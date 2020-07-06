Top Scorers



After 52 games, here are the top scorers. This will be used to determine positions should anyone be level on points. Jsteve leads the way with 8 top scores. Maybe BoRed has it in the archives somewhere who has the record top scores in a season?



With it being very tight at the top of the league, Kopite1971 would take the title with AdzLFC in second and BoRed in 3rd if they finished level on points as it stands.



Jsteve 32 31 25 25 22 22 19 16

Mivi 35 31 31 26 26 22

Vishwa Atma 26 24 22 21 19 13

Carrard 29 25 24 22 13

Perham 27 23 22 16 13

Shelts 22 20 19 18 13

Kopite1971 34 26 22 16

vivabobbygraham 33 26 22 19

AdzLFC 31 30 28 23

Trendisnotdestiny 24 20 17 16

BoRed 31 25 22

Ycuzz 31 22 22

Yorkshire-Red 25 24 22

redman1974 22 22 15

redforlife 22 15 13

LovelyCushionedHeader 19 19 13

RJH 32 22

tommy LFC 30 22

carraggeriise 30 13

joezydudek 25 13

Ndeyanka 24 23

Barneylfc 22 16

Mickitez 31

AmanShah21 26

Oldie 22

KeegansPerm 22

ollyfrom.tv 22

tylerjnorton 13

