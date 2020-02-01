« previous next »
Author Topic: Place names not on the map  (Read 22891 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #200 on: February 1, 2020, 12:32:02 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on January 31, 2020, 09:07:35 pm
If its the same place I'm thinking of it was a Victorian rubbish tip.
We had some cracking bottles out of it  8)
Last time I saw it it looked like the surface of the moon  ;D

I don't know of any Victorian tip around there, but you could well be right.

I do know further down what is now known as Rimrose Valley Country Park there was a massive landfill site alongside the canal in between Litherland/Ford and Waterloo/Crosby called Whabbs Tip. It was definitely still a landfill site in the 70s but I can't recall when it was decommissioned. The land was eventually levelled and reclaimed. There is all kinds of stuff under the surface there.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #201 on: February 1, 2020, 12:46:35 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 31, 2020, 10:16:14 pm
If I recall some Irish itinerants drove into an Orange Lodge parade around there in the 1970s. It was the last thrashing of sectarianism in the City but the area was covered in anti Popery graffiti. There's a good example if this in the 1968 film 'The Reckoning' when a successful businessman returns from London to investigate the death of his dad in the Everton area.

A friend of mine originated in the Scotland Road area. Her family had a shop right by the underground toilets at the Rotunda for decades right up until the 80s. She tells me the young Priscilla White* used to come into the shop and was a cheeky git.  ;D

Anyway, she also told me of the sectarian shenanigans between some locals there and some from up on the Brow back in the day.






*AKA Cilla Black, for our younger viewers.  ;)
Offline liverbloke

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #202 on: February 1, 2020, 08:13:37 am »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on January 31, 2020, 06:43:11 pm
Yes, although it was really the Tailors Arms, it's pretty much always been known locally as Cookson's or Cookies after being run by Jim Cookson after WWII.

Do you mean the Piggeries name? If so, the area was farm land long before the Ford and Pendle estates were built. I can only assume there was a pig farm behind the pub. The Piggeries are a wooded area running alongside the canal. A bit of a weird place too. We used to night fish on the canal opposite the Piggeries and you'd hear all sorts of noises coming from in there. One night a pervert was watching us through the trees directly opposite our swim. We absolutely shit it when he stripped off and started to get into the water. We shot off over the wall like cats on fire. We left our gear on the canal bank and sat in a block of flats on Ford Lane until first light.

Ah, the chicken factory. I remember now. I also remember seeing the workers in all-white clothes and white wellies.  :)

Do you remember the sausage works too?

Yes I remember the sausage works and the white coats and wellies :)

That's interesting about the Piggeries - and what's been added in later posts.

And yes you got Tin Town correct - named after the prefabricated houses. They have some up near Princess Drive near Huyton Cannie Farm too.

Quote from: Sons of pioneerS
A friend of mine originated in the Scotland Road area. Her family had a shop right by the underground toilets at the Rotunda for decades right up until the 80s. She tells me the young Priscilla White* used to come into the shop and was a cheeky git.  ;D

Anyway, she also told me of the sectarian shenanigans between some locals there and some from up on the Brow back in the day.






*AKA Cilla Black, for our younger viewers.  ;)

Yeh, my mum used to tell us that she also worked as a hat and coat check girl - mum, was never keen on her.

There's Mockney for a Londoner who uses their accent in an exaggerated way to be something they're not - is there any terms for a faux Scouser?

If so, I think she would a contender.

I won't mention John Bishop, whose accent sounds like he's taken lessons from Stan Boardman, as he's from Runcorn isn't he?






Offline rob1966

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #203 on: February 1, 2020, 10:05:08 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on February  1, 2020, 08:13:37 am
Yes I remember the sausage works and the white coats and wellies :)

That's interesting about the Piggeries - and what's been added in later posts.

And yes you got Tin Town correct - named after the prefabricated houses. They have some up near Princess Drive near Huyton Cannie Farm too.

Yeh, my mum used to tell us that she also worked as a hat and coat check girl - mum, was never keen on her.

There's Mockney for a Londoner who uses their accent in an exaggerated way to be something they're not - is there any terms for a faux Scouser?

If so, I think she would a contender.

I won't mention John Bishop, whose accent sounds like he's taken lessons from Stan Boardman, as he's from Runcorn isn't he?


