RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #160 on: December 12, 2019, 10:11:37 AM »
Nice one Tommy.

Good luck to both finalists.

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #161 on: December 13, 2019, 12:17:20 AM »
Cheers, Tommy :thumbup
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #162 on: December 15, 2019, 08:05:46 PM »
Champagne is on ice lads
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #163 on: December 17, 2019, 04:03:42 PM »
Quote from: tommy LFC on December 12, 2019, 07:07:17 AM
                                                                          League Cup Final

                                                                 vivabobbygraham v Bryanod

                Our final will fittingly take place during Liverpool's last gameweek before we head off to conquer the world.

       We are in for a fascinating tie as Bryanod pits his Premier League experinece against League 1 leader vivabobbygraham.

                                                                       Good luck to you both!



                                                                         League Cup Final Result

                                                                      vivabobbygraham 4 - 7 Bryanod   

                                              Well done to Bryanod on winning the first silverware of the season!!

This year's campaign will be remembered as the year of the 2-1. Bryanod regularly predicted mostly 2-1s, and went with all 2-1s in the final! It proved to be a smart tactical ploy that no other managers had the answer for.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #164 on: December 17, 2019, 04:06:11 PM »
Sam Allardyce'd his way to the trophy  :P :)

Congrats mate  :champ
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #165 on: December 17, 2019, 06:05:58 PM »
ITS BACK BABY!!! :champ

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #166 on: December 18, 2019, 01:32:30 PM »
Round 18 is open.

I'll be fully up to date this weekend.

Rounds 19, 20 and 21 will all be posted together as always. I'll post these after the final game in Round 18 has kicked off.

You can choose to post all three rounds in one post, or individually, it's up to you. If you choose to post all three rounds in one post, you cannot edit this post after the first game kicks off in round 19. If you do, you will score 0 for all games that have kicked off or been completed up to the time of your edit, and you will incur the relevant penalties. If you want to amend your predictions for a round yet to kick off after you post all three together, you can do so in a new post.
There will be no exceptions to this.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #167 on: December 20, 2019, 10:30:22 PM »
Congrats to Bryanod. No idea how I got to the final but enjoyed the day out, got to wear the suit and to play in my first final at Prescot Cables was a dream come true.

 
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 05:56:47 PM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on December 18, 2019, 01:32:30 PM
Round 18 is open.

I'll be fully up to date this weekend.

Rounds 19, 20 and 21 will all be posted together as always. I'll post these after the final game in Round 18 has kicked off.

You can choose to post all three rounds in one post, or individually, it's up to you. If you choose to post all three rounds in one post, you cannot edit this post after the first game kicks off in round 19. If you do, you will score 0 for all games that have kicked off or been completed up to the time of your edit, and you will incur the relevant penalties. If you want to amend your predictions for a round yet to kick off after you post all three together, you can do so in a new post.
There will be no exceptions to this.

Christmas rounds are open  :wave
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 07:07:33 PM »
One point this week. :lmao
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #170 on: Today at 08:49:29 PM »
WEEK 15 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

amir87 9 v 13 BoRed
bryanod 16 v 0 Ollyfrom.tv
CornerFlag 6 v 8 Barneylfc*
Grobbellrevell 7 v 13 Adz LFC
KeegansPerm 10 v 6 tubby
nayia2002 7 v 5 Jsteve
Prof 10 v 11 The G in Gerrard
RivaGe 10 v 6 redforlife
RJH 9 v 13 redman1974
Ycuzz 8 v 12 WillG.LFC

CornerFlag posted late but lost his head to head anyway

CHAMPIONSHIP

Bye 0 v 9 fowlerisgod4eva
gav91v 6 v 8 Port_Vale_Lad*
Gerry Attrick 9 v 10 Cape_Tear
LanceLink 8 v 12 bobinhood
LovelyCushionedHeader 13 v 10 Trendisnotdestiny
Oldie 9 v 6 Lee-87
Rhino 0 v 10 tommyLFC
Skittle 0 v 7 Sami
thush 7 v 8 ShatnersBassoon
Youngest Son of Skittle 9 v 11 Vishwa Atma

