Bugger, forgot!
FFS, Bobby, how unselfish can you be? ;D

That's me out of the running for the overall league, hoping for a random number to save me in the PL.
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:31:20 PM
FFS, Bobby, how unselfish can you be? ;D

That's me out of the running for the overall league, hoping for a random number to save me in the PL.

15(?) Points behind with 4 games to go. Far from over. Fairly certain back in Jsteve's record breaking season he was miles clear but I managed to take it to the final game
52 points clear with 5 games to go. 47 points clear with 4 games to go. Ended up winning by 32.

Same season I bottled the Prem having been 11 points clear at the turn of the year  ;D
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:48:46 PM
15(?) Points behind with 4 games to go. Far from over. Fairly certain back in Jsteve's record breaking season he was miles clear but I managed to take it to the final game

By take it to the final game you mean you needed to score a maximum and he needed to miss an entry for you to win? ;)

At the moment, the PL is a more realistic target for me, we'll see about the rest.
vs Brighton (A)

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
van Dijk
Williams
Wijnaldum
Henderson
Keita
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Salah
Firmino

First Goal - Salah
Final Score - Brighton 1 - 3 League Champions (Trossard; Salah x 2, Henderson)
DP - 10 (Laptey; Gomez, Williams, Fabinho, Mane)


Next Game - Burnley, League, Saturday 11th July 15:00
LEAGUE TABLE after Brighton

01   22   917   AdzLFC
02   22   914   Kopite1971
03   13   902   BoRed
04   22   876   Barneylfc
05   00   866   joezydudek
06   22   863   Mivi
07   12   862   RJH
08   12   861   Perham
09   12   861   Jsteve
10   23   856   KeegansPerm
11   12   853   redforlife
12   11   851   Cape_Tear
13   12   850   LovelyCushionedHeader
14   21   848   redman1974
15   21   841   ollyfrom.tv
16   00   835   Vishwa Atma
17   13   830   Trendisnotdestiny
18   23   823   Ycuzz
19   12   814   Ndeyanka
20   21   810   tylerjnorton
21   22   810   Mickitez
22   12   804   Yorkshire-Red
23   11   800   vivabobbygraham
24   00   769   tommy LFC
25   12   768   Shelts
26   00   759   AmanShah21
27   00   624   Oldie
28   11   598   rushyman
29   00   506   Carrard
30   00   350   carraggeriise


Top Scorers - KeegansPerm, Ycuzz (23)
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   12   861   Perham
02   12   853   redforlife
03   11   851   Cape_Tear
------------------------------------------
04   13   830   Trendisnotdestiny
------------------------------------------
05   23   823   Ycuzz
06   22   810   Mickitez
07   11   800   vivabobbygraham
08   12   768   Shelts
09   00   759   AmanShah21
10   00   624   Oldie
11   00   350   carraggeriise
Fortune favours the brave. :P

Official attendance (at a random game): 8050 (https://www.flashscore.com/match/MB0nwRC4/#match-summary)

8050 / 5 = 1610 remainder 0

remainder + 1 = 1, so we use Round 1 (Round 2 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817

Premier League scores:

BoRed v Carrard 14-0
Barneylfc v AdzLFC 22-22
Buck Pete v Vishwa Atma 31-0
joezydudek v Kopite1971 0-22
KeegansPerm v tylerjnorton 23-21
Mivi v tommy LFC 23-0
redman1974 v ollyfrom.tv 28-21
RJH v JSteve 13-12
rushyman v LovelyCushionedHeader 12-12
Yorkshire-Red v Ndeyanka 12-12

