If we planned 2 years ahead then we'd have had a CB in place last year and loaned out Quansah. Not to mention the midfield. We didn't and that gave the opening to Quansah and Bajcetic.
If we sign a CB now then it's different but if we haven't got one in before pre-season there's an opening there.
Firstly 2 or 3 windows is a year to a year and a half ahead.
Planning and actually having the funds in place and completing the deals are different things. We tried to solve the midfield issues by bringing in Tchouameni and then Bellingham. That wasn't a planning issue it was being unable to get the deals across the line.
Last season we had a decent crop of senior centrebacks in VVD, Konate, Matip and Gomez. Once we failed to qualify for the CL and the budget was reduced then quite simply we had bigger problems to solve. I think if VDB hadn't pushed for a loan then he might have been the one that benefitted from our injuries at centreback and full back that meant Quansah got his chance.
It shows how fickle fate can be in Football. Phillips is a perfect example with VVD, Matip and Gomez all coming back from injury he would have expected to get plenty of opportunities in the first half of 21-22. He didn't make a single League appearance as VVD and Matip played 34 and 31 League games respectively.
Van Den Berg is a player who wants to play and doesn't want to end up with his career stalling the way Phillips did.