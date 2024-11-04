Kingston is a funny one. He needs to lay off the chops, because they look awful



Amen, brother. Someone else did that chop spot the other week (Shibata maybe?), and it looked so much better because they were proper rapid fire, and delivered with athleticism and power. Kingston paying tribute is nice, but his chops are shocking.Gargano is actually pretty ripped, or was last time I saw him wrestle. It's just that he's tiny and has a small frame. Great wrestler, but would never be a main eventer on AEW or WWE.Adam Cole moves slowly, his impact moves don't have any weight to them, and he just doesn't look the part at all these days. I know he beefed up a fair bit when he joined WWE, as you have to do, but his head is too big for his body and he's doesn't have the build of a main eventer at all now. The tough guy spots he was doing against Buddy looked laughable and I wonder if they'll pivot to a heel direction for him, maybe turning on Roddy as they battle for the chance to face MJF, I dunno. He's just not what you want from a fighting babyface and is a natural, smarmy heel (despite being one of the nicest guys in the business).