It's happened load of times. In the early days, people disappearing mid-season was quite common.



Just had a look, the last time four were relegated was in 2011/12. In 2004/05, seven were relegated, and a further three didn't post a single entry next season, so we effectively lost half the league in one season.While I'm busy trawling through old data, I wonder if joezydudek is the person who used to post as jerzydudek on the old lfc.tv forum. If so, that would mean there's three of us left since the first ever PL season (Yorkshire-Red and me being the other two).