dark ages of the lumpen six foot brawler that shows 'steel' and 'brawn' or whatever cliche (despite missing the obvious fact that all of Scotland's greatest footballers have been diminutive crafty players).

Robbo would have been a Celtic player if it weren't for such backwards thinking.
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Yesterday at 03:37:16 PM
He's also 16, and will like be a bit taller by the time he's stopped growing!

Laughable it's even a discussion, maybe the Anfield Index needed some likes and retweets or something.




plus the man bun adds height
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Yesterday at 03:37:16 PM
He's also 16, and will like be a bit taller by the time he's stopped growing!

Laughable it's even a discussion, maybe the Anfield Index needed some likes and retweets or something.

Liverpool have a history of subjecting our young players to additional growth treatment.

"Joe, Bob, come here. We've created a monster."
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:39:04 PM
Liverpool have a history of subjecting our young players to additional growth treatment.

"Joe, Bob, come here. We've created a monster."

"That's not your growth spurt. That's Liverpool's growth spurt..."
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:47:57 PM
I feel like people said the same thing when we went after Robertson.
I was one who thought we bought him for back up. I love it when players and klopp prove me wrong.
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 03:27:18 PM
Maradona 165cm
Messi 170cm
Pele was only 173cm

This sounds like typical English acadamy practice of rejecting players based on height. It's rubbish.

Anyway, he's 170, which is even taller than me.

Lol... height and strength are not the same. Even with his current physique he is quite decent at holding the ball. He is smart and maneuvers well to use his agility. Like has been said, he's got 5 more years of growth in him. Give him a couple of full pre-seasons under Klopp and he'll be upto premier league strength standards easily. Whats more important is technique, talent and a football brain which the kid has in buckets. With the right coaching and guidance, he can be an absolute monster.
Here's a nice bit of trivia. If he gets to come off the bench tomorrow and scores, he could become the youngest player to score in a premier league game and break the record by exactly 1 day at the age of 16 years 269 days. Now I am trying to figure out a way to will it to happen.  ;D ;D ;D
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:19:05 AM
Here's a nice bit of trivia. If he gets to come off the bench tomorrow and scores, he could become the youngest player to score in a premier league game and break the record by exactly 1 day at the age of 16 years 269 days. Now I am trying to figure out a way to will it to happen.  ;D ;D ;D

If he comes on tomorrow, scores with an overhead kick, with his foot actually departing from his ankle and hitting the ball in the air, and then he spontaneously combusts with glee, he'll be the youngest player, ever, to do that, as well.
