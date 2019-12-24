« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: NFL Fantasy League  (Read 37478 times)

Offline Something Worse

  • Master of prehistoric and fantasy creature-based onomatopoeia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,893
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #920 on: December 24, 2019, 10:20:37 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on December 24, 2019, 09:57:30 pm
Obsessed! We get it. Very funny...

Nobody has disagreed so while you think I'm running the joke into the ground I'm actually just making it a rule! Charade you are!
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 pm
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 pm
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,901
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #921 on: December 24, 2019, 10:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 24, 2019, 10:20:37 pm
Nobody has disagreed so while you think I'm running the joke into the ground I'm actually just making it a rule! Charade you are!

We dont have to disagree with you anymore. Thats just the default position unless stated otherwise by this point.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,506
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #922 on: December 24, 2019, 11:55:06 pm »
TOP HALF OF THE LEAGUE, UNICORNS UNICORNS TOP HALF OF THE LEAGUE...

I'm nowhere near to being relegated... Wooooooooo...
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,631
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #923 on: December 25, 2019, 01:15:49 am »
Quote from: stoa on December 24, 2019, 11:55:06 pm
TOP HALF OF THE LEAGUE, UNICORNS UNICORNS TOP HALF OF THE LEAGUE...

I'm nowhere near to being relegated... Wooooooooo...

Unicorns  are the Andrew Luck of the animal kingdom -- do not exist and the subject should be retired.

On another note, Happy Holidays
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,901
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #924 on: January 3, 2020, 11:24:15 am »
If anyone wants to join in, there is an NFL fantasy playoff challenge on fantasy.nfl.com


I've setup a group called RAWK, password Origi2019

You've got to pick a side for the playoffs, if your play goes through to the next round, they get a multiplier, including beating their bye,

so in the wildcard it is x1, if the same player is played in the divisional round the get a x2 for their score, however if you replace your player in the divisional round it is back to x1. If you keep the same player through three rounds they get x3 in the conference game, if you replaced them in the divisional but kept them for the conference it is x2, if you replace them in the conference it is x1,

So it is half fantasy, half playoff predictor.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,506
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #925 on: January 3, 2020, 11:04:35 pm »
I haven't understood a thing about how the scoring works, but I've only chosen players from teams that are actually playing. That's the way to go right?
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,901
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #926 on: January 4, 2020, 09:00:03 am »
Quote from: stoa on January  3, 2020, 11:04:35 pm
I haven't understood a thing about how the scoring works, but I've only chosen players from teams that are actually playing. That's the way to go right?

Picking people who are playing guarantees you points this week but if theyre knocked out then youll replace them next week. So if your running back scores 10 this week but is knocked out then you pick another running back and they score 10, you have 20 points. If your running back goes through and scores 10, it is multiplied by 2, so youd get 20 points or 30 overall. If you pick someone on a buy you will get 0 this week but youll still get the multiplier next week so if they score 10 next week itll be multiplied by 2, so youd get 20.

The thing to aim for is multipliers I think, as if you keep someone in your side all the way until the Super Bowl the multiplier is massive at x4, so even if they get less points when multiplied by 4 itll be worth it.

Say the Ravens get to the super bowl and youve kept Lamar Jackson in the whole time. Youd have a zero first week, then x2, x3 and x4, if he averages 30 as he did in the regular season, that is 270 points.

