Author Topic: Sepp van der Berg  (Read 56281 times)

Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #320 on: June 2, 2024, 02:36:33 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on June  2, 2024, 02:19:53 pm
Maybe you should pay more attention, because it happens quite a lot, especially with disgruntled players.

He could be doing cartwheels whilst sniffing laughing glass and it wouldn't stop us from biting anyone's hand off who offers us £20m. We have VVD, Konate, Quansah, and Gomez and are likely to recruit another centreback in the summer. He would be 5th or 6th choice centreback.

There are questions about his distribution at the top level and his chances of becoming a starter here are pretty negligible. The likelihood is we will cash in and put that money towards bringing in another elite centreback or a potentially elite centreback.

If we genuinely saw him as part of our long-term future then the response would have been he is not for sale and we see him as part of our future.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #321 on: June 2, 2024, 02:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on June  2, 2024, 02:36:33 pm
He could be doing cartwheels whilst sniffing laughing glass and it wouldn't stop us from biting anyone's hand off who offers us £20m. We have VVD, Konate, Quansah, and Gomez and are likely to recruit another centreback in the summer. He would be 5th or 6th choice centreback.

There are questions about his distribution at the top level and his chances of becoming a starter here are pretty negligible. The likelihood is we will cash in and put that money towards bringing in another elite centreback or a potentially elite centreback.

If we genuinely saw him as part of our long-term future then the response would have been he is not for sale and we see him as part of our future.
Nice of you to come to a conclusion before the manager has even taken a training session, nostradamus.  ::)
Btw did you think Quansah was 'elite' while playing for a mid-table league 1 team, the season before last?
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #322 on: June 2, 2024, 03:05:17 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on June  2, 2024, 02:48:11 pm
Nice of you to come to a conclusion before the manager has even taken a training session, nostradamus.  ::)
Btw did you think Quansah was 'elite' while playing for a mid-table league 1 team, the season before last?

We plan two or three windows ahead for the majority of signings and believe it or not most clubs don't let potential recruits come and have a training session with the head coach before we decide to buy them. The chances of VDB coming in and impressing Slot to such an extent that we change our plans for him are pretty negligible. Stranger things have happened though.

What I will say though is that if we are putting an opening price tag off £20m on VDB then the club don't see him as part of our long term future.

Quansah is a perfect example of being in the right place at the right time. He was given a chance and took it with both hands. What separates Quansah for me though is that he has always been a leader and has always been extremely calm on the ball. Those are two things that are almost impossible to coach into a player. That is why for me Quansah has a much higher ceiling. Some things come with experience and age.

Things like leadership, calmness and physicality though are much harder to add on. Quansah has all of those things.

Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #323 on: June 2, 2024, 03:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on June  2, 2024, 03:05:17 pm
We plan two or three windows ahead for the majority of signings and believe it or not most clubs don't let potential recruits come and have a training session with the head coach before we decide to buy them. The chances of VDB coming in and impressing Slot to such an extent that we change our plans for him are pretty negligible. Stranger things have happened though.

What I will say though is that if we are putting an opening price tag off £20m on VDB then the club don't see him as part of our long term future.

Quansah is a perfect example of being in the right place at the right time. He was given a chance and took it with both hands. What separates Quansah for me though is that he has always been a leader and has always been extremely calm on the ball. Those are two things that are almost impossible to coach into a player. That is why for me Quansah has a much higher ceiling. Some things come with experience and age.

Things like leadership, calmness and physicality though are much harder to add on. Quansah has all of those things.

If we planned 2 years ahead then we'd have had a CB in place last year and loaned out Quansah. Not to mention the midfield. We didn't and that gave the opening to Quansah and Bajcetic.

If we sign a CB now then it's different but if we haven't got one in before pre-season there's an opening there.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #324 on: June 2, 2024, 05:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on June  2, 2024, 03:32:37 pm
If we planned 2 years ahead then we'd have had a CB in place last year and loaned out Quansah. Not to mention the midfield. We didn't and that gave the opening to Quansah and Bajcetic.

If we sign a CB now then it's different but if we haven't got one in before pre-season there's an opening there.

Firstly 2 or 3 windows is a year to a year and a half ahead. ;)

Planning and actually having the funds in place and completing the deals are different things. We tried to solve the midfield issues by bringing in Tchouameni and then Bellingham. That wasn't a planning issue it was being unable to get the deals across the line.

Last season we had a decent crop of senior centrebacks in VVD, Konate, Matip and Gomez. Once we failed to qualify for the CL and the budget was reduced then quite simply we had bigger problems to solve. I think if VDB hadn't pushed for a loan then he might have been the one that benefitted from our injuries at centreback and full back that meant Quansah got his chance.

