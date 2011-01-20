« previous next »
Offline Schmidt

  's small stretchy scrotum
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 10,797
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3040 on: January 16, 2020, 05:40:09 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 16, 2020, 12:24:21 PM
We probably had a fair inkling about Phil's departure at that point, but agree the idea was to have at least one season with Coutinho, Mane, Firmino and Salah.[/b]

Maybe, but Barca's interest in Coutinho only seemed to come about because Neymar suddenly upped sticks and moved to PSG, I'm not sure we were anticipating him leaving at all until that happened.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 16, 2020, 12:24:21 PM
I do agree - particularly with the AFCON news - that we should probably look to have one more 'first choice' attacker next season. Although it's entirely possible that Minamino is that guy. I think Minamino's actually clouded our judgement a bit on what we should do in the summer, because nobody (expect probably Klopp and Edwards) has a clear idea on where his best position will be for us. If he's used centrally like against Everton, then you would suggest we need another wide forward. But it's entirely possible he settles into one of those wide roles, in which case maybe we'd prefer someone more comfortable centrally?

Yeah I really have no idea what the plan is with Minamino, I mean it's entirely possible that he was just an opportunistic signing and we'll use him as a squad player for a bit before moving him on for a profit, or he could be the guy we plan to take over from Firmino in a few months if he acclimates, who knows. I know Klopp typically likes to muddle through with a smaller squad rather than planning for injuries and absences, but I'd agree the AFCON news is a bit of a spanner in the works, and international football in general is becoming more and more of a problem.

It's also possible Klopp will surprise us all and just do nothing.
Offline elsewhere

  No new LFC topics
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 22,175
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3041 on: January 16, 2020, 05:55:54 PM »
Quote from: Yesitsanextender on January 16, 2020, 09:55:15 AM
any legs to this Kai Havertz link?
here it is:

Quote from: Medellin on January 15, 2020, 03:58:24 PM
Kai Havertz back on the rumouradar.  >:(
Offline elsewhere

  No new LFC topics
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 22,175
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3042 on: January 16, 2020, 06:26:16 PM »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January 14, 2020, 05:55:30 PM
Shite.

I really hope not, he's quality and will make a difference.

However he's clearly "not all there" if he signs for that lot.
Smalling has been one if the best CB in Serie A. I can see Coulibaly being their new Bailly.

They should have instead splashed that money for Chris Smalling from Roma.
Offline elsewhere

  No new LFC topics
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 22,175
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3043 on: January 16, 2020, 06:30:27 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on January 15, 2020, 05:16:50 PM
Man Utd looking to sign Marcos Llorente from Atletico Madrid on loan according to MEN.

http://manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/manchester-united-transfers-marcos-llorente-17572088

Is the MEN reliable?
Much more reliable than WOMEN imo.
Online Sheer Magnetism

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,835
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3044 on: January 16, 2020, 08:00:24 PM »
Arsenal apparently in for Layvin Kurzawa before his contract expires in the summer: https://theathletic.com/1539087/2020/01/16/arsenal-transfer-kurzawa-sanllehi-psg/
Quote
Kurzawa has, however, faced criticism in France over his attitude and a perceived lack of robustness. He has suffered a number of injuries, including a herniated disc in his spine which required surgery.
Certainly sounds like an Arsenal player!
Offline Lycan

  Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 6,106
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3045 on: January 16, 2020, 11:31:13 PM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 16, 2020, 08:00:24 PM
Arsenal apparently in for Layvin Kurzawa before his contract expires in the summer: https://theathletic.com/1539087/2020/01/16/arsenal-transfer-kurzawa-sanllehi-psg/Certainly sounds like an Arsenal player!

That would be such an Arsenal signing.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 14,573
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3046 on: January 17, 2020, 02:30:13 AM »
Quote from: rebel23 on January 15, 2020, 05:16:50 PM
Man Utd looking to sign Marcos Llorente from Atletico Madrid on loan according to MEN.

http://manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/manchester-united-transfers-marcos-llorente-17572088

Is the MEN reliable?

