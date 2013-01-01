Adz wins a six-pointer to open up a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League. It's incredibly tight at the bottom, though, with 13 players separated by just six points. Meanwhile, Carrard and rushyman are in danger of automatic relegation if they miss ten entries during the season. More annoyingly, though, their three-digit goal difference now means I have to type even more leading zeros to make the table look half-decent.
Official attendance: 53321 (https://www.premierleague.com/match/46808
)
53321 / 19 = 2806 remainder 7
remainder + 1 = 8, so we use Round 8 (Round 15 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817
Premier League scores:
BoRed v Buck Pete 24-23
Carrard v Mivi 0-31
joezydudek v Barneylfc 20-23
JSteve v AdzLFC 17-23
Kopite1971 v tylerjnorton 23-17
LovelyCushionedHeader v KeegansPerm 23-30
Ndeyanka v tommy LFC 24-26
RJH v ollyfrom.tv 22-23
rushyman v redman1974 0-23
Yorkshire-Red v Vishwa Atma 19-12
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
373 324 +049 42 AdzLFC
353 318 +035 39 Yorkshire-Red (1)
378 329 +049 38 JSteve
363 316 +047 34 LovelyCushionedHeader
404 360 +044 34 Kopite1971
361 321 +040 34 joezydudek (1)
357 338 +019 31 BoRed
356 364 -008 27 Buck Pete
347 373 -026 27 RJH (1)
351 334 +017 26 redman1974
339 345 -006 26 Vishwa Atma
343 319 +024 25 Ndeyanka
246 347 -101 25 rushyman (5)
319 312 +007 24 tylerjnorton
300 338 -038 24 tommy LFC (2)
362 366 -004 23 Barneylfc
329 368 -039 23 ollyfrom.tv (1)
342 350 -008 22 KeegansPerm
241 347 -106 22 Carrard (7)
333 328 +005 21 Mivi (1)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340703.msg16679817#msg16679817