This Death Riders angle is starting to pick up nicely, I think they were right to start it off with all the jobbers to establish them more, now they've moved on to Orange, Hangman, Jay White and Christian and the threat level against them has increased. Don't expect Mox to lose the belt anytime soon and with Hangman selling his leg for the past month, I figure they're going to put him out of action after targeting it. Darby lurking in the background as Sting to their NWO is a clever little touch too.



Also, and I'm probably in the minority on this, I think there's real legs in Caster's new persona. Delusional knobhead really suits him (wonder why), and it's just a shame he can't work to the level of Bowens.



I don't think any angle can recreate the sense of danger or electricity that the NWO had in the beginning, most have appeared to be poor copies even when they had less in common than the current Death Riders has. This angle will never be NWO - which was the coming of genuine competition in the wrestling space for eyeballs - but it has drawn the line really well and picked up nicely. I don't know what it will do for viewership but, in my opinion, it has made for some really good tv at a time when AEW has struggled creatively.And I was pleased to see Caster smashed in his match. Agree here that there is probably mileage with him as that sort of heel and I also agree that Bowens need The Hurt Syndicate endorsement.I don't know if AEW missed the boat with The Acclaimed or if there was always a shelf life, but their time as a duo has come and gone. Both can have space as individuals, but Bowens could be a real star for them; and one I can't see WWE being too interested in, so it's well worth investing in him.