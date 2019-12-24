I haven't understood a thing about how the scoring works, but I've only chosen players from teams that are actually playing. That's the way to go right?



Picking people who are playing guarantees you points this week but if theyre knocked out then youll replace them next week. So if your running back scores 10 this week but is knocked out then you pick another running back and they score 10, you have 20 points. If your running back goes through and scores 10, it is multiplied by 2, so youd get 20 points or 30 overall. If you pick someone on a buy you will get 0 this week but youll still get the multiplier next week so if they score 10 next week itll be multiplied by 2, so youd get 20.The thing to aim for is multipliers I think, as if you keep someone in your side all the way until the Super Bowl the multiplier is massive at x4, so even if they get less points when multiplied by 4 itll be worth it.Say the Ravens get to the super bowl and youve kept Lamar Jackson in the whole time. Youd have a zero first week, then x2, x3 and x4, if he averages 30 as he did in the regular season, that is 270 points.If you choose someone who plays this week then switch to Lamar Jackson, so say you play Deshaun Watson and he gets 30, chances are Texans arent reaching the super bowl. So if you switch to Lamar next round youd have 30, then Lamar averaging 30 would get you x1, x2 and x3, multipliers because you changed QB in the divisional rounds so Watsons 30 plus Lamars average of 30 through to the Super Bowl would only get you 210 points. So better to choose Lamar Jackson in the first round and get 0 in that scenario. The aim is to pick high scoring players who will make the Super Bowl.