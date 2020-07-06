Four missed entries this week as the heavy schedule takes its toll. The top two are now level not only on points, but also on goal difference and goals scored. Unfortunately, it's head to head scores that are decisive, and AdzLFC has the edge there. JSteve keeps the pace, but, with just five games to go, joezydudek and Yorkshire-Red now have a mountain to climb. At the wrong end of the table, KeegansPerm wins a six-pointer to climb out of the relegation zone, but the bottom three still have fewer points than Carrard who missed 14 entries, so it's difficult to sympathise with their plight.
Official attendance (at a random game): 2687 (https://www.flashscore.com/match/Yofe3YCN/#match-summary
)
2687 / 6 = 447 remainder 5
remainder + 1 = 6, so we use Round 6 (Round 34 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817
Premier League scores:
AdzLFC v tommy LFC 22-13
BoRed v Kopite1971 14-0
Barneylfc v Ndeyanka 15-0
Buck Pete v LovelyCushionedHeader 23-15
JSteve v joezydudek 32-17
KeegansPerm v rushyman 21-10
Mivi v ollyfrom.tv 15-17
RJH v Yorkshire-Red 32-0
tylerjnorton v redman1974 26-17
Vishwa Atma v Carrard 16-0
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
594 545 +049 62 AdzLFC
594 545 +049 62 BoRed
606 517 +089 60 JSteve (1)
585 508 +077 57 joezydudek (1)
548 565 -017 55 Yorkshire-Red (3)
592 577 +015 52 RJH (1)
618 582 +036 50 Kopite1971 (1)
576 544 +032 50 LovelyCushionedHeader
563 519 +044 49 Vishwa Atma
559 524 +035 49 Ndeyanka (1)
598 579 +019 47 Barneylfc
587 554 +033 43 redman1974
570 595 -025 41 ollyfrom.tv (1)
568 587 -019 40 Buck Pete (1)
506 567 -061 39 tommy LFC (3)
564 579 -015 36 KeegansPerm
372 586 -214 35 Carrard (14) R
564 523 +041 34 Mivi (1)
538 550 -012 33 tylerjnorton
412 568 -156 32 rushyman (8 )
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817