My Mum was a regular in the Cavern in the early 60's and despised Cilla - jumped up fucking hat check girl she used to call her. As for John Bishop, I used to listen to The Bishops Sunday Service on Radio City yonks ago and he had that thick Scouse accent back then. I do like Bishop and he's good live.

Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on February  1, 2020, 12:46:35 am
A friend of mine originated in the Scotland Road area. Her family had a shop right by the underground toilets at the Rotunda for decades right up until the 80s. She tells me the young Priscilla White* used to come into the shop and was a cheeky git.  ;D

Anyway, she also told me of the sectarian shenanigans between some locals there and some from up on the Brow back in the day.


My Grandad on my Mums side was in the Lodge, played the big drum according to my Ma. They were from the Brow and he used to love winding the Catholics up, said they used to deliberately march past them on Orange day. He died about 1957.

Good job he didn't live to see his youngest daughter get knocked up and then married to a Catholic from Scotty ;D
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #204 on: February 1, 2020, 11:18:33 am »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on February  1, 2020, 12:32:02 am
I don't know of any Victorian tip around there, but you could well be right.

I do know further down what is now known as Rimrose Valley Country Park there was a massive landfill site alongside the canal in between Litherland/Ford and Waterloo/Crosby called Whabbs Tip. It was definitely still a landfill site in the 70s but I can't recall when it was decommissioned. The land was eventually levelled and reclaimed. There is all kinds of stuff under the surface there.
We used to do our digging all along here  :)

Quote from: rob1966 on February  1, 2020, 10:05:08 am
As for John Bishop, I used to listen to The Bishops Sunday Service on Radio City yonks ago and he had that thick Scouse accent back then. I do like Bishop and he's good live.
Me and the lads were driving back from Wales one Sunday listening to The Bishops Sunday Service.
They were going on about The Who, and Bishop goes... "Well I'm sorry but every time I hear Pete Townsend, I think kiddy fiddler!"
We nearly crashed the fuckng car as we were laughing so much   :lmao
Offline TheMissionary

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #205 on: February 1, 2020, 11:35:54 am »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on January 31, 2020, 07:40:16 pm
............................ Also lots of ''God Bless Our Pope'' too.


I remember similar written on the railway wall in Marsh street (off Hawthorne Road in Bootle).  It was only there for a week when someone added "ye" on the end.

My Da always used to mention The Rotunda, My Mam still does, I think it was in the Scottie, Stanley Road, Boundary St triangle but I never saw it as an actual building.  Any recall?
Offline rob1966

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #206 on: February 1, 2020, 12:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on February  1, 2020, 11:18:33 am
We used to do our digging all along here  :)
Me and the lads were driving back from Wales one Sunday listening to The Bishops Sunday Service.
They were going on about The Who, and Bishop goes... "Well I'm sorry but every time I hear Pete Townsend, I think kiddy fiddler!"
We nearly crashed the fuckng car as we were laughing so much   :lmao

:lmao
Online kavah

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #207 on: February 1, 2020, 12:26:35 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on February  1, 2020, 11:35:54 am
It was only there for a week when someone added "ye" on the end.



ha ha -  ;D
Offline moondog

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #208 on: February 1, 2020, 01:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on January 31, 2020, 02:53:47 pm
Never done it but isn't that a little bit of resin?



For sure
Offline Medellin

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #209 on: February 1, 2020, 01:30:56 pm »
Quote from: moondog on February  1, 2020, 01:22:46 pm


For sure

We have grown up completely different.. :D

Sime great post here..loved reading them.
A little bit of the discussion here..

https://openeye.org.uk/blog/godless-landscapes/
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #210 on: February 1, 2020, 06:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on February  1, 2020, 11:18:33 am
We used to do our digging all along here  :)

Spot on. That's the Piggeries in the picture.  :thumbup
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #211 on: February 1, 2020, 06:39:39 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on February  1, 2020, 11:35:54 am
I remember similar written on the railway wall in Marsh street (off Hawthorne Road in Bootle).  It was only there for a week when someone added "ye" on the end.

My Da always used to mention The Rotunda, My Mam still does, I think it was in the Scottie, Stanley Road, Boundary St triangle but I never saw it as an actual building.  Any recall?

