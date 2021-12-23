Yeah, it was close at the end! 10 mins left after his 2nd TD, thought he would defo pick up 20 yards. Going to need more than 80 points this week, thats for sure!
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Mate. If Ekeler and Tyreek don't get clearance to play after Covid I'm fooked Please let them both be vaccinated.Avoided injuries all season and now I'm plagued with them in both Fantasy leagues playoffs I take part in.
So I started Herbert vs. crappy Titans after Prescott was poor vs WFT a couple of weeks ago
thats cost me the win, unless Marquez Callaway goes off tonight.
So I started Herbert vs. crappy Texans (!) after Prescott was poor vs WFT a couple of weeks ago
thats cost me the win, unless Marquez Callaway goes off tonight.
And as expected, Callaway does zero with the 4th string QB unable to move the ball.Good luck to Pete and Rodderzz for next weeks final
Diontae Johnson (Roderzz) v Pat Freiermuth (me) tomorrow night to decide the champion.
Fuckin hell BryanEverton levels of bitterness
We might have one spot open in our long running dynasty league open....draft is tomorrow if anyone interested give me a shout.Just checked, apparently this is our 16th season!!
BUMP - keepers for this team are actually very good, made playoffs last year. Drop me PM if any interest please, draft 8pm tonight!
Feeewwwwmin.Good competitive season to the end!
Bry. After your 2022 elation at me winning the league. You never did congratulate me on my owning of your league and becoming back-to-back champion this year. I assume you were busy? Joking aside, when are you thinking about doing the draft mate? I'm gunning for that 3-timer.