Getting unappealing loans off clubs to fill out the roster. I remember when this was us.
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

  He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 4,639
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3047 on: January 17, 2020, 03:29:30 AM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on January 16, 2020, 05:35:03 PM
TBF if we check old posts we are all guilty of some absolute howlers i know i am and dare i say you might have the odd one yourself.
When Lamela was in Roma I really thought he'd reach sub-Messi level  :o
Offline riismeister

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,629
  Onwards and upwards
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3048 on: January 17, 2020, 05:28:25 AM »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on January 17, 2020, 03:29:30 AM
When Lamela was in Roma I really thought he'd reach sub-Messi level  :o
And indeed he has, Nostradamus  8)
Offline Red Cactii

  Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 47
  An absolute p***k
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3049 on: January 17, 2020, 06:44:37 AM »
Quote from: Lycan on January 16, 2020, 11:31:13 PM
That would be such an Arsenal signing.

Third left back in the squad of which two are quite injury-prone. Theyll have fun trying to sell Kolasinac in the summer with the wages that hes on.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 4,339
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3050 on: January 17, 2020, 09:29:16 AM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on January 17, 2020, 02:30:13 AM
Getting unappealing loans off clubs to fill out the roster. I remember when this was us.

Loans are not the sign of a club in a good place. Think it says a lot that Arsenal, Spurs and United are all sniffing around loan deals.
Offline Chris~

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 8,276
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3051 on: January 18, 2020, 08:54:49 AM »
So Kurzawa has signed up with Kia Joorabchin's ageny, who also happens to be the agent of David Luiz and Arsenal technical director Edu. This all makes sense now. Whenever their are odd looking transfers just need to look for the agent connections.
Offline Red Cactii

  Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 47
  An absolute p***k
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3052 on: January 18, 2020, 11:33:03 AM »
Julien Laurens reporting that Neymar will stay at PSG - obviously realised he's no hope of getting to Real or back to Barça

https://www.espn.com/soccer/soccer-transfers/story/4034216/neymar-and-psg-optimistic-over-new-deal-but-no-decision-yet-sources

Quote
Neymar wants to pledge his future to Paris Saint-Germain, sources have told ESPN, but any agreement could depend on the club's progress in the Champions League.

PSG are optimistic about reaching agreement with the Brazil international but no decision will be taken before April or May with everything on hold for the time being and no deal on the table at the moment.

Nevertheless, after high tensions last summer due to Neymar's desire to return to Barcelona, the relationship between player and club is much better.

He is settled in the French capital both on and off the pitch and feels part of the club and of the city, sources added.

The 27-year-old has two-and-a-half years left on his contract and informal talks have already taken place between PSG sporting director Leonardo and Neymar's father.

Pini Zahavi, the super-agent who brokered the 222 million deal in 2017, is still very close to Leonardo and to PSG and will be important to any new deal.

Neymar has been in superb form this season since returning from injury and suspension, scoring in each of his last eight matches to equal a club record.

In total he has 13 goals and seven assists in 15 matches for PSG in all competitions.

The situation is similar for Kylian Mbappe. Unlike Neymar, he has an offer on the table to renew his contract but has not made a decision yet.

It is expected that Real Madrid will try to recruit him in the summer but PSG hope to keep him for at least another season, especially if he signs a new deal.
Offline mallin9

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,859
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3053 on: January 18, 2020, 03:28:35 PM »
Wasted career. Classic too much too soon
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline fucking appalled

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 32,908
  Buck Dancer
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3054 on: January 18, 2020, 04:22:17 PM »
Quote from: mallin9 on January 18, 2020, 03:28:35 PM
Wasted career. Classic too much too soon

He probably wont end up achieving what he might have....but wasted ;D
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline rebel23

  Rebel without a cause
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,609
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3055 on: January 18, 2020, 05:31:35 PM »
Both Neymar and Mbappe are wasting their time at PSG. it's extraordinary.
Offline #RedDawn2020

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 51
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3056 on: January 19, 2020, 12:32:18 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on January 16, 2020, 06:30:27 PM
Much more reliable than WOMEN imo.

Please show me on the doll where that bad woman touched you.
Intensity is our identity.

Offline -Willo-

  -the wisp-
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 12,654
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3057 on: January 19, 2020, 12:50:57 PM »
Spurs linked with Jack O'Connell. Would be a smart signing if they got him I think.
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  Wire glory hunter
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,578
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3058 on: Yesterday at 02:43:13 PM »
Quote from: -Willo- on January 19, 2020, 12:50:57 PM
Spurs linked with Jack O'Connell. Would be a smart signing if they got him I think.