The Rotunda Theatre was destroyed in the Blitz in 1941. I've only ever remembered it as open green space with trees on. You are spot on with the location.

Pope'ye'  ;D   I like it.
Offline kesey

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #212 on: February 1, 2020, 08:35:43 pm »
The Triangle.

Parly , Lodgey and Prinny Ave.

Theres a party on Kingsley tonight .... Nah lad.. I aint going into the Triangle.
Offline the 92A

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #213 on: February 8, 2020, 10:12:41 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on January 31, 2020, 05:46:34 pm


And the Chickeny was 2 things:

1. A chicken factory on Bridle Road where they would slaughter chickens.
When we were kids hanging around Dodge in the 70's, we'd get into the containers, in the container base, stash the boxes of whatever we'd got on the Ghostie, and bunk off school the next day and sell any clothes etc to the girls in the chickeny, them Marks and Spencer jumpers were always good sellers ;D 
Offline liverbloke

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #214 on: February 9, 2020, 05:43:42 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on February  8, 2020, 10:12:41 pm
When we were kids hanging around Dodge in the 70's, we'd get into the containers, in the container base, stash the boxes of whatever we'd got on the Ghostie, and bunk off school the next day and sell any clothes etc to the girls in the chickeny, them Marks and Spencer jumpers were always good sellers ;D

I have to admit it that I too hung around with a gang of mates and also used to take boxes of crisps from vans parked just off Ormskirk Road and run over the 'live' railway and stash them on the Ingy to sell that at school - wot a little nipper I was  :wave

Of course we never hurt anyone or stole from old ladies etc but possibly, maybe it was wrong but I was a kid  ;D
Offline kesey

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #215 on: October 26, 2021, 02:43:23 am »
The welsh cathedral.
Offline Lad

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #216 on: October 31, 2021, 05:38:56 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on February  8, 2020, 10:12:41 pm
When we were kids hanging around Dodge in the 70's, we'd get into the containers, in the container base, stash the boxes of whatever we'd got on the Ghostie, and bunk off school the next day and sell any clothes etc to the girls in the chickeny, them Marks and Spencer jumpers were always good sellers ;D 

I was a minor low ranking member of The Vale Boot boys and we used to get legged by Dodge in the early 70's 😁
Offline Lad

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #217 on: November 6, 2021, 08:29:02 pm »
Tiger Bay. Top end of Moss Lane from Orrell Park Station getting on towards Southport Road.
Fearsome area with a bad reputation... when their mob visited your area ( the Vale) it was wise to make yourself invisible 😁
Offline kesey

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #218 on: November 14, 2021, 09:58:36 pm »
The Cazzy.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #219 on: November 14, 2021, 10:22:10 pm »
Offline Jwils21

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #220 on: November 14, 2021, 11:09:40 pm »
2 dogs
The Raz
Paddys Wigwam

Interesting to see Mini Wembley earlier in the thread, theres a massive field in Runcorn known as Mini Wembley. Although if theres one in town maybe the one in Runcorn should be renamed the Mini Millenium Stadium
Offline kesey

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #221 on: November 16, 2021, 12:29:49 am »
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #222 on: November 16, 2021, 01:25:28 pm »
Quote from: kesey on November 16, 2021, 12:29:49 am
Well in   ;D

When I was a kid my dad warned me not to go there as there were whirlpools and I'd drown.

So for reasons of child protection I was limited to playing in and around bombed houses in and around Mill Street.
Offline kesey

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #223 on: November 16, 2021, 09:01:50 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 16, 2021, 01:25:28 pm
When I was a kid my dad warned me not to go there as there were whirlpools and I'd drown.

So for reasons of child protection I was limited to playing in and around bombed houses in and around Mill Street.

I didn't know you was from the Dingle.

You may like this that I found a few nights ago.

https://gerryco23.wordpress.com/2010/11/18/the-dingle-digging-into-the-past/
Offline John C

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #224 on: November 17, 2021, 08:40:33 pm »
That's brilliant Kesey, the Turner Home amazes me.
Offline call me red

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #225 on: November 17, 2021, 09:46:55 pm »
Brilliant that Kesey i`m not from dingle but worked on the festival site when they were doing it, unbelievable what it was like before.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #226 on: November 17, 2021, 10:50:03 pm »
Quote from: kesey on November 16, 2021, 09:01:50 pm
I didn't know you was from the Dingle.

