« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 614835 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,174
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9760 on: December 17, 2024, 03:18:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 17, 2024, 02:07:12 pm
HHH single handedly won the Monday Night Wars when he drove a tank into a WCW arena and crotch chopped Ted Turner.

 :D

Do we salute Tripel H for that? Should;ve got La Parka to hit him with the chair.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9761 on: December 17, 2024, 07:07:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 17, 2024, 02:07:12 pm
HHH single handedly won the Monday Night Wars when he drove a tank into a WCW arena and crotch chopped Ted Turner.

I love how much that absolute nothing piece of shit segment has been twisted by WWE history to be such a big moment in the war.

Like how WWE history have erased the at least 2 cases I can remember of HHH blacking up on screen

Edit: my mistake, one was blacking up, the other was talking to a South Asian kiosk worker with a racist Indian accent
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,120
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9762 on: December 17, 2024, 07:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 17, 2024, 07:07:40 pm
I love how much that absolute nothing piece of shit segment has been twisted by WWE history to be such a big moment in the war.

Like how WWE history have erased the at least 2 cases I can remember of HHH blacking up on screen

Edit: my mistake, one was blacking up, the other was talking to a South Asian kiosk worker with a racist Indian accent

Not to mention drugging the bosses daughter and marrying her
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,005
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9763 on: December 18, 2024, 04:30:35 am »
Or Katie Vick
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9764 on: December 18, 2024, 11:26:43 am »
Think it's the Booker T feud that has to be considered the worst to be honest.

Triple H being astoundingly good at his job, and WWE having a boom period, probably keeps him safe, but you have to wonder if things change and some of the stuff he played out on tv becomes a reason to move against him. Or, like The Rock, can he get away with stuff because he is now so factored in? Or can he say that it was all Vince quite some time ago?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,214
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9765 on: December 18, 2024, 01:32:55 pm »
Ospreay vs Darby on Dynamite tonight is going to be nuts.  20 minute time limit, no interference, it's going to be an insane sprint.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,214
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9766 on: December 20, 2024, 10:24:22 am »
Quote from: tubby on December 18, 2024, 01:32:55 pm
Ospreay vs Darby on Dynamite tonight is going to be nuts.  20 minute time limit, no interference, it's going to be an insane sprint.

Did not disappoint.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,979
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9767 on: December 23, 2024, 11:13:51 am »
I used to watch all wrestling but I got bored and haven't followed it for around 18 months. I want to get into it again but not sure which promotion to begin with.

If I was going to stick to three or promotions including US, Japan, Mexico and US, and in order of prioritising, what would you suggest?
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,144
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9768 on: December 23, 2024, 11:34:26 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on December 23, 2024, 11:13:51 am
I used to watch all wrestling but I got bored and haven't followed it for around 18 months. I want to get into it again but not sure which promotion to begin with.

If I was going to stick to three or promotions including US, Japan, Mexico and US, and in order of prioritising, what would you suggest?

I couldn't give you the relative merits of any of them vs their domestic rivals, but it is worth pointing out that AEW, NJPW(/Stardom) and CMLL seem to have an ongoing collaborative project now with periodic crossover PPVs.

For example coming up in about 2 weeks is Wrestle Dynasty in the Tokyo Dome which currently has the following card:

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricochet
Konosuke Takeshita or Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii   (NEVER Openweight Championship)
Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry   Singles match
Willow Nightingale (AEW) vs. Persephone (CMLL) vs. Athena (ROH) vs. Momo Watanabe (Stardom) (Winner receives a title shot for any belt in any of the 4 promotions)
Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd
Shota Umino vs. Claudio Castagnoli
David Finlay vs. Brody King
Great-O-Khan and TBA vs. The Young Bucks (vacant IWGP Tag Team Championship)
Mercedes Moné (Strong) vs. Mina Shirakawa (British)   (Winner Takes All match for the Strong Women's Championship and the Undisputed British Women's Championship)
Four NJPW wrestlers and four CMLL wrestlers to be announced   Eight-man Lucha Gauntlet match
The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara) (c) vs. House of Torture (Sho and Yoshinobu Kanemaru)   (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

Following the relevant promotions might make the crossovers a bit more interesting and you'd see the build from both sides.

