Official Liverpool Transfers and Loans.

FaitAccompli

Re: Official Liverpool Transfers and Loans.
August 8, 2019, 10:13:57 AM
Quote from: Sarge on August  7, 2019, 03:21:07 PM
Back to Reading.

Is he? He's not listed with the rest of those on loan on the first team page on the LFC site.
rocco

Re: Official Liverpool Transfers and Loans.
August 8, 2019, 02:40:44 PM
Quote from: FaitAccompli on August  8, 2019, 10:13:57 AM
Is he? He's not listed with the rest of those on loan on the first team page on the LFC site.
Havent seen anything official
JoeCole

Re: Official Liverpool Transfers and Loans.
August 8, 2019, 05:28:37 PM
markedasred

Re: Official Liverpool Transfers and Loans.
August 8, 2019, 05:49:34 PM
Quote from: Sarge on June  8, 2019, 10:09:43 PM
Ins:

Adrian
Jakub Ojrzynski
Sepp van der Berg
Harvey Elliott

Outs:

George Johnson
Simon Mignolet
Rafa Camacho
Bobby Adekanye
Daniel Sturridge
Alberto Moreno
Conor Randall
Adam Bogdan
Danny Ings
Conor Masterson
Corey Whelan
Glenn McAuley
Juanma
Ben Williams

Loans:

Harry Wilson
Ovie Ejaria
Lloris Karius
Shevyi Ojo
Marco Grujic
Kamil Grabara
Liam Millar
Taiwo Awoniyi
Nat Phillips
Looks like great housekeeping, loads off the wage bill, nobody left we did not want to leave. Oxo Chambo, more from Shaq and the youth lads stepping in a bit as good as most teams gambles in the market anyway. Isn't there a good chance that the outs and loan deals add up to £600k per week saved?
Ratboy3G

Re: Official Liverpool Transfers and Loans.
August 8, 2019, 05:57:04 PM
Hasn't Allan gone out on loan to Fluminese?
Sarge

Re: Official Liverpool Transfers and Loans.
August 8, 2019, 07:08:07 PM
Quote from: Ratboy3G on August  8, 2019, 05:57:04 PM
Hasn't Allan gone out on loan to Fluminese?

Was wondering where he was, no idea but I'll check.
rawcusk8

Re: Official Liverpool Transfers and Loans.
August 8, 2019, 08:19:11 PM
No loan for Herbie Kane? Seemed to be quite some interest in him.
JoeCole

Re: Official Liverpool Transfers and Loans.
August 8, 2019, 09:02:48 PM
Quote from: rawcusk8 on August  8, 2019, 08:19:11 PM
No loan for Herbie Kane? Seemed to be quite some interest in him.

Yeah weird one, very impressive last season and was supposed to be 5 or 6 Championship clubs after him. SPL maybe, still 3 weeks left before their deadline
Snoopy29

Re: Official Liverpool Transfers and Loans.
August 12, 2019, 02:46:21 PM
Quote from: markedasred on August  8, 2019, 05:49:34 PM
Looks like great housekeeping, loads off the wage bill, nobody left we did not want to leave.

I agree.
Seems like a good job done.

I think that the two seasons Liverpool have previously had were an assessment for the new signings that we had signed during that time.
The players that we have maintained from these two seasons have improved, along with the complimentary signings of Keita and Shaqiri to build a good squad to compete for the league last season.

Klopp knows that Oxo and Lallana and Keita have massive potential soo these are pretty much new signings for this season if you consider that they will have a far stronger link up between the themselves perhaps  so its almost like a new midfield department and linkup play.

In other words  this season is where these three will be utilized properly as they need to learn to play which their teammates to create a formidable midfield department. It's a new midfield when you have these three there.

Our defence is also sorted, although it would be nice to keep Clyne, our defence is also progressing.

Our main front three is more than enough to see most of the opposition out.

We have signed youngsters for the future and whom may have a part to play this season.

Klopp knows that this season will be different as it seems Arsenal and United have good potential signed players so klopp will need to test the waters again by playing this same team all out again this season. It would have been a gamble to sign any major signing this season and so it's better to play with the team that we had for these two long seasons and utilise them better now that Oxo, Lallana and Keita are options, we wouldn't want to change anything much for this season.

Klopp is trying to get as much as possible out of current team so he can see where he can go on next few years with thus project.

Good thing is we won the Champions League last season which has given some sort of comfort and reassurance that this season is a product from the positiveness of winning the European trophy.

We just need to make the better use of this strong team we have maintained throughout these last two seasons and see where it takes us, and then see whether a big summer signing will be needed for next season.

It's a season for our midfield I would say  and to get the best out of it.
Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High

Re: Official Liverpool Transfers and Loans.
August 12, 2019, 03:07:43 PM
Quote from: Sarge on June  8, 2019, 10:09:43 PM
Ins:

Adrian
Jakub Ojrzynski
Sepp van der Berg
Harvey Elliott

Outs:

George Johnson
Simon Mignolet
Rafa Camacho
Bobby Adekanye
Daniel Sturridge
Alberto Moreno
Conor Randall
Adam Bogdan
Danny Ings
Conor Masterson
Corey Whelan
Glenn McAuley
Juanma
Ben Williams

Loans:

Harry Wilson
Ovie Ejaria
Lloris Karius
Shevyi Ojo
Marco Grujic
Kamil Grabara
Liam Millar
Taiwo Awoniyi
Nat Phillips
Quite a tidy amount in loan fees, and saved wages from those released players, about £12m in transfer fees too (I'm sure Ings' fee would have been included in last year's accounts).
Boxing Day 'Top Trumps' Champion

Re: Official Liverpool Transfers and Loans.
Yesterday at 12:26:38 PM
Herbie Kane has joined Hull on loan until the end of the season.
Jacob Ian

Re: Official Liverpool Transfers and Loans.
Today at 05:34:01 AM
Quote from: Ratboy3G on August  8, 2019, 05:57:04 PM
Hasn't Allan gone out on loan to Fluminese?

no that loan ended and he came back a few weeks ago. latest stories saying there's multiple teams interested in a permanent move so we're in line to make a nice profit.