Who?
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline aw1991

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,222
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3059 on: Yesterday at 02:52:25 PM »
Offline [new username under construction]

  Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 7,959
  Insert something awesome here!
    Yorkandbeyond
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3060 on: Yesterday at 05:00:44 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 02:52:25 PM
Star of Sliders

lol that's dated you a bit

mind you I would have said Stand by Me
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:01:42 PM by [new username under construction] »
Offline Samie

  Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 31,817
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3061 on: Yesterday at 05:02:50 PM »
Quinn Malory was ace.  ;D
Offline Samie

  Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 31,817
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no
« Reply #3062 on: Yesterday at 07:33:28 PM »
Real Madrid have completed the signing of 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus for £26m.

 https://bbc.in/366D6Nu
Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,904
  • RedOrDead
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3063 on: Yesterday at 08:41:44 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:33:28 PM
Real Madrid have completed the signing of 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus for £26m.

 https://bbc.in/366D6Nu

How many young Brazilian are they signing? Junior, Reiner and Rodrygo all for big money.
Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,380
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3064 on: Yesterday at 08:54:49 PM »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 08:41:44 PM
How many young Brazilian are they signing? Junior, Reiner and Rodrygo all for big money.

Vinicius
Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,908
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3065 on: Yesterday at 09:49:06 PM »
Jack Robinson moving to Sheff United from Forest. Be nice to see the lad in the Prem
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,053
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3066 on: Yesterday at 10:48:52 PM »
Victor Moses to Inter, which I thought was bizarre, until I remembered Conte used him as a wing-back at the The Rent boys.
Vote Labour

Offline #RedDawn2020

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3067 on: Yesterday at 10:56:06 PM »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 08:41:44 PM
How many young Brazilian are they signing? Junior, Reiner and Rodrygo all for big money.

Certainly building for the future. Red card hero Valverde (URGay) only 21 as well. Could be Zidane is hanging around for a while again. Still need a new back 4 though.
Intensity is our identity.

Offline Longwood NY

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • Innit
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3068 on: Yesterday at 11:23:25 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:49:06 PM
Jack Robinson moving to Sheff United from Forest. Be nice to see the lad in the Prem
Christ on a stick that's a name I haven't heard in a while
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,738
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3069 on: Today at 12:42:39 AM »
Quote from: Longwood NY on Yesterday at 11:23:25 PM
Christ on a stick that's a name I haven't heard in a while

In a long time. Long time.
Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3070 on: Today at 01:15:57 AM »
Real Madrid have spent 132 million euros trying to find the superstar of the future

https://www.marca.com/en/football/real-madrid/2020/01/21/5e2632a8ca4741764d8b4602.html
Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3071 on: Today at 01:27:42 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:49:06 PM
Jack Robinson moving to Sheff United from Forest. Be nice to see the lad in the Prem
I still think Robinson's cohort was the best youth team I've seen us produce, even though none of them are with us now. Sterling was the obvious star, but Suso, Coady and Gulacsi have all been doing well at high-flying clubs. Flanagan had that title challenge with us before it all fell apart for him, and Wisdom and Robinson have had decent careers so far in the Championship. That's 7 out of 11 starters all doing well.

(Fair to argue that the Gerrard/Owen team might have been a better youth one, but there wasn't as much Youth grades coverage then, so I didn't know anything about them until they were on the fringes of the team.)
Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3072 on: Today at 01:43:07 AM »
Carragher and Owen won the FA Youth Cup in a team that included David Thompson and Andy Parkinson, I'd guess Gerrard would have been around the youth set up at the same time.
Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3073 on: Today at 01:51:13 AM »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 01:27:42 AM
I still think Robinson's cohort was the best youth team I've seen us produce, even though none of them are with us now. Sterling was the obvious star, but Suso, Coady and Gulacsi have all been doing well at high-flying clubs. Flanagan had that title challenge with us before it all fell apart for him, and Wisdom and Robinson have had decent careers so far in the Championship. That's 7 out of 11 starters all doing well.

(Fair to argue that the Gerrard/Owen team might have been a better youth one, but there wasn't as much Youth grades coverage then, so I didn't know anything about them until they were on the fringes of the team.)

One of the most notable things about Robinson's debut, other than Lucas doing his Roy of the Rovers act, was Robinson matching Walcott for pace chasing a ball. What happened to his pace?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,865
  • Dutch Class
Re: Thread for all PL and Euro transfer shit-talk (wed thought it was over, but no)
« Reply #3074 on: Today at 02:43:45 AM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:48:52 PM
Victor Moses to Inter, which I thought was bizarre, until I remembered Conte used him as a wing-back at the The Rent boys.

Moses, Eriksen, Young, Giroud. Conte's definitely got a thing for a certain type of PL player this window