It shows how fickle fate can be in Football. Phillips is a perfect example with VVD, Matip and Gomez all coming back from injury he would have expected to get plenty of opportunities in the first half of 21-22. He didn't make a single League appearance as VVD and Matip played 34 and 31 League games respectively.

Van Den Berg is a player who wants to play and doesn't want to end up with his career stalling the way Phillips did.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #325 on: June 2, 2024, 06:22:23 pm »
The Phillips situation is a bit uniquely farcical. He's 27 and has less than 100 first team appearances in his career, the fact he's still here when he's far from good enough is daft and the club putting him on a big contract after pricing him out of a move didn't help. Joe Gomez, who has missed several years of football with serious injuries and is months younger than Phillips, has over 260 senior first team appearances for club and country.

VDB at 22 has 137 first team appearances. Clearly, that's a key requirement for him that he wants to play which is fair enough. The point is, this is his chance to be a Liverpool first teamer. It's up to him to at least try and claim that chance. Quansah played 33 games for Liverpool's first team last season, Mainz will only play 34 games and maybe a few German Cup matches.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #326 on: June 3, 2024, 10:32:59 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on June  2, 2024, 02:30:35 pm
You got a link for the £25m valuation we put on Nat?
You got that link Al?
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #327 on: June 3, 2024, 10:43:21 am »
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #328 on: June 3, 2024, 10:56:26 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on June  3, 2024, 10:43:21 am
I can find us putting a £15m valuation on Phillips.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/4184022/2021/12/16/liverpool-want-15m-to-sell-nat-phillips-in-january-with-premier-league-sides-interested/

Correct. He's never been near £25m. People might be confusing his age (25) at the time we were shopping him around.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #329 on: June 3, 2024, 07:20:08 pm »
We could have got in the region of 10 for Phillips but were quite obstinate with demanding specific fees which around the time of Covid wasn't forthcoming. We did similar with Wilson rejecting good bids and then ended up loaning him back out to Fulham. We did very well with the Brewster fee though.

What didn't help with Phillips was after refusing to compromise on a fee he stayed in the first team which meant he got a massive salary bump as he was on low wages. Thus, when it's come to trying to sell him in future windows Championship clubs who might be willing to play a decent fee can't afford his wages, so we'd be making up the dfference anyway.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #330 on: June 3, 2024, 08:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on June  2, 2024, 09:38:27 am
The fact that Liverpool have supposedly put a £20m price tag on him means he almost certainly doesn't have a future here. For me he is another Harry Wilson, Rihian Brewster or Nat Phillips. We aren't looking to integrate him into the first team. We are looking to cash in on him and invest the money into a player who we believe can break into the team.

Van Den Berg has experienced first team football and wants to start week in week out. He realises that he isn't good enough at this stage to do that and is pushing for a move which is almost certainly the right thing to do for his career.

He realises that his style of play isn't quite right for a top team looking to play out from the back and is pushing for a move. I don't blame him one bit. It would be much easier to sit on a big deal deal at Liverpool and continue going out on loan until someone meets our valuation. It is not so long ago we wanted £25m for Phillips whose career has stalled after as series of failed loans.

For Liverpool a players career stalling may mean losing 5 or 10 million. A player only gets one chance and a career stalling can be terminal. For me probably the best thing to do is to sell VDB for a reduced fee but with hefty add-ons.

Said pretty much this in the transfer thread over the weekend, it went down like a lead balloon.

As you say, the young lads that have a future here, they arent on the table, we wouldnt take a call and you certainly wouldnt get their valuation out in the public if the idea was anything other than to cash in and move on.

Hopefully we come to a fair conclusion on Sepps time here and get him a move that works out for his career. Id hate for him to end up another Nat pulling splinters out of his arse.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #331 on: June 3, 2024, 09:03:39 pm »
I think its the other way around. Everybody and his dog assumed he already hadn't really made the grade and would be moving on this summer for a fairly low fee. Then he went and by all accounts had an outstanding season in a quality league. Bare minimum we will try and cash in on that if we are still totally sure he's still not good enough to start for us, but running the rule over him in pre season seems almost obligatory because of the way the narrative changed for the better.

Putting a 20 m tag on him (are we sure that was really us?) would seem to signify we think hes a mid table prem starter at worst. Or we want others to think that anyway. Probably we dont really know for sure where the kid is at. Him grumping about his treatment is still another wild card that will probably see him off, but hes got 2 years left leaving us in a good position.

i think we never intended to keep him but will now at least look at him in pre season. if he forces his way in hell get a new contract and terms and everybody will so happy again. if he doesn't we will sell him off for as much as we can get.  we cant really lose and neither can he really. He did his job by rocking it in Germany and now everything better for us and him no matter how it ends up.