You may like this that I found a few nights ago.

https://gerryco23.wordpress.com/2010/11/18/the-dingle-digging-into-the-past/

Not Dingle related but saw the piece on the link about Oglet shore. We'd get the 85 up to Speke and walk down to the shore. Once we found a beer keg washed up on the shore and being curious 11 year olds battered it with stones to try and get some beer out. Didn't work though.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #227 on: November 17, 2021, 10:52:21 pm »
Quote from: call me red on November 17, 2021, 09:46:55 pm
Brilliant that Kesey i`m not from dingle but worked on the festival site when they were doing it, unbelievable what it was like before.

The festival was built over the old Otterspool Tip. Spent many a happy afternoon skiving down there when disposing of broken beer glasses which had failed accuracy tests.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #228 on: November 18, 2021, 09:14:11 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on February  1, 2020, 12:46:35 am
A friend of mine originated in the Scotland Road area. Her family had a shop right by the underground toilets at the Rotunda for decades right up until the 80s. She tells me the young Priscilla White* used to come into the shop and was a cheeky git.  ;D

Anyway, she also told me of the sectarian shenanigans between some locals there and some from up on the Brow back in the day.






*AKA Cilla Black, for our younger viewers.  ;)

When I was a nipper I went out with a girl who's family knew her really well and they thought she was a complete knobhead.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #229 on: November 19, 2021, 06:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on November 18, 2021, 09:14:11 am
When I was a nipper I went out with a girl who's family knew her really well and they thought she was a complete knobhead.

I was being a bit diplomatic in that post. I heard exactly the same as what you said there.
Offline rob1966

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #230 on: November 19, 2021, 06:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 19, 2021, 06:03:53 pm
I was being a bit diplomatic in that post. I heard exactly the same as what you said there.

As I said earlier in the thread, my Ma hated the "jumped up fucking hat check girl".
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #231 on: November 19, 2021, 10:13:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 19, 2021, 06:40:52 pm
As I said earlier in the thread, my Ma hated the "jumped up fucking hat check girl".

I've heard similar derogatory comments about Lennon and Tarbuck.

Sour grapes, urban myth or truth?
Offline Jwils21

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #232 on: November 22, 2021, 12:17:14 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 19, 2021, 10:13:48 pm
I've heard similar derogatory comments about Lennon and Tarbuck.

Sour grapes, urban myth or truth?

My mums uncle was a bassist and used to be mates with Lennon and McCartney. His mum (my great Nan) wouldnt let John Lennon in the house because he was a scruffy little get.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #233 on: November 22, 2021, 06:56:29 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 19, 2021, 06:03:53 pm
I was being a bit diplomatic in that post. I heard exactly the same as what you said there.
My grandad was her headteacher. He spent a lot of time with her and her family supporting her with her music career.  He always said she turned out quite well considering her upbringing.
Offline Redbonnie

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #234 on: Yesterday at 09:41:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 22, 2021, 06:56:29 am
My grandad was her headteacher. He spent a lot of time with her and her family supporting her with her music career.  He always said she turned out quite well considering her upbringing.

What a fascinating thread .. The Piggeries was where a lads bodies was hidden, killed by his best-mate.

Have to take exception to Cillas poor upbringing. her Mum was one of the most popular women on Scottie, and universally loved. Nothing wrong with her upbringing but I have yet to meet anyone who had any time for Cilla  They all thought was a stuck up cow, and that was before she was famous.
Online kavah

Re: Place names not on the map
« Reply #235 on: Today at 02:19:23 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 09:41:45 pm
What a fascinating thread .. The Piggeries was where a lads bodies was hidden, killed by his best-mate.

Have to take exception to Cillas poor upbringing. her Mum was one of the most popular women on Scottie, and universally loved. Nothing wrong with her upbringing but I have yet to meet anyone who had any time for Cilla  They all thought was a stuck up cow, and that was before she was famous.

Cilla's mum took one of our dog's pups - it was a source of great pride to me in the 70s schoolyard  ;D
