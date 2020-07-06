« previous next »
Four missed entries this week as the heavy schedule takes its toll. The top two are now level not only on points, but also on goal difference and goals scored. Unfortunately, it's head to head scores that are decisive, and AdzLFC has the edge there. JSteve keeps the pace, but, with just five games to go, joezydudek and Yorkshire-Red now have a mountain to climb. At the wrong end of the table, KeegansPerm wins a six-pointer to climb out of the relegation zone, but the bottom three still have fewer points than Carrard who missed 14 entries, so it's difficult to sympathise with their plight. ;D

Official attendance (at a random game): 2687 (https://www.flashscore.com/match/Yofe3YCN/#match-summary)

2687 / 6 = 447 remainder 5

remainder + 1 = 6, so we use Round 6 (Round 34 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817

Premier League scores:

AdzLFC v tommy LFC 22-13
BoRed v Kopite1971 14-0
Barneylfc v Ndeyanka 15-0
Buck Pete v LovelyCushionedHeader 23-15
JSteve v joezydudek 32-17
KeegansPerm v rushyman 21-10
Mivi v ollyfrom.tv 15-17
RJH v Yorkshire-Red 32-0
tylerjnorton v redman1974 26-17
Vishwa Atma v Carrard 16-0

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

594   545   +049   62   AdzLFC
594   545   +049   62   BoRed
606   517   +089   60   JSteve (1)
585   508   +077   57   joezydudek (1)
548   565   -017   55   Yorkshire-Red (3)
592   577   +015   52   RJH (1)
618   582   +036   50   Kopite1971 (1)
576   544   +032   50   LovelyCushionedHeader
563   519   +044   49   Vishwa Atma
559   524   +035   49   Ndeyanka (1)
598   579   +019   47   Barneylfc
587   554   +033   43   redman1974
570   595   -025   41   ollyfrom.tv (1)
568   587   -019   40   Buck Pete (1)
506   567   -061   39   tommy LFC (3)
564   579   -015   36   KeegansPerm
372   586   -214   35   Carrard (14) R
564   523   +041   34   Mivi (1)
538   550   -012   33   tylerjnorton
412   568   -156   32   rushyman (8 )

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817
For the Brighton game, I'll be using the Lech v Lechia game in Poland. The reserve game is Vikingur v Valur in Iceland. If the first one is not available by 5 pm on Thursday, I'll use the second one. If neither is available, I'll wait until 5 pm on Friday, and then pick a Friday game instead if necessary.
v Brighton

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 1-3 (LFC win)
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Quote from: Buck Pete on July  6, 2020, 06:23:25 PM
v Villa

I'll take that as Brighton. ;)
Quote from: BoRed on July  6, 2020, 06:43:17 PM
I'll take that as Brighton. ;)

oops :)
v Brighton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Gomez Van Dijk Williams
Henderson Wijnaldum Keita
Salah Firmino Minamino

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Firmino
DP: 4
Vs Brighton

Allison

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Fabinho

Firmino
Salah
Minamino

FG:
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
vs Man City (A)

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Wijnaldum
Salah
Mane
Firmino

First Goal - De Bruyne
Final Score - Man City 4 - 0 League Champions (De Bruyne, Sterling, Foden, OG)
DP - 8 (Walker, Mendy; Gomez, Henderson)
LEAGUE TABLE after Man City

01   14   892   Kopite1971
02   17   876   BoRed
03   17   873   AdzLFC
04   14   849   joezydudek
05   16   839   Barneylfc
06   14   829   Perham
07   14   826   Mivi
08   14   825   redforlife
09   19   823   LovelyCushionedHeader
10   21   820   Vishwa Atma
11   14   818   RJH
12   16   817   Jsteve
13   14   813   Cape_Tear
14   14   812   KeegansPerm
15   14   810   redman1974
16   14   803   ollyfrom.tv
17   14   802   Ndeyanka
18   14   792   Yorkshire-Red
19   16   788   Mickitez
20   13   786   Trendisnotdestiny
21   14   774   Ycuzz
22   16   766   vivabobbygraham
23   12   763   tylerjnorton
24   00   759   AmanShah21
25   12   756   tommy LFC
26   16   738   Shelts
27   00   624   Oldie
28   16   577   rushyman
29   00   506   Carrard
30   00   350   carraggeriise


Top Scorer - Vishwa Atma (21)
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   14   829   Perham
02   14   825   redforlife
03   14   813   Cape_Tear
------------------------------------------
04   16   788   Mickitez
------------------------------------------
05   13   786   Trendisnotdestiny
06   14   774   Ycuzz
07   16   766   vivabobbygraham
08   00   759   AmanShah21
09   16   738   Shelts
10   00   624   Oldie
11   00   350   carraggeriise
vs Aston Villa (H)

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
van Dijk
Robertson
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Fabinho
Keita
Salah
Mane
Origi

First Goal - Mane
Final Score - League Champions 2 - 0 Aston Villa (Mane, Jones)
DP - 4 (Robertson; McGinn)


Next Game - Brighton, League, Wednesday 8th July 20:15
LEAGUE TABLE after Aston Villa

With only 5 games to go, we have a new leader for the first time in ages. Only 6 points separate the top 3.

