There will occasionally be some sort of grudge sporting event [usually a game of footy] between the regular characters [the good guys] and some undesirable bunch of no marks from the next street/square/village.



Said event will have more thrills and spills than the Barca and Istanbul games combined. And well established characters will turn up just to spectate.



The good guys' best player will be injured following an altercation with the baddie in chief, who will get away scot free and instead will just give a sly little leer at the good guys. This will mean there is no hope for our soap heroes in this game.



Or does it....



The bad guys will always be in the lead until very near the end, when a piece of startling skill by an unexpected player [usually involving dribbling around 17 of the opposition players a la Messi, while they all fall down in a mesmerized heap] will result in a goal matched in its beauty only by its dramatic nature.



The celebrations that follow will be as wild as they are spontaneous.