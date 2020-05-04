« previous next »
Author Topic: Life of a soap character  (Read 4410 times)

Offline The Bournemouth Red

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #120 on: May 4, 2020, 05:48:08 AM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on May  3, 2020, 06:41:49 PM
Probably because anyone who dares lets it slip they are getting a taxi to the shops or into town rather than walking or getting a bus is in serious danger of suspicion.

"ooooohh get you flashing the cash"

As much as we hate Mancs ourselves they really are not a backward civilisation as the writers of Corrie make out (who are probably all Southerners anyway which probably explains it)

If it was written by Southerners everyone would get taxis.

Us from down south taxi everywhere, don't even have buses  :)
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Online Fitzy.

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #121 on: May 4, 2020, 06:15:32 AM »
They dont get taxis to the shops because they all have cars...but these cars are hidden 99% of the time. Who knows where theyre hidden but they emerge when required.

Despite there being no obvious parking restrictions on the street, residents choose to park elsewhere...curious stuff.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #122 on: June 28, 2020, 10:11:57 PM »
Everybody sits around the house wearing a shirt/polo/blouse, jeans with a belt, socks, shoes and their jewellery and watch, ready to go out at a second's notice.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #123 on: June 30, 2020, 09:15:49 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 28, 2020, 10:11:57 PM
Everybody sits around the house wearing a shirt/polo/blouse, jeans with a belt, socks, shoes and their jewellery and watch, ready to go out at a second's notice.
Ha! Very true - nobody scratching around in jogging pants.

Another one: people who have experienced a personal humiliation or tragedy are back in the pub within a day; the pub goes quiet upon their entrance at which point they often give a speech about said humiliation or tragedy.
Offline fish, barrel, etc.

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #124 on: June 30, 2020, 01:09:17 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on June 30, 2020, 09:15:49 AM
Ha! Very true - nobody scratching around in jogging pants.

Another one: people who have experienced a personal humiliation or tragedy are back in the pub within a day; the pub goes quiet upon their entrance at which point they often give a speech about said humiliation or tragedy.

Series 8, Episode 14: Greggs Doorway
Online Fitzy.

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #125 on: June 30, 2020, 01:33:00 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on June 30, 2020, 01:09:17 PM
Series 8, Episode 14: Greggs Doorway
Come on, mate...use a spoiler tag!
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #126 on: June 30, 2020, 01:43:35 PM »
Any celebration in the back street pub is toasted by vintage Champagne which is conveniently kept on ice, behind the Newton and Ridley mild.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #127 on: June 30, 2020, 02:58:45 PM »
Any bloke on the street (new or old) simply HAS to shag Liz McDonald.  Even if he's gay, Liz will turn him. Such is her desirability,
Online Fitzy.

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #128 on: June 30, 2020, 06:29:31 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 30, 2020, 02:58:45 PM
Any bloke on the street (new or old) simply HAS to shag Liz McDonald.  Even if he's gay, Liz will turn him. Such is her desirability,
Along with bonking Jim McDonald when he returns every four years...so she does.
Offline fish, barrel, etc.

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #129 on: June 30, 2020, 06:57:15 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on June 30, 2020, 06:29:31 PM
Along with bonking Jim McDonald when he returns every four years...so she does.

Is there a difference between bonking and boinking?
Online Fitzy.

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #130 on: July 1, 2020, 09:23:00 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on June 30, 2020, 06:57:15 PM
Is there a difference between bonking and boinking?
One sounds like something you might do on a trampoline...
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #131 on: July 1, 2020, 10:21:53 PM »
If you stand long enough in The Kabin or corner shop, eventually someone will hand you a coin and say and a penny change.
Offline Only Me

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #132 on: July 2, 2020, 09:15:14 AM »
There will occasionally be some sort of grudge sporting event [usually a game of footy] between the regular characters [the good guys] and some undesirable bunch of no marks from the next street/square/village.

Said event will have more thrills and spills than the Barca and Istanbul games combined. And well established characters will turn up just to spectate.

The good guys' best player will be injured following an altercation with the baddie in chief, who will get away scot free and instead will just give a sly little leer at the good guys. This will mean there is no hope for our soap heroes in this game.

Or does it....

The bad guys will always be in the lead until very near the end, when a piece of startling skill by an unexpected player [usually involving dribbling around 17 of the opposition players a la Messi, while they all fall down in a mesmerized heap] will result in a goal matched in its beauty only by its dramatic nature.