If you choose someone who plays this week then switch to Lamar Jackson, so say you play Deshaun Watson and he gets 30, chances are Texans arent reaching the super bowl. So if you switch to Lamar next round youd have 30, then Lamar averaging 30 would get you x1, x2 and x3, multipliers because you changed QB in the divisional rounds so Watsons 30 plus Lamars average of 30 through to the Super Bowl would only get you 210 points. So better to choose Lamar Jackson in the first round and get 0 in that scenario. The aim is to pick high scoring players who will make the Super Bowl.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,506
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #927 on: January 4, 2020, 10:11:51 am »
Cheers... Didn't know the multiplier but for players who have a bye... Will make some changes then...
Logged

Offline bryanod@xmas

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,723
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #928 on: August 10, 2020, 11:15:57 am »
Quote from: bryanod on July 24, 2019, 12:24:44 pm
Usual fleaflicker keeper league will likely be around as per usual too since you've now setup a new thread....
Same again this year for anyone that doesn't come onto the site until about half hour before draft time....
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,821
  • Kloppite
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #929 on: August 24, 2020, 05:22:57 pm »
I got grade A in the draft, projected 8-6.
Logged

Offline bryanod@xmas

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,723
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #930 on: August 31, 2020, 07:28:55 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on August 10, 2020, 11:15:57 am
Same again this year for anyone that doesn't come onto the site until about half hour before draft time....
Draft night reminder!
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,364
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #931 on: September 23, 2020, 04:02:31 pm »
Who is Christian/Dirty Bills - Have sent you a trade offer mate
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,154
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #932 on: December 8, 2020, 10:26:29 am »
This weeks league table not been updated yet but hell, I think I've snook into the playoffs in 6th place. 

No doubt get destroyed by Carl (who I assume is in 3rd) in the playoffs but nice to make the top 6 :)
« Last Edit: December 8, 2020, 10:29:46 am by Buck Pete »
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,094
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #933 on: December 8, 2020, 01:50:39 pm »
I've been riding my luck in redraft the past few weeks I think and your redraft team is pretty formidable. Never nice going up against Kelce.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,154
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #934 on: December 8, 2020, 03:27:21 pm »
Unless you have Tyreek Hill of course.
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,094
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #935 on: December 8, 2020, 04:03:59 pm »
Yeah that's probably what it'll come down to. Whether it's a Hill game this week or a Kelce game.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,506
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #936 on: December 9, 2020, 12:10:00 am »
Redraft is shite, guillotine is shite... Dynasty has gotten a bit better this week... ;)
Logged

Offline Mr F

  • uckwit
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 879
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #937 on: January 5, 2021, 06:10:28 pm »
https://sleeper.app/i/mDEXWg3zje83

Hi guys, this is the link to a 2021 nfl fantasy league on sleeper. 3 slots left so first come, first served.
Logged
Chardee MacDennis: The Game of Games

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,094
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #938 on: January 6, 2021, 09:31:35 am »
Quote from: Mr F on January  5, 2021, 06:10:28 pm
https://sleeper.app/i/mDEXWg3zje83

Hi guys, this is the link to a 2021 nfl fantasy league on sleeper. 3 slots left so first come, first served.

Wouldn't bother lads, ain't no one beating the legend, the Two Time, the Back to Back Champ, the redraft GOAT.  ;D
Logged

Offline bryanod@xmas

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,723
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #939 on: August 3, 2021, 03:34:31 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on July 24, 2019, 12:24:44 pm
Usual fleaflicker keeper league will likely be around as per usual too since you've now setup a new thread....

One open spot (at least) in our long running keeper league this year.

And reminder for those in it that its back!
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,631
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #940 on: August 4, 2021, 01:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on January  6, 2021, 09:31:35 am
Wouldn't bother lads, ain't no one beating the legend, the Two Time, the Back to Back Champ, the redraft GOAT.  ;D

Dynasty is where the talent is... :)
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline bryanod@xmas

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,723
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #941 on: August 16, 2021, 09:38:51 am »
Quote from: bryanod on August  3, 2021, 03:34:31 pm
One open spot (at least) in our long running keeper league this year.

And reminder for those in it that its back!

Cheers, appears we have a quorum for the year again!
« Last Edit: August 18, 2021, 09:05:10 am by bryanod »
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,631
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #942 on: August 16, 2021, 03:10:22 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on August 16, 2021, 09:38:51 am
Reminder.....15 year long RAWK league, need fill couple spot still over coming weeks....

