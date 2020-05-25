« previous next »
Barneylfc∗

May 25, 2020, 10:45:48 PM
Quote from: BoRed on May 25, 2020, 10:39:12 PM
You just posted this to piss me off further, didn't you? :)

I have the fewest head-to-head points in the Premier League, and I'm the only one in the bottom four that hasn't gained any points through an opponent posting late. :butt

I was going to point out I lost H2H points from posting late, but I lost that week anyway  :D
Online Barneylfc∗

May 25, 2020, 11:34:51 PM
I think there's a fair few players that only post on RAWK to make their predictions. Hopefully we haven't lost anyone, and I'll send a PM to all players when we know for sure when the fixtures will be played.
Barneylfc∗

May 28, 2020, 03:53:25 PM
17th June by the looks of it. Both City and Villa fixtures will be included in the next round. I'll open it when we have full confirmation.
Barneylfc∗

June 5, 2020, 01:12:27 PM
Rounds 30 and 31 will be a double round. They will be posted later this evening as my work computer is shit.

Feel free to post as a double round, or you can post them separately. If you post as a double round, you cannot edit your post after kick off in Aston Villa v Sheffield United. Round 31 will commence with Leicester v Brighton on Tuesday 23rd June and end with Chelsea v Man City on Thursday 25th.

I'll do my best to keep up to date with the scoring. Although given the current situation and us only needing 6 points, I may be a bit intoxicated for a few days after the Palace game.
Barneylfc∗

June 9, 2020, 12:57:58 PM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 25, 2020, 11:34:51 PM
I think there's a fair few players that only post on RAWK to make their predictions. Hopefully we haven't lost anyone, and I'll send a PM to all players when we know for sure when the fixtures will be played.

Done.

If I remember, I'll send a further reminder at the beginning of next week.
Wabaloolah

June 9, 2020, 11:02:59 PM
It's great to be able to do this again. Thanks for the PM reminder Barney
Black Bull Nova

June 9, 2020, 11:29:35 PM
I have forgotten everything about football, home advantage has disappeared, this should be interesting
Barneylfc∗

June 14, 2020, 03:41:33 PM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June  9, 2020, 12:57:58 PM
If I remember, I'll send a further reminder at the beginning of next week.

Done
BoRed

June 20, 2020, 02:25:23 PM
The injury time curse strikes again.
BoRed

June 23, 2020, 09:54:35 AM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on February 29, 2020, 04:14:39 AM
Watch out for BoRed, Bryanod, and Prof as they seem to be heavy favorites in my book.

By my reckoning, I'm out in the first round. As expected, I should add. ;D
Barneylfc∗

June 23, 2020, 11:16:24 AM
Quote from: BoRed on June 23, 2020, 09:54:35 AM
By my reckoning, I'm out in the first round. As expected, I should add. ;D

6 of our predicted scores match for week 31. Who is going to believe me that I didn't copy your post or see your predictions before making my own  :D
BoRed

June 23, 2020, 11:47:09 AM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 23, 2020, 11:16:24 AM
6 of our predicted scores match for week 31. Who is going to believe me that I didn't copy your post or see your predictions before making my own  :D

Who in their right mind would copy my predictions? :D
Barneylfc∗

June 24, 2020, 11:49:05 AM
Assuming everyone that will be posting has posted for round 31, I'll open round 32 tonight along with round 30 update.
I'll give Trend a shout to see if he is still doing the European Cup competition.
Prof

June 24, 2020, 01:10:43 PM
Thanks Barney
Trendisdestiny

June 24, 2020, 07:00:52 PM
Sorry lads, dropped the ball here...  Will make it up to you next year.  BoRed, reprieve :)
Barneylfc∗

June 24, 2020, 07:31:36 PM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on June 24, 2020, 07:00:52 PM
Sorry lads, dropped the ball here...  Will make it up to you next year.  BoRed, reprieve :)

Or not  ;)

I'll pick it up and it'll be a straight one legged knockout.
BoRed

June 24, 2020, 11:05:48 PM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 24, 2020, 07:31:36 PM
Or not  ;)

I'll pick it up and it'll be a straight one legged knockout.

I have more important business to take care of in the league anyway. :)
Barneylfc∗

June 24, 2020, 11:16:58 PM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 24, 2020, 11:49:05 AM
Assuming everyone that will be posting has posted for round 31, I'll open round 32 tonight along with round 30 update.
I'll give Trend a shout to see if he is still doing the European Cup competition.

In keeping with tradition, I won't be doing the update tonight  ;D

Tomorrow before I start drinking, as there's a fair chance I won't be sober for a few days  :wave
BoRed

June 25, 2020, 07:57:17 PM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 23, 2020, 11:16:24 AM
6 of our predicted scores match for week 31. Who is going to believe me that I didn't copy your post or see your predictions before making my own  :D

And I still gained six points on you (so far). :)

I'd happily see you get a point back tonight, though. ;)
CornerFlag

Yesterday at 04:24:15 PM
So did you get them done last night then, Barn?  ;)
Barneylfc∗

Yesterday at 04:44:42 PM
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 04:24:15 PM
So did you get them done last night then, Barn?  ;)

No chance  ;D

Not drinking today though as I'm just basking in the glory. Will sort it shortly.
Barneylfc∗

Today at 08:53:14 PM
Round 30 is updated with the scores, but I haven't organised the table yet.
Had planned on doing round 31 too before sorting it, but knowing BoRed has more points than me and I'm probably in the relegation zone has put me off. And there's a league title to be celebrating  :D
