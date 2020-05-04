A few booze based observations:
As soon as someone orders a whiskey chaser in the pub you know there's trouble at mill. You can 100% guarantee that by the end of the episode the drinker will either be fighting, crying, banned, chucked out or all 4.
The first drink they order following the chaser will always be met with "don't you think you've had enough" from the bar person. Then Later on - see above.
If someone is offered a glass of wine and replies with a holy than thou "its too early for me", then you know the person doing the wine offering is going to be blind drunk by the end of the episode.