*port_vale_lad posted late. 3 head to head points awarded to gav91v

LEAGUE ONE

10   Carllfc
8   mikey_LFC
8   Shelts
7   vivabobbygraham
7   matty c
7   Black Bull Nova
6   Prelude No.5
6   AmanShah21
6   Filler.
5   Emerald Red
5   elsewhere
4   gary75
0   Perham
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #171 on: Today at 09:29:47 PM »
WEEK 16 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Adz LFC 7 v 0 nayia2002
Barneylfc 7 v 5 KeegansPerm
BoRed 7 v 4 Ycuzz
Jsteve 10 v 9 CornerFlag
Ollyfrom.tv 4 v 6 Prof
redforlife 7 v 7 RJH
redman1974 6 v 3 RivaGe
The G in Gerrard 6 v 7 bryanod
tubby 6 v 11 Grobbellrevell
WillG.LFC 4 v 7 amir87

CHAMPIONSHIP

bobinhood 4 v 7 Oldie
Cape_Tear 8 v 6 LovelyCushionedHeader
fowlerisgod4eva 6 v 5 Youngest Son of Skittle
Lee-87 6 v 7 Gerry Attrick
Port_Vale_Lad 4 v 5 Rhino*
Sami 6 v 9 thush
ShatnersBassoon 9 v 7 Skittle
tommyLFC 5 v 5 gav91v
Trendisnotdestiny 9 v 7 LanceLink
Vishwa Atma 8 v 0 Bye

*port_vale_lad posted late but lost his head to head anyway

LEAGUE ONE

10   matty c
9   Carllfc
9   Filler.
8   vivabobbygraham
7   Emerald Red
7   Perham
6   Black Bull Nova
5   gary75
4   Prelude No.5
4   Shelts
3   mikey_LFC
2   AmanShah21
0   elsewhere
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #172 on: Today at 09:30:31 PM »
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #173 on: Today at 09:33:55 PM »
WEEK 19 HEAD TO HEAD FIXTURES

PREMIER LEAGUE

Adz LFC v amir87
Barneylfc v redman1974
CornerFlag v RJH
Grobbellrevell v WillG.LFC
Jsteve v bryanod
KeegansPerm v nayia2002
Prof v redforlife
RivaGe v tubby
The G in Gerrard v BoRed
Ycuzz v Ollyfrom.tv

CHAMPIONSHIP

bobinhood v Bye
Cape_Tear v ShatnersBassoon
Gerry Attrick v thush
LanceLink v Vishwa Atma
Lee-87 v gav91v
LovelyCushionedHeader v Oldie
Rhino v Sami
Skittle v Trendisnotdestiny
tommyLFC v fowlerisgod4eva
Youngest Son of Skittle v Port_Vale_Lad

WEEK 20 HEAD TO HEAD FIXTURES

PREMIER LEAGUE

amir87 v CornerFlag
BoRed v Adz LFC
bryanod v Prof
nayia2002 v Ycuzz
Ollyfrom.tv v RivaGe
redforlife v Jsteve
redman1974 v The G in Gerrard
RJH v Grobbellrevell
tubby v Barneylfc
WillG.LFC v KeegansPerm

CHAMPIONSHIP

Bye v Gerry Attrick
fowlerisgod4eva v bobinhood
gav91v v Rhino
Oldie v Youngest Son of Skittle
Port_Vale_Lad v Skittle
Sami v Lee-87
ShatnersBassoon v tommyLFC
thush v LanceLink
Trendisnotdestiny v Cape_Tear
Vishwa Atma v LovelyCushionedHeader

WEEK 21 HEAD TO HEAD FIXTURES

PREMIER LEAGUE

amir87 v Prof
BoRed v CornerFlag
bryanod v Barneylfc
nayia2002 v RivaGe
Ollyfrom.tv v Jsteve
redforlife v KeegansPerm
redman1974 v Grobbellrevell
RJH v The G in Gerrard
tubby v Ycuzz
WillG.LFC v Adz LFC

CHAMPIONSHIP

Bye v Rhino
fowlerisgod4eva v Gerry Attrick
gav91v v Cape_Tear
Oldie v Skittle
Port_Vale_Lad v Lee-87
Sami v LovelyCushionedHeader
ShatnersBassoon v LanceLink
thush v tommyLFC
Trendisnotdestiny v Youngest Son of Skittle
Vishwa Atma v bobinhood
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2019/20 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #174 on: Today at 09:34:58 PM »
Daddy Santa is away to build toys. Will do the rest over the next day or 2  :wave
