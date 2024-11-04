« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 600649 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9680 on: November 4, 2024, 12:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on November  2, 2024, 08:18:32 am
I took Cody to mean, "you have to believe this guy will beat you up" and Cody, who is legit tough, relies on his body to give that impression. Gunther ain't a body guy but, big or small (I preferred him big but I appreciate it is a health thing first and foremost) you believed he could kill you.

Dusty wrestled a flamboyant style for the time but it did translate to the idea he could beat people up.

I love Adam Cole, who sort of started this debate, but he is currently wrestling a style he is 20lbs too light for.

But Cody's co.ments are certainly not phrased well but they perhaps don't take in to account the fact wrestlers could have disorders too and companies have to be aware of that.

But yeah, I think wrestling needs all shape, sizes and styles but the style has to fit the size.

Yeah I think that's a fair comment. Cody's comments come off a little jock-ish, as someone who hasn't had to face the comments before, but I get what he is saying. Just a little clumsy how he said it.

Cole is the one that really stands out, as well as Gargano I would say, and yeah I don't think they look impressive, so they either have to look better or work to the look. But no one should get abuse for it either way.

The best example I can give for working the look is Mick Foley or Eddie Kingston - guys who will openly say they are a bit fat. But how they work, as never say die brawlers, as street fighters, works with the look. They're the common guy in a fight. You can be a bit chubby in the circumstances. Also works that both are great workers and great character workers.
Logged

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9681 on: November 4, 2024, 02:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November  4, 2024, 12:10:46 pm
Yeah I think that's a fair comment. Cody's comments come off a little jock-ish, as someone who hasn't had to face the comments before, but I get what he is saying. Just a little clumsy how he said it.

Cole is the one that really stands out, as well as Gargano I would say, and yeah I don't think they look impressive, so they either have to look better or work to the look. But no one should get abuse for it either way.

The best example I can give for working the look is Mick Foley or Eddie Kingston - guys who will openly say they are a bit fat. But how they work, as never say die brawlers, as street fighters, works with the look. They're the common guy in a fight. You can be a bit chubby in the circumstances. Also works that both are great workers and great character workers.

I've never really thought Gargano was that bad to be honest. He is built like a hare and kind of wrestles like one. He overdose the dramatics and he isn't as complete as prime Cole, but I've never thought his style was a problem.

Yeah, Foley is probably the go to for this question. He also had great cardio, not just for a man his size but in general.

Kingston is a funny one. He needs to lay off the chops, because they look awful, but he has a dangerous edge and, in an environment of smaller flasbier workers, it is much needed. He is also a worker who doesn't really care about getting everything in  which is refreshing.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,889
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9682 on: November 4, 2024, 04:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on November  4, 2024, 02:43:29 pm
Kingston is a funny one. He needs to lay off the chops, because they look awful

Amen, brother.  Someone else did that chop spot the other week (Shibata maybe?), and it looked so much better because they were proper rapid fire, and delivered with athleticism and power.  Kingston paying tribute is nice, but his chops are shocking.

Gargano is actually pretty ripped, or was last time I saw him wrestle.  It's just that he's tiny and has a small frame.  Great wrestler, but would never be a main eventer on AEW or WWE.

Adam Cole moves slowly, his impact moves don't have any weight to them, and he just doesn't look the part at all these days.  I know he beefed up a fair bit when he joined WWE, as you have to do, but his head is too big for his body and he's doesn't have the build of a main eventer at all now.  The tough guy spots he was doing against Buddy looked laughable and I wonder if they'll pivot to a heel direction for him, maybe turning on Roddy as they battle for the chance to face MJF, I dunno.  He's just not what you want from a fighting babyface and is a natural, smarmy heel (despite being one of the nicest guys in the business).
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9683 on: November 4, 2024, 04:43:11 pm »
Yeah I'd 100% give you that, less tribute stuff and more street fighter from Yonkers stuff for me. I don't want the Misawa fan I want the dude who had to get tough, who had to fight every day because he was "too Puerto Rican for the Irish and too Irish for the Puerto Ricans" (in his own words)

Tbf Gargano isn't as bad as Cole, he is just really really really small, and fell in to the overly dramatic style. He's someone who is he wasn't in WWE I wouldn't mind seeing as a Jr Heavyweight in NJPW, and just cleanse the shocked face/stare at my hands dramatics from his style.

Cole kinda needs to be a smarmy heel ala the Young Bucks - who also don't look great but it works because very work best wrestling as smarmy dickheads who happen to be really good at what they do (but also massive cheats). Cole as a face can work in short doses, but it has to be kinda specific.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,889
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9684 on: November 4, 2024, 05:18:15 pm »
The Bucks are also legit athletes too, though, which is why they're so good in-ring.  Cole is similar to Punk in that he's not got those physical gifts and has had to work around it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,869
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9685 on: November 4, 2024, 07:16:01 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on November  1, 2024, 10:47:16 pm
A few WWE releases including Barom Corbin, who for my money was a lot better than given credit for.