Great "problem" to have.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #332 on: June 5, 2024, 09:33:41 am »
Seems strange this . We have a Dutch manager , and a Dutch player having had a good season elsewhere . Seems like an ideal time with us being in 4 competitions to fight for a place and get some cup matches and see how he kicks on especially with Matip gone
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #333 on: July 27, 2024, 08:10:21 pm »
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #334 on: July 27, 2024, 08:22:41 pm »
I hope he stays honestly. Looks comfortable in Slot's system. Has the potential to develop further. Could save the club a lot money.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #335 on: July 27, 2024, 08:28:25 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on July 27, 2024, 08:22:41 pm
I hope he stays honestly. Looks comfortable in Slot's system. Has the potential to develop further. Could save the club a lot money.

Would rather keep him unless we go big on someone else (unlikely now Yoro isn't happening).

Rather than take a punt on someone else, you've got someone who is tall, quick, has played for our first team, bossed it in The Championship, bossed it in The Bundesliga, got clubs like PSV wanting to spend a club record fee on him.

We're in a tough spot with CB's because if you're getting someone established, or a 'generational talent' like Yoro they'll expect to come straight in the side here. Therefore if you sell VDB just to spend 20 odd mill on someone who has to then adapt to our system/English football and might not be as good or any better than him anyway. Can sell to him the chances Quansah and Bradley got last season. He'd get games, it's up to him to impress then.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #336 on: July 27, 2024, 08:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July 27, 2024, 08:28:25 pm
Would rather keep him unless we go big on someone else (unlikely now Yoro isn't happening).

Rather than take a punt on someone else, you've got someone who is tall, quick, has played for our first team, bossed it in The Championship, bossed it in The Bundesliga, got clubs like PSV wanting to spend a club record fee on him.

We're in a tough spot with CB's because if you're getting someone established, or a 'generational talent' like Yoro they'll expect to come straight in the side here. Therefore if you sell VDB just to spend 20 odd mill on someone who has to then adapt to our system/English football and might not be as good or any better than him anyway. Can sell to him the chances Quansah and Bradley got last season. He'd get games, it's up to him to impress then.
I feel the same with a lot of our youngsters, really hope we don't just get bodies in.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #337 on: July 27, 2024, 08:58:11 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on July 27, 2024, 08:46:17 pm
I feel the same with a lot of our youngsters, really hope we don't just get bodies in.

I'd have been happy to see us sign Yoro or Calafiori due to their quality, which then likely necessitates VDB's exit, but having not bothered going in for them it's pointless selling VDB now unless we have a clearly better player lined up that we're going to sign. I don't see that being the case at the moment. We're not talking Nat Phillips with Van Den Berg who was always going to be too slow for our backline. He has the raw essentials. The key is whether Slot rates him though.

But I think in general the quality we have among the younger players is why there's less fuss over a lack of signings so far. Last summer we basically needed a new midfield, we have a good squad now and strength in depth. Players we sign need to be of a high quality. DM is the obvious upgrade position but even then there's Bajcetic to factor in.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #338 on: July 27, 2024, 09:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July 27, 2024, 08:58:11 pm
The key is whether Slot rates him though.
I thought it quite telling that he's now talking about making his breakthrough here being his dream, whereas even a few weeks ago he was acting like a teenager whose girlfriend had given him the cold shoulder.  Feels as if Slot has been encouraging.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #339 on: July 27, 2024, 09:38:11 pm »
Hes going to be a quality defender, in the air hes like Van Dijk, doesnt just win it, proper dominates.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #340 on: July 27, 2024, 10:22:48 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on July 27, 2024, 08:10:21 pm
Good interview after the game.
https://youtu.be/0fU1lLmPp-k?si=43kixh9HuhNNWYbv

Really hope he's decided to stay and fight,looked positive and happy here.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #341 on: July 27, 2024, 10:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on July 27, 2024, 09:38:11 pm
Hes going to be a quality defender, in the air hes like Van Dijk, doesnt just win it, proper dominates.

Theres something about him that reminds me of Phil Thompson.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #342 on: July 27, 2024, 10:52:54 pm »
Between Konate's injury-proneness, Virgil's age, Gomez's positional shift to full back and not wanting to burn out Quansah, I definitely think Sepp will pick up a considerable amount of minutes if the club considers him to be a genuine, viable 4th choice CB for us.