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

608   545   +063   65   BoRed
616   567   +049   63   AdzLFC
618   530   +088   60   JSteve (1)
585   530   +055   57   joezydudek (2)
560   577   -017   56   Yorkshire-Red (3)
605   589   +016   55   RJH (1)
640   582   +058   53   Kopite1971 (1)
588   556   +032   51   LovelyCushionedHeader
571   536   +035   50   Ndeyanka (1)
563   550   +013   49   Vishwa Atma (1)
620   601   +019   48   Barneylfc
615   575   +040   46   redman1974
599   587   +012   43   Buck Pete (1)
591   623   -032   41   ollyfrom.tv (1)
587   600   -013   39   KeegansPerm
506   590   -084   39   tommy LFC (4)
587   523   +064   37   Mivi (1)
372   600   -228   35   Carrard (15) R
559   573   -014   33   tylerjnorton
424   580   -156   33   rushyman (8 )

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817
One of us has made a mistake with redman1974's score  :D
Meanwhile, Kopite1971 may have lost the overall lead, but he has climbed back to the top of BoRed's Cup standings:

17.58   Kopite1971
17.57   Perham
17.50   Buck Pete
17.45   Carrard
17.30   AdzLFC
17.22   JSteve
17.02   Cape_Tear
17.02   BoRed
16.98   joezydudek
16.92   Mivi
16.90   RJH
16.53   Barneylfc
16.46   KeegansPerm
16.46   Ycuzz
16.44   redman1974
16.41   Yorkshire-Red
16.34   Shelts
16.33   vivabobbygraham
16.28   Ndeyanka
16.17   ollyfrom.tv
16.09   redforlife
16.06   Vishwa Atma
16.04   LovelyCushionedHeader
16.02   tommy LFC
15.96   Trendisnotdestiny
15.88   mickitez
15.81   AmanShah21
15.33   rushyman
15.28   tylerjnorton
14.86   OLDIE
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:53:39 PM
One of us has made a mistake with redman1974's score  :D

It's me.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:53:39 PM
One of us has made a mistake with redman1974's score  :D

I thought you'd stopped checking! ;D
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 03:55:28 PM
I thought you'd stopped checking! ;D

My position in the league table means a lot to me  :D
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:58:38 PM
My position in the league table means a lot to me  :D

Well, I was certainly delighted to see you pick up another point in the Premier League this week. :)
For the Burnley game, I'll be using the attendance at the Inter Turku v Ilves game in Finland. The reserve games are BATE v Slavia in Belarus and Osijek v Istra in Croatia, in that order. Once again, I'll wait until 5 pm on Sunday for the first choice attendance, and then use a reserve if necessary.
Christ.  A magnificent 31 points and my opponent is a no show.

I could have just had the 1974 FA cup final team as line up, Erik Meijer as first goalscorer and 17-3 to Brighton as the final result.

The 8 DP prediction would have been enough.
v Burnley

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Fabinho Keita Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mané

FS: 3-0
FG: Mané
DP: 8
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 04:30:32 PM
Christ.  A magnificent 31 points and my opponent is a no show.

I could have just had the 1974 FA cup final team as line up, Erik Meijer as first goalscorer and 17-3 to Brighton as the final result.

The 8 DP prediction would have been enough.

You'd have lost to the minimum away score. ;)

And these 31 points may still see you win BoRed's Cup.
v Burnley

Alisson
Williams Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Fabinho Milner Keita
Minamino Firmino Mane

Score: 2-0
First goal: Mane
DP: 6
Literally the only possible Gameweek draw that would have seen me lose. Fuck this.

v Burnley

Alisson

Williams
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Milner
Keita

Minamino
Firmino
Mane

Score: 2-0
First goal: Mane
DP: 6
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 04:36:12 PM
You'd have lost to the minimum away score. ;)


Wasn't the minimum away score zero?

No seriously,  If i did what i had jokingly suggested would I have effectively lost  3-12 ?  Even though my opponent didn't post anything?
I've got the second highest gf and second highest ga in the Premier league. Game raising twats  ;D
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 06:58:57 PM
Wasn't the minimum away score zero?

No seriously,  If i did what i had jokingly suggested would I have effectively lost  3-12 ?  Even though my opponent didn't post anything?

Yes, seriously. I once lost the title on that rule. :)