Corbin and Alexa Bliss were two NXT graduates I had no hope for and they both absolutely smashed it on the main roster. He had a hell of a career all things considered.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9686 on: November 5, 2024, 08:59:43 pm »
They are playing Cody Rhodes theme at Anfield right now

Not something that's happened before - legit wonder if something may be coming to Liverpool. Maybe to Anfield
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,826
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9687 on: November 6, 2024, 12:40:44 am »
Think its a new thing on CL nights, sure Cult Of Personality was played at the Bologna match too.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9688 on: November 6, 2024, 03:58:53 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November  6, 2024, 12:40:44 am
Think its a new thing on CL nights, sure Cult Of Personality was played at the Bologna match too.

So it was, I just thought that was because it was a fucking banger
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,364
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9689 on: November 6, 2024, 06:50:40 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November  5, 2024, 08:59:43 pm
They are playing Cody Rhodes theme at Anfield right now

Not something that's happened before - legit wonder if something may be coming to Liverpool. Maybe to Anfield

Heard that at half time, much prefer it to anything in the charts these days.

On the subject of theme songs (and something I only learnt today), Michael Hayes did the vocal for the Big Shows theme. He nailed it.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,889
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9690 on: November 6, 2024, 07:55:23 pm »
Didn't know that, cool little bit of trivia.  Should've known, of course, he's a musical genius:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kd6MCIEkztQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kd6MCIEkztQ</a>
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,618
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9691 on: November 7, 2024, 08:52:08 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November  5, 2024, 08:59:43 pm
They are playing Cody Rhodes theme at Anfield right now

Not something that's happened before - legit wonder if something may be coming to Liverpool. Maybe to Anfield

Adrenaline in my soul,
Number 18 Cody Gakpo,,,,,
Logged
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,869
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9692 on: November 7, 2024, 09:44:33 am »
Adrenaline in my soul,
Darwin Nunez: aim for the goal
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,846
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9693 on: November 7, 2024, 02:48:23 pm »
Adrenaline in my soul
Something something
Anfield Road.

Hey, this thing writes itself!
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,889
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9694 on: November 8, 2024, 11:39:49 am »
This Adam Cole push really needs to either stop or be derailed somehow.  The crowd are just not into him, despite his fighting babyface shtick last week and Malakai giving him the handshake and endorsement this week.  It's like when Vince would try everything to force a babyface down fans' throats.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9695 on: November 8, 2024, 01:38:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November  8, 2024, 11:39:49 am
This Adam Cole push really needs to either stop or be derailed somehow.  The crowd are just not into him, despite his fighting babyface shtick last week and Malakai giving him the handshake and endorsement this week.  It's like when Vince would try everything to force a babyface down fans' throats.

Tbf it isn't quite that yet as it has only been a few weeks, but yeah it isn't working. It doesn't help that Malakai is a little shit these days a long with Cole not being that type of Babyface. The tan is fucking awful as well
Logged

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9696 on: November 10, 2024, 10:35:53 am »
Yeah, they should have avoided returning to the MJF story completely if it was going to be like this. Cole is an excellent wrestler, but he's not serving himself well now and he's not being well served.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9697 on: November 17, 2024, 11:19:59 am »
As they were making such a fuss about it before the show:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YO27iwuSNYY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YO27iwuSNYY</a>
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,889
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9698 on: November 18, 2024, 01:04:45 pm »
That's a really good promo video, but not really sure what November Rain adds to it.  They've definitely upped their game with this kind of thing though.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9699 on: November 18, 2024, 05:11:49 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November 18, 2024, 01:04:45 pm
That's a really good promo video, but not really sure what November Rain adds to it.  They've definitely upped their game with this kind of thing though.

In itself it has nothing, it is I am assuming linked to the old 95 ECW November to Remember hype promo
Logged

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9700 on: November 19, 2024, 12:04:48 pm »
I've lost count of the number of mediocre programmes WWE made feel more important by a classy video package. It's a huge weapon in the arsenal.

That's not to say that, in the case of Moxley and Cassidy, it is  mediocre programme, but it has missed a ton of easy wins without really losing, for me, the intrigue of it all.

This was a superb video. Best AEW has ever done.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,889
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9701 on: November 19, 2024, 12:13:45 pm »
Yeah I'm really interested in what they do at the PPV.  The build with Orange could've been better, but he's not winning the title and the Death Riders need to make a big statement.  Could get very messy for him and I wonder if it leads to him eventually joining the group.  But they have to be wary of the NWO problem with the entire roster joining.

