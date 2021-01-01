There were rumours when he signed for them that there was a buy option. Not sure our talent recognition of our young CBs has been impressive. The club seemed slow to recognise Quansahs talent too and there was the flirting with Billy the kid. I dont get it as SVDB did well on a championship loan. He seems keen to play so I am not sure he would have the patience to give it a go. My only hope is that it is not clear what the clause says and reports of a buy option are unclear. You would hope we have been savvy