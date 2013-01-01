« previous next »
******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******

Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 04:47:19 PM
Vs Sheff Utd

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson
Henderson
Keita
Wijnaldum
Mane
Salah
Firmino

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-0 LFC
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Reply #1201 on: Yesterday at 05:02:53 PM
Vs Sheff Utd

Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Keita Henderson Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mane

FG: Mane
FS: 1-0 LFC Win
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Reply #1202 on: Yesterday at 05:24:05 PM
Sheffield Utd

Alisson
Trent Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Wijnaldum Henderson Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

FS 2-0 LFC
FS Salah
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Reply #1203 on: Yesterday at 05:29:14 PM

Liverpool v Sheff Utd

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Wijnaldum
Keita
Salah
Firmino
Mane

2-0 Liverpool
1st Goal - Mane
DP - 6
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Reply #1204 on: Yesterday at 06:10:31 PM
v Sheffield United (H)

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Wijnaldum
Keita
Salah
Mane
Firmino

FS: 2-0 to us
FG: Mane
DP: 5
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Reply #1205 on: Yesterday at 10:15:44 PM
RAWK Cup will start this weekend. We've 30 players so everyone will be included with a couple of byes.

Draw will be posted tomorrow.

I've got my laptop back so if I recover from this man flu I'll make a start on the updates too.

Happy New Year everyone  :wave
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Reply #1206 on: Today at 12:02:44 AM
Adz wins a six-pointer to open up a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League. It's incredibly tight at the bottom, though, with 13 players separated by just six points. Meanwhile, Carrard and rushyman are in danger of automatic relegation if they miss ten entries during the season. More annoyingly, though, their three-digit goal difference now means I have to type even more leading zeros to make the table look half-decent. :)

Official attendance: 53321 (https://www.premierleague.com/match/46808)

53321 / 19 = 2806 remainder 7

remainder + 1 = 8, so we use Round 8 (Round 15 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817

Premier League scores:

BoRed v Buck Pete 24-23
Carrard v Mivi 0-31
joezydudek v Barneylfc 20-23
JSteve v AdzLFC 17-23
Kopite1971 v tylerjnorton 23-17
LovelyCushionedHeader v KeegansPerm 23-30
Ndeyanka v tommy LFC 24-26
RJH v ollyfrom.tv 22-23
rushyman v redman1974 0-23
Yorkshire-Red v Vishwa Atma 19-12

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

373   324   +049   42   AdzLFC
353   318   +035   39   Yorkshire-Red (1)
378   329   +049   38   JSteve
363   316   +047   34   LovelyCushionedHeader
404   360   +044   34   Kopite1971
361   321   +040   34   joezydudek (1)
357   338   +019   31   BoRed
356   364   -008   27   Buck Pete
347   373   -026   27   RJH (1)
351   334   +017   26   redman1974
339   345   -006   26   Vishwa Atma
343   319   +024   25   Ndeyanka
246   347   -101   25   rushyman (5)
319   312   +007   24   tylerjnorton
300   338   -038   24   tommy LFC (2)
362   366   -004   23   Barneylfc
329   368   -039   23   ollyfrom.tv (1)
342   350   -008   22   KeegansPerm
241   347   -106   22   Carrard (7)
333   328   +005   21   Mivi (1)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Reply #1207 on: Today at 12:05:41 AM
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Yesterday at 10:15:44 PM
RAWK Cup will start this weekend. We've 30 players so everyone will be included with a couple of byes.

Draw will be posted tomorrow.

I've got my laptop back so if I recover from this man flu I'll make a start on the updates too.

Happy New Year everyone  :wave

Sound, Barney. Happy new year to you, too  :wave
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Reply #1208 on: Today at 12:08:34 AM
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Yesterday at 10:15:44 PM
RAWK Cup will start this weekend. We've 30 players so everyone will be included with a couple of byes.

Are we doing TOFG for this, or are you taking the risk of running out of cup games? :)

Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Yesterday at 10:15:44 PM
I've got my laptop back so if I recover from this man flu I'll make a start on the updates too.

Good luck with that with no international break in sight ;). Feel free to use my PL scores if they're any use, they're probably reliable :). Of course you might need to subtract some home advantage points here and there, I could PM you the list if you like.

Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Yesterday at 10:15:44 PM
Happy New Year everyone  :wave

I knew I forgot something. ;D
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Reply #1209 on: Today at 12:14:52 AM
v Sheffield United (H)

Adrian

Hoover
Van Den Berg
Phillips
Williams

Jones
Lallana
Milner

Elliot
Origi
Minimino

TOFG: 57 min
FS: 2-0 to us
FG: Elliot
DP: 9
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Reply #1210 on: Today at 12:28:32 AM
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:08:34 AM
Are we doing TOFG for this, or are you taking the risk of running out of cup games? :)

Good luck with that with no international break in sight ;). Feel free to use my PL scores if they're any use, they're probably reliable :). Of course you might need to subtract some home advantage points here and there, I could PM you the list if you like.

I knew I forgot something. ;D

No TOFG. If Everton do the unthinkable we'll just use European games.

I'm off work until Monday with no plans so should be alright  :wave
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Reply #1211 on: Today at 12:36:29 AM
v Everton

Adrian
Williams Gomez Phillips Robertson
Jones Lallana Minamino
Elliott Origi Mane

Score: 2-1
First goal: Origi
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Reply #1212 on: Today at 01:26:39 AM
v Everton

Adrian

Williams
Gomez
Phillips
Robertson

Jones
Lallana
Minamino

Elliott
Origi
Mane

Score: 2-0
First goal: Origi
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Reply #1213 on: Today at 09:43:24 AM
v Everton

Adrian

Williams
Gomez
Phillips
Hoever

Jones
Lallana
Milner

Elliott
Origi
Minamino

Score: 2-1
First goal: Minamino
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Reply #1214 on: Today at 11:40:26 AM
vs Everton

Adrian

Williams
Gomez
VVD
Robertson

Jones
Lallana
Milner

Elliott
Origi
Minamino

FS: 1-1
FG: Elliott
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Reply #1215 on: Today at 02:44:16 PM
Everton (H) FA Cup

Adrian

Gomez
VVD
Phillips

Trent
Milner
Lallana
Minamino
Jones

Origi
Elliot

F.S. Liverpool 1 Everton 2
F.G  Kean
DP  8
Re: ******LFC Champions Of Europe Prediction League: Season 19******
Reply #1216 on: Today at 10:02:42 PM
Vs Everton

Alisson
Trent
Gomez
Virgil
Milner
Hendo
Lallana
Jones
Minamino
Origi
Elliot

FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Origi
DP: 6
