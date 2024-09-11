Well, they may never need money because Tony Khan has lots of it.



But, from a business perspective, we know ticket sales aren't what they want them to be, we know their roster is heavy with big contracts, we know international markets are playing better than their domestic ones right now and ratings aren't yet steady.



We don't know what their TV contract entails. Tony Khan hinting at it might indicate good news but he is also not a reliable source.



No division is what they want it to be right now, but they have made huge improvements in the secondary titles, the women's division is good, the trios has capacity and the main event is at the beginning of a potential upswing with Swerve, Hangman, BCC shenanigans, the potential rise of Ospreay and the belt being on the best wrestler, and potentially best draw, that they have in Danielson.



Plus, Okada is heating up and Darby, MJF and Takeshita have enough about them to join that main event scene. I don't rate Omega but he is a significant person to have coming back at some point, no doubt about that.



So, the tag division is definitely the weak point. And I think you're probably right that Claudio and Pac are the ones to have it, but would like to see Aussie Open get back there when they reunite. Kyle is a great talent but he could use some more time as a big tag talent for sure.



It is a company finding its identity in a world where WWE is doing enough to please enough people. And that's a hard thing to do (TNA hasn't done it yet imho) and I'm looking forward to seeing what they have to offer.



The double stuff I am getting from Fightful and that who have said both sides reporting a second offer is worth Double the current deal, and they seemingly agreed on the 3rd offer. So we don't know (and honestly may never know) but those that I would call reliable seem to indicate at least double.I agree with pretty much everything you have said too. I would say the main event is about there already now after a shaky end to last year, although they are soon to have a Danielson shaped hole in it which needs filling. The other division other that the tag are growing really well, and they have more than enough tools (i.e - wrestlers) to deal with the tag division, but they gotta do it.You mentioned Omega, who is a big miss, but you also have Copeland, Kingston, Jay White, and right now MJF and Swerve are away too for a little while, so there's more to come.PAC and Claudio for me are the answer to the base of that division as I think it would be physically impossible to have a bad match with those two, and they cover basically all aspects of what you want in wrestling between the two of them (Strength, agility, technical skills, brawling, a mean streak, and blockbuster moves).Also as much as things have dipped, they haven't dipped relatively speaking anywhere near where TNA did. TNA never really rose that high to begin with, but a lot of the time it sunk badly, and then reach critical point where it stands now with talent being poached while under contract, while they get the NXT trainees not ready for NXT in return.