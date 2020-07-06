« previous next »
Life of a soap character

Re: Life of a soap character
July 6, 2020, 10:16:21 PM
If anyone is sent to prison it will always be one close enough to visit on your lunch break and with no need for an appointment.
Re: Life of a soap character
July 11, 2020, 09:21:27 PM
...and theyre released within weeks of going in.
Re: Life of a soap character
July 11, 2020, 09:58:29 PM
Their crown court appearance having taken place within 2 days of their arrest.
Re: Life of a soap character
Yesterday at 08:42:22 AM
With the prosecution barrister border-line evil as a loved-one / next door neighbour crumble in the witness box inadvertently helping to send down our innocent hero.

On a slightly more serious note, I've noticed that certain 'crime-based' storylines in soaps take on a public interest angle - child grooming, rape, trafficking, etc. The writers are obliged to tell the story responsibly; it would be grim if the rapist or groomer got away with their crime from the point-of-view of a vulnerable viewer weighing up the problematic realities of reporting such crimes in real life.
Re: Life of a soap character
Yesterday at 09:40:33 AM
You can judge how close  the resident evil character is to getting their long awaited comeuppance by the proximity to Christmas Day.
Re: Life of a soap character
Today at 08:32:52 AM
Muslim characters spend a significant amount of time in the pub drinking orange juice...as do recovering alcoholics.
Re: Life of a soap character
Today at 08:54:56 AM
One of the credentials breweries look for in a potential new landlord is that ideally they are a recovering alcoholic.
