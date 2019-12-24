I really needed that bye week as my team has been capable of these duds the entire season. Probably the most disappointing fantasy team I've had. I'm never going to have the depth I did this year with Henry, Cook, Montgomery, Swift, and Mitchell as my RBs and having 3 top ten WRs. But the inconsistency and my poor week-to-week decisions (usually around whether or not to start Chase or one of the RBs at flex and at QB) never helped. Even with Henry, Swift, and Mitchell out, I still fielded Cook and Montgomery (who combined for 0 TDs this week, cheers). Mike Evans and Jamarr Chase scored a robust 1.7 points this week.
Going to end up with three straight seasons of having the most points but going out with a complete whimper this year. Kupp made it close, but it would've been cruel on Red Star if I came back. Loved the Jeff Wilson play this week.
On the plus side, in another league, I made it into the playoffs (8-teamer) with my only other playoff contender losing to the #1 team (who didn't even start a healthy QB; effectively treated this week like a bye). In that league, I have the #1 RB, #1 WR, #2 TE, and a borderline top 5 QB and just avoided a 5-game losing streak as I enter the playoffs.
I feel like the anti-Bill O'Brien this year. Let me manage the draft, trades, and high-level decisions like keepers but keep me far far away from week to week management of teams and never let me pick the lineups.