Let me know if you need a few - be happy to sub in.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,154
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #943 on: November 8, 2021, 04:23:28 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on August  3, 2021, 03:34:31 pm
One open spot (at least) in our long running keeper league this year.

And reminder for those in it that its back!

Pat Freiermuth is going off tonight Bryan.

Was at the game yesterday so didn't get chance to change Hopkins :no
Logged

Offline bryanod@xmas

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,723
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #944 on: November 9, 2021, 12:19:36 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November  8, 2021, 04:23:28 pm
Pat Freiermuth is going off tonight Bryan.

Was at the game yesterday so didn't get chance to change Hopkins :no


Bahahahahahahhaha 2 TD and I still pull out win despite having to pick up two QB this week as two out injured.


Unluckeeeeee
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,154
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #945 on: November 9, 2021, 02:55:04 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on November  9, 2021, 12:19:36 pm

Bahahahahahahhaha 2 TD and I still pull out win despite having to pick up two QB this week as two out injured.


Unluckeeeeee

Pity you can't play 8 men every week



Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,696
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #946 on: November 15, 2021, 06:05:33 pm »
3 weeks ago in our Flea Flicker keeper league, I achieved the pinnacle of individual week performance (don't think I'll be topping this for a long time):

Burrow:  37.8
Henry:  14.45
Swift:  22.4
Chase:  30.1
Evans:  25.6
Kupp:  30.6
Ertz:  15
Prater:  7
Bucs D:  22

204.95 points.  And this is with Dalvin Cook on bye and David Montgomery injured.  After this, I was averaging 140+ points a game.  Sounds amazing, right?

Since then, I've won 75-68, lost 74-66, and am about to lose again to fall to 6-4 (in all likelihood) and could be an uphill battle in the division and/or playoffs.

Fantasy football comes at you fast.  :-[

I love it though.  Can never be confident or too down-trodden, particularly in keeper leagues.  Always an opportunity to improve!
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline bryanod@xmas

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,723
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #947 on: November 16, 2021, 07:40:07 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on November 15, 2021, 06:05:33 pm
3 weeks ago in our Flea Flicker keeper league, I achieved the pinnacle of individual week performance (don't think I'll be topping this for a long time):

Burrow:  37.8
Henry:  14.45
Swift:  22.4
Chase:  30.1
Evans:  25.6
Kupp:  30.6
Ertz:  15
Prater:  7
Bucs D:  22

204.95 points.  And this is with Dalvin Cook on bye and David Montgomery injured.  After this, I was averaging 140+ points a game.  Sounds amazing, right?

Since then, I've won 75-68, lost 74-66, and am about to lose again to fall to 6-4 (in all likelihood) and could be an uphill battle in the division and/or playoffs.

Fantasy football comes at you fast.  :-[

I love it though.  Can never be confident or too down-trodden, particularly in keeper leagues.  Always an opportunity to improve!

Ha there is a ridiculous amount of luck involved alright. Winning with 75 is quite something too!

My team took a bye after beating Pete it seems.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,154
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #948 on: December 8, 2021, 04:33:47 pm »
Quote from: bryanod@xmas on November 16, 2021, 07:40:07 am
Ha there is a ridiculous amount of luck involved alright. Winning with 75 is quite something too!

My team took a bye after beating Pete it seems.

Massive matchup for you this weekend mate

Beat Bounty Hunters and surely you make the playoffs?
Logged

Offline bryanod@xmas

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,723
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #949 on: December 9, 2021, 02:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December  8, 2021, 04:33:47 pm
Massive matchup for you this weekend mate

Beat Bounty Hunters and surely you make the playoffs?

Ha i have no clue anymore on tiebreakers could be 3 way tie and then gets bizarre.....hopefully win and in alright, have been playoffs basically last week too for me.