I do think people try to stay on top of too much with wrestling and get burnt out. It's the main reason why I've never been tempted to watch modern WWE regardless of what people are saying about it. AEW already fills in enough of my time and taking on however many hours of extra programming is just going dilute my interest for any of the ongoing stories etc.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,144
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9769 on: December 23, 2024, 11:36:19 am »
Having said that last part I have just remembered that it's finally been confirmed that Rampage's run is over, next week's is the last. Given it's been an excellent little outlet for some of AEW's rising or 'less-serious' talent (certainly since Dark died) I hope something replaces it. They did trademark 'Shockwave' earlier in the year but haven't revealed what it is yet.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9770 on: December 23, 2024, 12:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on December 23, 2024, 11:13:51 am
I used to watch all wrestling but I got bored and haven't followed it for around 18 months. I want to get into it again but not sure which promotion to begin with.

If I was going to stick to three or promotions including US, Japan, Mexico and US, and in order of prioritising, what would you suggest?

I think Riquende gives some top notch advice on this (though I personally am hanging on by a fingernail even watching AEW these days).

I think it matters how you are going to watch it. AEW and WWE have a little too much "Marvel effect" for my liking these days; in that you need to see everything else to truly get this one thing happening now. Riquende definitely makes a case here, but it comes at a cost of studying and, tbf in AEW's case, there is some great one off stuff.

Other promotions can give you that one off stuff that is less time consuming.

The important thing is, despite me not liking AEW at all at the minute, there really is something for everybody wrestling wise these days and I have no doubt that there will be something for you.

Good luck :)
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9771 on: December 23, 2024, 01:21:44 pm »
And even outside the main promotions there's really fantastic wrestling in a lot of places. For example I have been hearing DDT and TJPW have had fucking great 2024's. You have something like GCW which really REALLY isn't my cup of tea but has grown a lot. You have somewhere like DPW (Deadlock Pro Wrestling) which is apparently just astounding as an indie right now.

There's a lot if you are willing to dig it out
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9772 on: December 23, 2024, 04:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 23, 2024, 01:21:44 pm
And even outside the main promotions there's really fantastic wrestling in a lot of places. For example I have been hearing DDT and TJPW have had fucking great 2024's. You have something like GCW which really REALLY isn't my cup of tea but has grown a lot. You have somewhere like DPW (Deadlock Pro Wrestling) which is apparently just astounding as an indie right now.

There's a lot if you are willing to dig it out

Foolishly, I have only seen live wrestling once, and this was recently in Bracknell.

It was very good. Wrestling is in a buzz right now and that's good for wrestlers and those wanting to watch wrestling.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9773 on: December 23, 2024, 04:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on December 23, 2024, 04:21:10 pm
Foolishly, I have only seen live wrestling once, and this was recently in Bracknell.

It was very good. Wrestling is in a buzz right now and that's good for wrestlers and those wanting to watch wrestling.

There seems to be a big movement of people promoting just going to your local indies however garbage or low rent it is, you'll have a great time and usually see something unique and funny (like Steven Flowe coming out to the song "Steven Flow", or the Christmas show where Santa gets saved by a run in from Jesus, who comes out to the fucking main theme of the videogame Halo)
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,214
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9774 on: December 24, 2024, 05:52:14 am »
https://xcancel.com/aew/status/1871293876335505777?s=46

This new direction for Toni is really good stuff, I cannot believe how comfortable she's got doing this kind of thing.  Go back a couple of years and she was so bland on promos.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9775 on: December 24, 2024, 10:07:12 am »
Quote from: tubby on December 24, 2024, 05:52:14 am
https://xcancel.com/aew/status/1871293876335505777?s=46

This new direction for Toni is really good stuff, I cannot believe how comfortable she's got doing this kind of thing.  Go back a couple of years and she was so bland on promos.

She, along with Hangman and Christian, is a rare win for AEW for me. Can't believe how much she has improved in recent years
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9776 on: December 24, 2024, 02:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on December 24, 2024, 10:07:12 am
She, along with Hangman and Christian, is a rare win for AEW for me. Can't believe how much she has improved in recent years

I would argue Swerve as well but frankly I think he has ALWAYS been as awesome as he is, just been given the chance to shine now and show it off.

