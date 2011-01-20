We probably had a fair inkling about Phil's departure at that point, but agree the idea was to have at least one season with Coutinho, Mane, Firmino and Salah.[/b]



I do agree - particularly with the AFCON news - that we should probably look to have one more 'first choice' attacker next season. Although it's entirely possible that Minamino is that guy. I think Minamino's actually clouded our judgement a bit on what we should do in the summer, because nobody (expect probably Klopp and Edwards) has a clear idea on where his best position will be for us. If he's used centrally like against Everton, then you would suggest we need another wide forward. But it's entirely possible he settles into one of those wide roles, in which case maybe we'd prefer someone more comfortable centrally?



Maybe, but Barca's interest in Coutinho only seemed to come about because Neymar suddenly upped sticks and moved to PSG, I'm not sure we were anticipating him leaving at all until that happened.Yeah I really have no idea what the plan is with Minamino, I mean it's entirely possible that he was just an opportunistic signing and we'll use him as a squad player for a bit before moving him on for a profit, or he could be the guy we plan to take over from Firmino in a few months if he acclimates, who knows. I know Klopp typically likes to muddle through with a smaller squad rather than planning for injuries and absences, but I'd agree the AFCON news is a bit of a spanner in the works, and international football in general is becoming more and more of a problem.It's also possible Klopp will surprise us all and just do nothing.