01   22   895   AdzLFC
02   00   892   Kopite1971
03   13   889   BoRed
04   17   866   joezydudek
05   15   854   Barneylfc
06   32   850   RJH
07   20   849   Perham
08   32   849   Jsteve
09   15   841   Mivi
10   16   841   redforlife
11   27   840   Cape_Tear
12   15   838   LovelyCushionedHeader
13   15   835   Vishwa Atma
14   21   833   KeegansPerm
15   17   827   redman1974
16   17   820   ollyfrom.tv
17   31   817   Trendisnotdestiny
18   00   802   Ndeyanka
19   26   800   Ycuzz
20   00   792   Yorkshire-Red
21   23   789   vivabobbygraham
22   26   789   tylerjnorton
23   00   788   Mickitez
24   13   769   tommy LFC
25   00   759   AmanShah21
26   18   756   Shelts
27   00   624   Oldie
28   10   587   rushyman
29   00   506   Carrard
30   00   350   carraggeriise


Top Scorers - RJH, Jsteve (32)
CHAMPIONSHIP

With the possibility of 4 promotions, mickitez may have blew his chances with that missed entry. Only 9 points separate the top 3, with a 40 point gap back to 5th.

01   20   849   Perham
02   16   841   redforlife
03   27   840   Cape_Tear
------------------------------------------
04   31   817   Trendisnotdestiny
------------------------------------------
05   26   800   Ycuzz
06   23   789   vivabobbygraham
07   00   788   Mickitez
08   00   759   AmanShah21
09   18   756   Shelts
10   00   624   Oldie
11   00   350   carraggeriise
Top Scorers

After 52 games, here are the top scorers. This will be used to determine positions should anyone be level on points. Jsteve leads the way with 8 top scores. Maybe BoRed has it in the archives somewhere who has the record top scores in a season?

With it being very tight at the top of the league, Kopite1971 would take the title with AdzLFC in second and BoRed in 3rd if they finished level on points as it stands.

Jsteve   32   31   25   25   22   22   19   16
Mivi   35   31   31   26   26   22      
Vishwa Atma   26   24   22   21   19   13      
Carrard   29   25   24   22   13         
Perham   27   23   22   16   13         
Shelts   22   20   19   18   13         
Kopite1971   34   26   22   16            
vivabobbygraham   33   26   22   19            
AdzLFC   31   30   28   23            
Trendisnotdestiny   24   20   17   16            
BoRed   31   25   22               
Ycuzz   31   22   22               
Yorkshire-Red   25   24   22               
redman1974   22   22   15               
redforlife   22   15   13               
LovelyCushionedHeader   19   19   13               
RJH   32   22                  
tommy LFC   30   22                  
carraggeriise   30   13                  
joezydudek   25   13                  
Ndeyanka   24   23                  
Barneylfc   22   16                  
Mickitez   31                     
AmanShah21   26                     
Oldie   22                     
KeegansPerm   22                     
ollyfrom.tv   22                     
tylerjnorton   13                     
Thanks Barney!
Brighton

Allison

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Fabinho

Firmino
Salah
Mané

3-0 us
Mané
DP: 4
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  6, 2020, 11:11:19 PM
01   22   895   AdzLFC
02   00   892   Kopite1971
03   13   889   BoRed

The only player above me fails to post and I still manage to drop a place in the standings. ;D

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  6, 2020, 11:19:56 PM
Maybe BoRed has it in the archives somewhere who has the record top scores in a season?

Not explicitly, but I do have everyone's scores for every single game, so if anyone wants to trawl through them to work this out, I'll gladly share the data.
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:37:06 AM
Not explicitly, but I do have everyone's scores for every single game, so if anyone wants to trawl through them to work this out, I'll gladly share the data.

It's a no from me  :D

I've just checked the last 2 seasons and I've posted the total top scorers at the end of each season. You lead the way with 10 in 17/18.
Some day when I'm bored I might go through and create some pointless records and post them along with the roll of honour  :)
vs Brighton

Allison

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Fabinho

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Quote from: BoRed on July  6, 2020, 04:42:09 PM
My first choice attendance is still not there: https://www.flashscore.com/match/rDJwh8NQ/#match-summary

I wouldn't want anyone to accuse me of match fixing if it appears later on, so it would be handy if someone neutral could confirm that it wasn't there shortly after 5 pm, so I can safely post the scores based on the Croatian game instead. :)

Funnily enough, the attendance for the game in Iceland has now appeared, and it would have produced exactly the same set of fixtures as the Croatian one. :)
v Brighton

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 1-4 (LFC win)
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
vs Brighton

Allison

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Fabinho

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 3-1 to us
FG: Salah
DP: 4
vs Brighton

Allison

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Fabinho

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 3-0 liverpool
FG: Mane
DP: 6
Highest points total is 1012 from JSteve season 15 if thats any good😁

Ill have top scorers also but thats not something I can look for 1:05am on a weekday ...
v Brighton

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Gini

Salah
Firmino
Minamino

First Goal Scorer: Firmino
Final score: 0 - 3 to Liverpool
DP: 6
vs Brighton

Alisson
Williams Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Wijnaldum Keita
Salah Firmino Minamino

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Brighton v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Wijnaldum

Salah
Firmino
Mane

2 - 0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 4
Can't believe I missed posting against Villa, must have forgot to press post in my summer slumbers of enjoying LFC being champions. Well done adzlfc for taking full advantage. Anyway here's to a bit of luck against Brighton

v Brighton

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 0-2 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Vs Brighton

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 0-2 LFC Win
FG: Mane
DP: 6
Brighton

Allison
Trent Gomez Virgil Robertson Henderson Fabinho Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 0:2 to us
Scorer: Firmino
DP: 6
Vs Brighton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Milner
Henderson
Keita
Wijnaldum
Salah
Minamino
Mane

2 - 0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Mane

DP - 4
v Brighton

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Henderson Keita Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mané

FS: Brighton 0-2 Liverpool
FG: Mané
DP: 2
@ Brighton

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Milner
Henderson Gini Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 1-2 LFC
FG: Van Dijk
DP: 6
Brighton

Alisson
Trent Gomez Van Dijk Milner
Henderson Wijnaldum Keita
Salah Firmino Minamino

FS 0-2 LFC
FS Salah
DP 6
