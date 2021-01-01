« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sepp van der Berg  (Read 45547 times)

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,847
  • JFT 97
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #320 on: Today at 02:36:33 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:19:53 pm
Maybe you should pay more attention, because it happens quite a lot, especially with disgruntled players.

He could be doing cartwheels whilst sniffing laughing glass and it wouldn't stop us from biting anyone's hand off who offers us £20m. We have VVD, Konate, Quansah, and Gomez and are likely to recruit another centreback in the summer. He would be 5th or 6th choice centreback.

There are questions about his distribution at the top level and his chances of becoming a starter here are pretty negligible. The likelihood is we will cash in and put that money towards bringing in another elite centreback or a potentially elite centreback.

If we genuinely saw him as part of our long-term future then the response would have been he is not for sale and we see him as part of our future.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,456
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #321 on: Today at 02:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:36:33 pm
He could be doing cartwheels whilst sniffing laughing glass and it wouldn't stop us from biting anyone's hand off who offers us £20m. We have VVD, Konate, Quansah, and Gomez and are likely to recruit another centreback in the summer. He would be 5th or 6th choice centreback.

There are questions about his distribution at the top level and his chances of becoming a starter here are pretty negligible. The likelihood is we will cash in and put that money towards bringing in another elite centreback or a potentially elite centreback.

If we genuinely saw him as part of our long-term future then the response would have been he is not for sale and we see him as part of our future.
Nice of you to come to a conclusion before the manager has even taken a training session, nostradamus.  ::)
Btw did you think Quansah was 'elite' while playing for a mid-table league 1 team, the season before last?
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,847
  • JFT 97
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #322 on: Today at 03:05:17 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:48:11 pm
Nice of you to come to a conclusion before the manager has even taken a training session, nostradamus.  ::)
Btw did you think Quansah was 'elite' while playing for a mid-table league 1 team, the season before last?

We plan two or three windows ahead for the majority of signings and believe it or not most clubs don't let potential recruits come and have a training session with the head coach before we decide to buy them. The chances of VDB coming in and impressing Slot to such an extent that we change our plans for him are pretty negligible. Stranger things have happened though.

What I will say though is that if we are putting an opening price tag off £20m on VDB then the club don't see him as part of our long term future.

Quansah is a perfect example of being in the right place at the right time. He was given a chance and took it with both hands. What separates Quansah for me though is that he has always been a leader and has always been extremely calm on the ball. Those are two things that are almost impossible to coach into a player. That is why for me Quansah has a much higher ceiling. Some things come with experience and age.

Things like leadership, calmness and physicality though are much harder to add on. Quansah has all of those things.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,014
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Sepp van der Berg
« Reply #323 on: Today at 03:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:05:17 pm
We plan two or three windows ahead for the majority of signings and believe it or not most clubs don't let potential recruits come and have a training session with the head coach before we decide to buy them. The chances of VDB coming in and impressing Slot to such an extent that we change our plans for him are pretty negligible. Stranger things have happened though.

What I will say though is that if we are putting an opening price tag off £20m on VDB then the club don't see him as part of our long term future.

Quansah is a perfect example of being in the right place at the right time. He was given a chance and took it with both hands. What separates Quansah for me though is that he has always been a leader and has always been extremely calm on the ball. Those are two things that are almost impossible to coach into a player. That is why for me Quansah has a much higher ceiling. Some things come with experience and age.

Things like leadership, calmness and physicality though are much harder to add on. Quansah has all of those things.

If we planned 2 years ahead then we'd have had a CB in place last year and loaned out Quansah. Not to mention the midfield. We didn't and that gave the opening to Quansah and Bajcetic.

If we sign a CB now then it's different but if we haven't got one in before pre-season there's an opening there.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 