Also Shelton Benjamin - he is absolutely great in how he is being portrayed. The whole Hurt Syndicate is fantastic but MVP and Ashley have shown that forever everywhere anyway, but Shelton looks fucking awesome as he is presented right now.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9777 on: December 24, 2024, 04:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 24, 2024, 02:45:18 pm
I would argue Swerve as well but frankly I think he has ALWAYS been as awesome as he is, just been given the chance to shine now and show it off.

Also Shelton Benjamin - he is absolutely great in how he is being portrayed. The whole Hurt Syndicate is fantastic but MVP and Ashley have shown that forever everywhere anyway, but Shelton looks fucking awesome as he is presented right now.

Swerve I've always been certain of. He has once in a lifetime chemistry with Hangman, great matches but I'm not surprised by how good he is, because, as you say, he just needed the opportunity; he's also upped his game and physique. But, in this moment now, he's in a holding pattern having come off a disappointing reign. He's talented, but not a highlight at this moment; which sums up my feelings of most talent there right now to be honest.

Hurt Syndicate was definitely something I overlooked. They feel far more dangerous walking round in suits than the Death Riders do beating up multiple wrestlers. The Lalo Salamanca figures of wrestling in our lifetime.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9778 on: January 1, 2025, 02:17:38 pm »
Loads of WWE content has dropped on Netflix. I think all the old PPVs are there.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,040
  • JFT96
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9779 on: Yesterday at 10:25:25 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January  1, 2025, 02:17:38 pm
Loads of WWE content has dropped on Netflix. I think all the old PPVs are there.

Most of the PPVs and a lot of content being added like classic raw and smack downs. Watched the smack down pilot show yesterday which was a trip down memory lane
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,214
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9780 on: Yesterday at 02:59:59 pm »
That Wrestle Kingdom card looks really weak in comparison to previous years.  The creation of AEW has proper fucked them.  Not all that bothered by Wrestle Dynasty either but it's cheap and it's Kenny's return match so I'll be giving it a watch.

Never thought I'd say this but Ricochet has somehow found a really smart character to play.  His Falling Down gimmick has real legs and he's playing it well so far, with Swerve doing him a solid with that angle on Dynamite.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9781 on: Yesterday at 09:31:02 pm »
Id hoped that WWE moving to Netflix would mean Raw goes back to three hours - but not only is it staying three hours, Smackdown is also going to three hours.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9782 on: Yesterday at 09:47:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:59:59 pm
That Wrestle Kingdom card looks really weak in comparison to previous years.  The creation of AEW has proper fucked them.  Not all that bothered by Wrestle Dynasty either but it's cheap and it's Kenny's return match so I'll be giving it a watch.

Never thought I'd say this but Ricochet has somehow found a really smart character to play.  His Falling Down gimmick has real legs and he's playing it well so far, with Swerve doing him a solid with that angle on Dynamite.

The card for both looks lacklustre and I'd usually have no interest in a Kenny Omega match since about 2022, but Gabe Kidd is a good worker and I think they'll play a nice tune together.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9783 on: Yesterday at 09:50:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:59:59 pm
That Wrestle Kingdom card looks really weak in comparison to previous years.  The creation of AEW has proper fucked them.  Not all that bothered by Wrestle Dynasty either but it's cheap and it's Kenny's return match so I'll be giving it a watch.

Never thought I'd say this but Ricochet has somehow found a really smart character to play.  His Falling Down gimmick has real legs and he's playing it well so far, with Swerve doing him a solid with that angle on Dynamite.

I listen to a few NJPW podcasts and it is kinda but not really AEW that fucked them, but the weak Yen - NJPW just can't compete with contracts. AEW allows a direct competitor that would provide big deals but if not them, WWE contracts would still dwarf most current NJPW ones.

Creatively as well Gedo appears to have lost all juice since COVID. Things look somewhat promising in terms of direction now, ish, but does rely on young guys getting over
Logged

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,872
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9784 on: Today at 10:26:36 am »
I woke up to watch WK. Shingo v Takeshita was some classic NEVER title action, I don't think anyone else is allowed to do a poison frankensteiner tonight.

Straight after that it was DOUKI v El Desperado and the ref called it within about 5 mins. DOUKI did a flying senton from the turnbuckle to the floor and landed elbow first bending it backwards, the replay was gnarly.

Here we go with the Rizz Genes Yota Tsuji vs David Finlay. Surely at this stage you put the white belt on Tsuji and have him go on a 12-18 month run with it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Up
« previous next »
 