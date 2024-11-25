« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 239 240 241 242 243 [244]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 603288 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9720 on: November 25, 2024, 10:31:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November 25, 2024, 04:30:32 pm
I think Fletcher just needs to find his character.  At the moment it's all about being better than Ospreay but he'll have to move on and develop from that.  His potential is insane though, that wrestling ability combined with his size at his age isn't something you see often.

Thought there were some really clever bits of camera work in that match too, stuff like staying with the shot when Ospreay dived over the steps and then came running back up them to hit the hurricanrana.  Clearly talked to the production guys about it beforehand and a lot of their stuff looked great - almost New Japan-esque.

I absolutely love Fletcher (partly because I used to listen to him in a podcast when he was even younger and just come across as an overall really cool guy).  He does need to develop the character a bit but he is just taking that first step - the feud if him saying "I am sick of being in his shadow"

Obviously not a full comparison now, but with his shaved hair, short trunks in black, and working a slightly slower style utilizing his size, he has something of a look of a young Orton  ;D
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9721 on: November 26, 2024, 03:12:37 pm »
Turns out Big Boom AJ wrestled a good portion of his match with a broken foot. And you know what, it was a damn fine match as well.

Big Boom AJ the Babyface the wrestling world needed
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9722 on: November 26, 2024, 03:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November 26, 2024, 03:12:37 pm
Turns out Big Boom AJ wrestled a good portion of his match with a broken foot. And you know what, it was a damn fine match as well.

Big Boom AJ the Babyface the wrestling world needed

AEW does need a babyface. They could do worse!
Logged

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9723 on: November 26, 2024, 04:20:32 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on November 20, 2024, 10:01:07 am
For anyone who hasn't seen them yet, the Dark Side of the Ring documentaries are on ITVX - highly recommended viewing.

Thank you for that
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9724 on: November 26, 2024, 07:54:35 pm »
WWE doing a pretty fantastic long term simmering story with the New Day. Teasing a breakdown between Kofi and Xavier for months but keeping them together. Now, next week is a New Day 10th anniversary special and Im genuinely curious to see what direction they go. Plenty speculation that they swerve the breakup and Big E returns to restore the balance, which would be great. Think theyve always said they never want to do the traditional faction breakup and I hope they hold true to that.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9725 on: November 27, 2024, 09:46:38 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on November 26, 2024, 07:54:35 pm
WWE doing a pretty fantastic long term simmering story with the New Day. Teasing a breakdown between Kofi and Xavier for months but keeping them together. Now, next week is a New Day 10th anniversary special and Im genuinely curious to see what direction they go. Plenty speculation that they swerve the breakup and Big E returns to restore the balance, which would be great. Think theyve always said they never want to do the traditional faction breakup and I hope they hold true to that.

It's very well done. Odyssey Jones being a wrongun probably aided the story.

Woods being the one to properly tell Kofi that it was him who fought hardest to make Kofimania happen and acknowledge that loss to Brock (who absolutely should not come back) was a masterful touch.
Both points have, at best, been lightly touched on before. Woods blazed it in to the open.

Kofi also talking about his success before New Day and Woods relative lack of success as a singles wrestler was the perfect beginning to that argument blowing up.


They both have a point. All options are on the table. I hope it doesn't go by way of the break up but it now surely has to lead to some match between them, hopefully with E restoring a lasting peace.
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,053
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9726 on: November 29, 2024, 07:23:30 am »
I usually forward past the midcard/undercard stuff but the New Day stuff is compelling. Agree with takes online that the latest promo is probably the most realistic promo you can hope to get in wrestling.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,619
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9727 on: Yesterday at 04:49:35 pm »
Nakamura's new entrance & look is superb, lets hope it's not just his yearly 1 month push.
Logged
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,364
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9728 on: Yesterday at 11:57:52 pm »
https://xcancel.com/WrestleOps/status/1863007584300507175

Fuckin' Hell! Check out this spot from the Women's WAR GAMES match tonight lads.  :o
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9729 on: Today at 12:02:35 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:57:52 pm
https://xcancel.com/WrestleOps/status/1863007584300507175

Fuckin' Hell! Check out this spot from the Women's WAR GAMES match tonight lads.  :o

I think that's the 3rd (?) time she dives of the top with a trash can, but first time with a moonsault
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,364
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9730 on: Today at 12:06:31 am »
Did she mate? I presume in Japan? The blonde chick did a Swanton Bomb from top of the cage too.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9731 on: Today at 12:09:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:06:31 am
Did she mate? I presume in Japan? The blonde chick did a Swanton Bomb from top of the cage too.

No in NXT, that I know for sure.

Io is fucking great, she's probably the best female wrestler in the world, and has been for absolutely AGES.

Tiffany (the blonde one) is a fucking insane athlete too
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 239 240 241 242 243 [244]   Go Up
« previous next »
 