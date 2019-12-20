Anyone know how many BT games is the max, is it 8 or has it changed with the new deals they've got re the full slate being shown?



Think we can ignore the kick off time specific things as well cos we're up to six 5.30's. At a guess I reckon they've used an early Sunday one for Norwich and swapped it cos of the Champions League.



It's 9 games for BT this season, 6 at 1230 on a Saturday, 1/2 January, 21-23 January & 8/15 February. We've got 3 more left at Saturday 1230.So far (up to the end of February 2020), we've had3 Saturday 1230, max of 64 Saturday 1730, max of 6 (might be 5 as the Norwich away game on 15th February is on Sky).0 Saturday 1945/Sunday 1400, max of 56 Sunday 1630, max of 5. 1 could have been "swapped" to Sunday 1400.2 Friday/Monday 2000, max of 52 on Amazon Prime (4th December & Boxing Day), max of 2.3 on BT (2nd January, 23rd January & 15th February), max of 3.There have been 7 Saturday 1500 KO & there is likely to be no more of these this season.10 more games to be televised (excluding the final game).