Lots of stories that can be told with this angle, and it's already one of the best they've done.  Garcia vs Perry is a nice little feud that's going under the radar too.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9702 on: November 19, 2024, 12:25:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November 19, 2024, 12:13:45 pm
Yeah I'm really interested in what they do at the PPV.  The build with Orange could've been better, but he's not winning the title and the Death Riders need to make a big statement.  Could get very messy for him and I wonder if it leads to him eventually joining the group.  But they have to be wary of the NWO problem with the entire roster joining.

Lots of stories that can be told with this angle, and it's already one of the best they've done.  Garcia vs Perry is a nice little feud that's going under the radar too.

I do find it funny that there's a few people taking moments from that feud out of context to make the most homoerotic feud known to man  ;D

I am pretty excited for Full Gear. I don't expect any massive shocks or anything but it looks like it will be a great show
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,852
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9703 on: November 20, 2024, 08:26:12 am »
Linda McMahon back in Trump's White House in charge of education.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,889
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9704 on: November 20, 2024, 08:26:43 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 20, 2024, 08:26:12 am
Linda McMahon back in Trump's White House in charge of education.

Expect the trouble Vince is in to disappear.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,858
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9705 on: November 20, 2024, 10:01:07 am »
For anyone who hasn't seen them yet, the Dark Side of the Ring documentaries are on ITVX - highly recommended viewing.
Logged
JFT97

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,889
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9706 on: November 20, 2024, 10:55:13 am »
Quote from: GinKop on November 20, 2024, 10:01:07 am
For anyone who hasn't seen them yet, the Dark Side of the Ring documentaries are on ITVX - highly recommended viewing.

Oooh nice, there's a few I've not seen.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,858
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9707 on: November 20, 2024, 04:08:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November 20, 2024, 10:55:13 am
Oooh nice, there's a few I've not seen.

Rough viewing some of them because of the stories they cover. The documentaries themselves are done very well.

I watched the Bruiser Brody one last night, some insane stuff happened behind the scenes.
Logged
JFT97

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,889
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9708 on: November 22, 2024, 04:54:11 pm »
Never ever let Kyle O'Reilly have that much promo time again, fuck me.  Wish they'd just pack Cole and his buddies back to NXT or something, they are awful to watch.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9709 on: November 22, 2024, 09:30:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November 22, 2024, 04:54:11 pm
Never ever let Kyle O'Reilly have that much promo time again, fuck me.  Wish they'd just pack Cole and his buddies back to NXT or something, they are awful to watch.

They were a big deal in NXT and I honestly think they were fumbled pretty badly.

In AEW, somehow, Roderick Strong has been the one who has shown the most personality. They clearly needed more editing than I thought.
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9710 on: Yesterday at 01:10:00 pm »
Punk as fifth member of OG Bloodline. Cool segment.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9711 on: Yesterday at 02:10:38 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 01:10:00 pm
Punk as fifth member of OG Bloodline. Cool segment.

I dont really get the addition of non Bloodline members, but Punk is interesting given the Heyman dynamic. Not sure it makes a ton of sense for Reed to be in there if Rollins isnt, although to be fair hes come across really well.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,945
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9712 on: Yesterday at 02:13:02 pm »
Punk instead of Seth does give a bit of credibly to their feud next year as well. Seth will be "you teamed up with Roman" and Punk can call him a coward for not stepping up to face Reed at SS.

We could also have a Paul Heyman feud between Punk and Roman as well. So many options!

I think Cody has needed this KO feud as well, something with a bit of needle in it. His reign has been far too respectful so far.
Logged

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9713 on: Today at 07:37:10 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 02:13:02 pm
Punk instead of Seth does give a bit of credibly to their feud next year as well. Seth will be "you teamed up with Roman" and Punk can call him a coward for not stepping up to face Reed at SS.

We could also have a Paul Heyman feud between Punk and Roman as well. So many options!

I think Cody has needed this KO feud as well, something with a bit of needle in it. His reign has been far too respectful so far.

A rare win of a post that one. Punk is far more interesting precisely because it opens up the long track with Seth and Punk, puts Punk and Roman in the same space and, perhaps most importantly, keeps Rollins and Roman apart just a little longer.

Quite apart from what it will do for the other 8 in the match.

Thought AEW had a good PPV yesterday. No real bangers for the sake of bangers, felt like it was a more heated affair that left itself open to some long term storytelling.

Still think creatively it needs that Bash at the Beach moment, but it was a good show in my eyes.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Up
« previous next »
 