Bry. After your 2022 elation at me winning the league. You never did congratulate me on my owning of your league and becoming back-to-back champion this year. I assume you were busy?



Joking aside, when are you thinking about doing the draft mate? I'm gunning for that 3-timer.



gritted congrats Pete.....with few things getting in the way i've only just realised we've never set up the draft!Likely have 1-2 spots available - this is our long-running dynasty RAWK league if anyone like to join please let me know! This is out 17th year and someone has to stop the three-pete (you are welcome for that if manage it...).thanks