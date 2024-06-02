I think its the other way around. Everybody and his dog assumed he already hadn't really made the grade and would be moving on this summer for a fairly low fee. Then he went and by all accounts had an outstanding season in a quality league. Bare minimum we will try and cash in on that if we are still totally sure he's still not good enough to start for us, but running the rule over him in pre season seems almost obligatory because of the way the narrative changed for the better.



Putting a 20 m tag on him (are we sure that was really us?) would seem to signify we think hes a mid table prem starter at worst. Or we want others to think that anyway. Probably we dont really know for sure where the kid is at. Him grumping about his treatment is still another wild card that will probably see him off, but hes got 2 years left leaving us in a good position.



i think we never intended to keep him but will now at least look at him in pre season. if he forces his way in hell get a new contract and terms and everybody will so happy again. if he doesn't we will sell him off for as much as we can get. we cant really lose and neither can he really. He did his job by rocking it in Germany and now everything better for us and him no matter how it ends up.



Great "problem" to have.