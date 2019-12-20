« previous next »
2019/20 TV Fixtures

monkeyharris

Re: 2019/20 TV Fixtures
December 20, 2019, 08:09:04 PM
They'll likely put that West Ham away postponed on Carabao week now as we'no longer in it - 28th or 29th?
Hightown Phil

Re: 2019/20 TV Fixtures
December 20, 2019, 08:17:58 PM
Would have done it already wouldnt they if theyve moved games until the end of Feb surely?
stonecold_jpm

Re: 2019/20 TV Fixtures
December 20, 2019, 09:33:43 PM
Quote from: monkeyharris on December 20, 2019, 08:09:04 PM
They'll likely put that West Ham away postponed on Carabao week now as we'no longer in it - 28th or 29th?

We play Watford away that weekend and FA Cup 5th round is the following midweek 3/4 March. Have be midweek before it unless we get knocked out the FA Cup which means playing West Ham at home and then 3 days later the away game! 🤣🤣
stonecold_jpm

Re: 2019/20 TV Fixtures
December 20, 2019, 09:36:26 PM
Shit only just looked back and seen West Ham the Monday night ffs.
Hightown Phil

Re: 2019/20 TV Fixtures
December 20, 2019, 09:36:48 PM
He meant the second leg of the semis in Jan I think.
monkeyharris

Re: 2019/20 TV Fixtures
December 20, 2019, 10:26:36 PM
Yeah Jan
Seems the obvious place to put it
redman1974

Re: 2019/20 TV Fixtures
December 20, 2019, 11:05:45 PM
After West ham at home how many more Monday  night games could we potentially have?
Dan The Man 28373

Re: 2019/20 TV Fixtures
December 21, 2019, 04:51:04 AM
Quote from: redman1974 on December 20, 2019, 11:05:45 PM
After West ham at home how many more Monday  night games could we potentially have?

The only other game so far in that package was Norwich H, Friday 2000 KO, so there are a maximum of 5 in that package, so potentially 3 more.
Dan The Man 28373

Re: 2019/20 TV Fixtures
December 21, 2019, 05:11:33 AM
Quote from: Hightown Phil on December 20, 2019, 01:08:47 PM
Anyone know how many BT games is the max, is it 8 or has it changed with the new deals they've got re the full slate being shown?

Think we can ignore the kick off time specific things as well cos we're up to six 5.30's. At a guess I reckon they've used an early Sunday one for Norwich and swapped it cos of the Champions League.

It's 9 games for BT this season, 6 at 1230 on a Saturday, 1/2 January, 21-23 January & 8/15 February.  We've got 3 more left at Saturday 1230.

So far (up to the end of February 2020), we've had

3 Saturday 1230, max of 6
4 Saturday 1730, max of 6 (might be 5 as the Norwich away game on 15th February is on Sky).
0 Saturday 1945/Sunday 1400, max of 5
6 Sunday 1630, max of 5.  1 could have been "swapped" to Sunday 1400.
2 Friday/Monday 2000, max of 5
2 on Amazon Prime (4th December & Boxing Day), max of 2.
3 on BT (2nd January, 23rd January & 15th February), max of 3.

There have been 7 Saturday 1500 KO & there is likely to be no more of these this season.

10 more games to be televised (excluding the final game).
rewood

Re: 2019/20 TV Fixtures
December 21, 2019, 08:49:38 AM
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on December 20, 2019, 09:36:26 PM
Shit only just looked back and seen West Ham the Monday night ffs.

Don't worry, I can take your ticket off your hands if that will help you.
redman1974

Re: 2019/20 TV Fixtures
Today at 05:03:53 AM
Anyone take a guess when our away gane at man city might be played?  I'm really hoping it's not the Friday night or I have to get out of a family thing. I don't think it will be the Monday as it's Champions league that week I think.