You safely in, only 3 places filled into the last week.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,696
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #950 on: December 9, 2021, 11:49:10 pm »
Pretty fun with how close the standings are in our league.  6 teams for 3 remaining playoff spots it looks like?
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline bryanod@xmas

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,723
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #951 on: December 14, 2021, 05:54:33 am »
Quote from: bryanod@xmas on December  9, 2021, 02:19:27 pm
Ha i have no clue anymore on tiebreakers could be 3 way tie and then gets bizarre.....hopefully win and in alright, have been playoffs basically last week too for me.

You safely in, only 3 places filled into the last week.

Blurgh, not a day for kyler not to throw and run a TD, instead two picks, and Stafford throws all rams and Michel gets none and I lose by 5pts. And all because I picked up Osborn and forgot start him over Metcalf on Thur night. Pain.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,154
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #952 on: December 14, 2021, 02:54:36 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on December  9, 2021, 11:49:10 pm
Pretty fun with how close the standings are in our league.  6 teams for 3 remaining playoff spots it looks like?

Our division was really strong.  We had some good battles Skip.

Anyway, I made #1 seed and play either you or Rednecks (again) in the Semi's.  Will be very tough indeed

Just noticed Allen and Ekeler are both Questionable this week.  A week out couldn't have come at abetter time to be fair. :)
Logged

Offline Red Star

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #953 on: December 14, 2021, 07:05:48 pm »
[quote
Anyway, I made #1 seed and play either you or Rednecks (again) in the Semi's.  Will be very tough indeed
[/quote]

It wont be me, my team is limping through the season. Cant believe I made the playoffs. I tried to play tag team at TE and QB but if I played Kittle, Gronk shone and vise versa. Same with Herbert and Prescott.

Skip beat me this week by 35+ with 200 yard Cook on the bench lol
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,154
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #954 on: Yesterday at 01:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Star on December 14, 2021, 07:05:48 pm


It wont be me, my team is limping through the season. Cant believe I made the playoffs. I tried to play tag team at TE and QB but if I played Kittle, Gronk shone and vise versa. Same with Herbert and Prescott.

Skip beat me this week by 35+ with 200 yard Cook on the bench lol

One Devonta Smith TD tonight should see you home and hosed id say.

Even without it, Skip still needs a huge game from Cooper Kupp.
Logged

Offline Red Star

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #955 on: Yesterday at 06:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 01:44:00 pm
One Devonta Smith TD tonight should see you home and hosed id say.

Even without it, Skip still needs a huge game from Cooper Kupp.

Kupp has put up 30 twice and a 27 this season so Im not counting him out.

Covid and injuries have wreaked havoc this season
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,696
Re: NFL Fantasy League
« Reply #956 on: Today at 04:33:56 am »
I really needed that bye week as my team has been capable of these duds the entire season.  Probably the most disappointing fantasy team I've had.  I'm never going to have the depth I did this year with Henry, Cook, Montgomery, Swift, and Mitchell as my RBs and having 3 top ten WRs.  But the inconsistency and my poor week-to-week decisions (usually around whether or not to start Chase or one of the RBs at flex and at QB) never helped.  Even with Henry, Swift, and Mitchell out, I still fielded Cook and Montgomery (who combined for 0 TDs this week, cheers).  Mike Evans and Jamarr Chase scored a robust 1.7 points this week.

Going to end up with three straight seasons of having the most points but going out with a complete whimper this year.  Kupp made it close, but it would've been cruel on Red Star if I came back.  Loved the Jeff Wilson play this week.

On the plus side, in another league, I made it into the playoffs (8-teamer) with my only other playoff contender losing to the #1 team (who didn't even start a healthy QB; effectively treated this week like a bye).  In that league, I have the #1 RB, #1 WR, #2 TE, and a borderline top 5 QB and just avoided a 5-game losing streak as I enter the playoffs.   ::)

I feel like the anti-Bill O'Brien this year.  Let me manage the draft, trades, and high-level decisions like keepers but keep me far far away from week to week management of teams and never let me pick the lineups.  ;D
Logged
King Kenny.
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 