The celebrations that follow will be as wild as they are spontaneous.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #133 on: July 2, 2020, 11:40:54 AM »
Oh I say, what a goal from Roy Cropper!
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #134 on: July 2, 2020, 12:00:27 PM »
The death rate is massively above the national average, yet no-one ever thinks fuck this, I'm moving somewhere safe.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #135 on: July 2, 2020, 12:06:30 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on July  2, 2020, 12:00:27 PM
The death rate is massively above the national average, yet no-one ever thinks fuck this, I'm moving somewhere safe.

Don't mention the murde rate either.

And the Yorkshire Dales has the most diverse police team in the country, including the typecast corrupt Scouse copper.
Offline Only Me

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #136 on: July 2, 2020, 01:17:22 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on July  2, 2020, 12:00:27 PM
The death rate is massively above the national average, yet no-one ever thinks fuck this, I'm moving somewhere safe.

Nor do they worry about the fact that literally everybody in the entire street has, at one time or other, spent time in prison.



Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #137 on: July 2, 2020, 01:19:37 PM »
Quote from: Only Me on July  2, 2020, 01:17:22 PM
Nor do they worry about the fact that literally everybody in the entire street has, at one time or other, spent time in prison.




On a related note, if a character is forced to look for a new property at very short notice, one will always be available for immediate rental within a stones throw of their current place.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #138 on: July 2, 2020, 01:45:22 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  2, 2020, 01:19:37 PM
On a related note, if a character is forced to look for a new property at very short notice, one will always be available for immediate rental within a stones throw of their current place.

And through word of mouth. They never use a letting agent.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #139 on: July 2, 2020, 02:45:55 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  2, 2020, 01:19:37 PM
On a related note, if a character is forced to look for a new property at very short notice, one will always be available for immediate rental within a stone’s throw of their current place.
This goes for work as well. You walk into the local pub saying "Any work going?"; the reply is usually curt but sympathetic and you're offered some hours...before you know it you're the landlady!
Online Fitzy.

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #140 on: July 2, 2020, 02:48:34 PM »
On the work theme, anyone who wants to become a professional (police, lawyer etc) declares it one day and within about six months they're walking the beat or setting up a law firm two minutes walk from their front door.

Also, solicitors are also barristers and they deal with every type of litigation.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #141 on: July 2, 2020, 03:21:30 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on July  2, 2020, 02:48:34 PM
On the work theme, anyone who wants to become a professional (police, lawyer etc) declares it one day and within about six months they're walking the beat or setting up a law firm two minutes walk from their front door.

Also, solicitors are also barristers and they deal with every type of litigation.

Spot on with the lawyers. :D

Family law, employment law, business law. Not a problem. Oh, a neighbour has been arrested for a crime they didnt commit? Let me get straight down to the station, Ill have them out on bail in no time!
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #142 on: July 2, 2020, 03:50:40 PM »
A few booze based observations:

As soon as someone orders a whiskey chaser in the pub you know there's trouble at mill.  You can 100% guarantee that by the end of the episode the drinker will either be fighting, crying, banned, chucked out or all 4.

The first drink they order following the chaser will always be met with "don't you think you've had enough" from the bar person.  Then Later on - see above.

If someone is offered a glass of wine and replies with a holy than thou "its too early for me", then you know the person doing the wine offering is going to be blind drunk by the end of the episode.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #143 on: July 2, 2020, 04:16:32 PM »
Also if they swig directly from a bottle of vodka they can do so with no reaction whatsoever. One sip and Im gagging!
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #144 on: July 2, 2020, 04:21:18 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  2, 2020, 04:16:32 PM
Also if they swig directly from a bottle of vodka they can do so with no reaction whatsoever. One sip and Im gagging!

Are you Liz McDonald?
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #145 on: July 2, 2020, 04:24:47 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  2, 2020, 04:21:18 PM
Are you Liz McDonald?

Haha, Elizabeth, you whoo-re!
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #146 on: July 2, 2020, 06:05:04 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  2, 2020, 04:24:47 PM
Haha, Elizabeth, you whoo-re!

NOOOO JIM
Online Fitzy.

Re: Life of a soap character
« Reply #147 on: Today at 08:03:57 AM »
If you remain on a soap for decades youre likely to have several spouses; either because of storylines or because actor contracts run out so new love interests are written into the script. This leads to a lifetime of heartbreak and being widowed a great many times.