I wish I could wade in on whether he's good enough for us, but truth is that I haven't watched much of him from any of his loans.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #343 on: July 27, 2024, 10:59:57 pm »
Will probably play his last game for the club while in the US. Expecting him to be sold soon after we return from the tour.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #344 on: July 27, 2024, 11:11:46 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on July 27, 2024, 08:10:21 pm
Good interview after the game.
https://youtu.be/0fU1lLmPp-k?si=43kixh9HuhNNWYbv

I've been defending his case for a few years, and I am really happy to see that he is closer to staying than leaving. I watched a good number of Mainz games because of him last season (I've even watched some Preston games when he was there), and all I can say is that a lot of our fans will be pleasantly surprised by Sepp ...
« Reply #345 on: July 27, 2024, 11:13:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on July 27, 2024, 11:11:46 pm
I've been defending his case for a few years, and I am really happy to see that he is closer to staying than leaving. I watched a good number of Mainz games because of him last season (I've even watched some Preston games when he was there), and all I can say is that a lot of our fans will be pleasantly surprised by Sepp ...

You need to get out more Peter.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #346 on: July 27, 2024, 11:19:44 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on July 27, 2024, 11:13:38 pm
You need to get out more Peter.

I've just got back from a nice dinner with my wife. The Risotto al Tartufo and the wine were perfect ;)
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #347 on: July 28, 2024, 01:17:52 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on July 27, 2024, 11:19:44 pm
I've just got back from a nice dinner with my wife. The Risotto al Tartufo and the wine were perfect ;)

Good choice. The Risotto al Tartufo and the Chicken and Mushroom are definitely the best flavour pot noodles. Should have shared it with your girlfriend though the sex would have been better.  :D
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #348 on: July 28, 2024, 10:49:42 am »
Quote from: Bread on July 27, 2024, 10:52:54 pm
Between Konate's injury-proneness, Virgil's age, Gomez's positional shift to full back and not wanting to burn out Quansah, I definitely think Sepp will pick up a considerable amount of minutes if the club considers him to be a genuine, viable 4th choice CB for us.

I wish I could wade in on whether he's good enough for us, but truth is that I haven't watched much of him from any of his loans.

He'd get the minutes. Ultimately if he wants to move on or the club want to take the money then he'll leave, but I don't see us signing anyone demonstrably better. We've already missed the boat with Calafiori and Yoro.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #349 on: July 28, 2024, 12:04:24 pm »
Sepp was pretty clear that when he was shown to be behind Phillips in the pecking order that's when he thought his future lay elsewhere.

Van Dijk is 33, in 1-2 years someone needs to take over from him, the ideal is it's Quansah or Van Den Berg.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #350 on: July 28, 2024, 12:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Draex on July 28, 2024, 12:04:24 pm
Sepp was pretty clear that when he was shown to be behind Phillips in the pecking order that's when he thought his future lay elsewhere.

Van Dijk is 33, in 1-2 years someone needs to take over from him, the ideal is it's Quansah or Van Den Berg.

Has this been shown to be the case?
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #351 on: July 28, 2024, 05:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 28, 2024, 12:06:18 pm
Has this been shown to be the case?

It might have been under Klopp but we've basically tried to sell Phillips for 3 years now, VDB has been loaned to get experience.

He should be wanting to impress Slot and pushing for his place, rather than looking for a transfer to a middling club in Germany.
« Reply #352 on: July 28, 2024, 06:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 28, 2024, 12:06:18 pm
Has this been shown to be the case?
Might have been a simple matter of body strength at a time we had to call my auntie if she was available to fill in. Phillips has always been technically limited compared to Sepp, but the latter was just a kid three years ago.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #353 on: August 10, 2024, 04:47:09 pm »
Well the Carvalho gauntlet has been thrown down.

We should be looking for 20-22m (pounds) + 20% sell on.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #354 on: Today at 06:57:19 pm »
And he's gone...

https://x.com/David_Ornstein/status/1826678290691801097

Quote
Sepp van den Berg joins Brentford from Liverpool. Fee over £20m + add-ons. Medical done yesterday. Agreement finalised with #LFC today. 5yr deal. Chose #BrentfordFC over #Bayer04 & others after positive talks with Thomas Frank + hierarchy @TheAthleticFC

https://x.com/BrentfordFC/status/1826680846109036628
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #355 on: Today at 07:04:25 pm »
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1826680966443667550

Quote
Confirmation that Sepp van den Berg joins Brentford in £25m deal - £20m guaranteed with a further £5m to potentially follow in add-ons. #LFC have also negotiated a 17.5% sell on clause.
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #356 on: Today at 07:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:04:25 pm
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1826680966443667550
Confirmation that Sepp van den Berg joins Brentford in £25m deal - £20m guaranteed with a further £5m to potentially follow in add-ons. #LFC have also negotiated a 17.5% sell on clause.

Did we really negotiate that?? Or is it just part of our form agreement?
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #357 on: Today at 07:14:54 pm »
Farewell Sepp. We may never have spelled your surname correctly on here, but we really rated you. All the best.
