Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September 10, 2024, 07:58:32 am
Raw going to two hours from early October until the end of the year. Then its the Netflix debut in January, guess the plan is two hours commercial free? Should help things a lot, booking a three hour Raw every week must be tough.

Apparently Netflix is going back to 3 hours again, although unsure if there will be commercials or not.

Also a lot of chatter of AEW getting a show in FOX networks - AEW Shockwave is the rumour, and initial rumours are it will be a 1 hour show on Fox Sport 1
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September 11, 2024, 12:13:23 pm
Also a lot of chatter of AEW getting a show in FOX networks - AEW Shockwave is the rumour, and initial rumours are it will be a 1 hour show on Fox Sport 1

The last thing AEW needs creatively is a new show but they need a better TV deal financially i suppose.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on September 11, 2024, 12:22:54 pm
The last thing AEW needs creatively is a new show but they need a better TV deal financially i suppose.

They are getting paid by WBD, this is just extra
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September 11, 2024, 04:30:25 pm
They are getting paid by WBD, this is just extra

Are they getting more for the extra show? I'd imagine so.

But it remains the same problem creatively. Just too much tv. Financially, too good to turn down, but it's very hard to do that much tv and I'm not sure they've really worked out how ROH works within it all yet even.

The irony being that, for the last 3 or 4 weeks, their TV has been exemplary. But it is a lot to keep running st once
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on September 12, 2024, 07:14:59 am
Are they getting more for the extra show? I'd imagine so.

But it remains the same problem creatively. Just too much tv. Financially, too good to turn down, but it's very hard to do that much tv and I'm not sure they've really worked out how ROH works within it all yet even.

The irony being that, for the last 3 or 4 weeks, their TV has been exemplary. But it is a lot to keep running st once

They are getting a bumper TV deal just sorting out the details of the contract (over double is the talk), and the new TV show would be more money as well.

What I meant more is that they don't necessarily need it, but more money is more money.

They really need to sort the tag division out the depth has gone. Personally I would get the belts on Moxley's blackshirts as soon as possible (Claudio and PAC) them build up a bunch of you g teams, and get FTR and Young Bucks putting a bunch of dudes over, then have those dudes they put over face each other.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September 12, 2024, 12:33:27 pm
They are getting a bumper TV deal just sorting out the details of the contract (over double is the talk), and the new TV show would be more money as well.

What I meant more is that they don't necessarily need it, but more money is more money.

They really need to sort the tag division out the depth has gone. Personally I would get the belts on Moxley's blackshirts as soon as possible (Claudio and PAC) them build up a bunch of you g teams, and get FTR and Young Bucks putting a bunch of dudes over, then have those dudes they put over face each other.

Well, they may never need money because Tony Khan has lots of it.

But, from a business perspective, we know ticket sales aren't what they want them to be, we know their roster is heavy with big contracts, we know international markets are playing better than their domestic ones right now and ratings aren't yet steady.

We don't know what their TV contract entails. Tony Khan hinting at it might indicate good news but he is also not a reliable source.

No division is what they want it to be right now, but they have made huge improvements in the secondary titles, the women's division is good, the trios has capacity and the main event is at the beginning of a potential upswing with Swerve, Hangman, BCC shenanigans, the potential rise of Ospreay and the belt being on the best wrestler, and potentially best draw, that they have in Danielson.

Plus, Okada is heating up and Darby, MJF and Takeshita have enough about them to join that main event scene. I don't rate Omega but he is a significant person to have coming back at some point, no doubt about that.

So, the tag division is definitely the weak point. And I think you're probably right that Claudio and Pac are the ones to have it, but would like to see Aussie Open get back there when they reunite. Kyle is a great talent but he could use some more time as a big tag talent for sure.

It is a company finding its identity in a world where WWE is doing enough to please enough people. And that's a hard thing to do (TNA hasn't done it yet imho) and I'm looking forward to seeing what they have to offer.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on September 12, 2024, 04:01:01 pm
Well, they may never need money because Tony Khan has lots of it.

But, from a business perspective, we know ticket sales aren't what they want them to be, we know their roster is heavy with big contracts, we know international markets are playing better than their domestic ones right now and ratings aren't yet steady.

We don't know what their TV contract entails. Tony Khan hinting at it might indicate good news but he is also not a reliable source.

No division is what they want it to be right now, but they have made huge improvements in the secondary titles, the women's division is good, the trios has capacity and the main event is at the beginning of a potential upswing with Swerve, Hangman, BCC shenanigans, the potential rise of Ospreay and the belt being on the best wrestler, and potentially best draw, that they have in Danielson.

Plus, Okada is heating up and Darby, MJF and Takeshita have enough about them to join that main event scene. I don't rate Omega but he is a significant person to have coming back at some point, no doubt about that.

So, the tag division is definitely the weak point. And I think you're probably right that Claudio and Pac are the ones to have it, but would like to see Aussie Open get back there when they reunite. Kyle is a great talent but he could use some more time as a big tag talent for sure.

It is a company finding its identity in a world where WWE is doing enough to please enough people. And that's a hard thing to do (TNA hasn't done it yet imho) and I'm looking forward to seeing what they have to offer.

The double stuff I am getting from Fightful and that who have said both sides reporting a second offer is worth Double the current deal, and they seemingly agreed on the 3rd offer. So we don't know (and honestly may never know) but those that I would call reliable seem to indicate at least double.

I agree with pretty much everything you have said too. I would say the main event is about there already now after a shaky end to last year, although they are soon to have a Danielson shaped hole in it which needs filling. The other division other that the tag are growing really well, and they have more than enough tools (i.e - wrestlers) to deal with the tag division, but they gotta do it.

You mentioned Omega, who is a big miss, but you also have Copeland, Kingston, Jay White, and right now MJF and Swerve are away too for a little while, so there's more to come.

PAC and Claudio for me are the answer to the base of that division as I think it would be physically impossible to have a bad match with those two, and they cover basically all aspects of what you want in wrestling between the two of them (Strength, agility, technical skills, brawling, a mean streak, and blockbuster moves).

Also as much as things have dipped, they haven't dipped relatively speaking anywhere near where TNA did. TNA never really rose that high to begin with, but a lot of the time it sunk badly, and then reach critical point where it stands now with talent being poached while under contract, while they get the NXT trainees not ready for NXT in return.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September 12, 2024, 06:58:09 pm
The double stuff I am getting from Fightful and that who have said both sides reporting a second offer is worth Double the current deal, and they seemingly agreed on the 3rd offer. So we don't know (and honestly may never know) but those that I would call reliable seem to indicate at least double.

I agree with pretty much everything you have said too. I would say the main event is about there already now after a shaky end to last year, although they are soon to have a Danielson shaped hole in it which needs filling. The other division other that the tag are growing really well, and they have more than enough tools (i.e - wrestlers) to deal with the tag division, but they gotta do it.

You mentioned Omega, who is a big miss, but you also have Copeland, Kingston, Jay White, and right now MJF and Swerve are away too for a little while, so there's more to come.

PAC and Claudio for me are the answer to the base of that division as I think it would be physically impossible to have a bad match with those two, and they cover basically all aspects of what you want in wrestling between the two of them (Strength, agility, technical skills, brawling, a mean streak, and blockbuster moves).

Also as much as things have dipped, they haven't dipped relatively speaking anywhere near where TNA did. TNA never really rose that high to begin with, but a lot of the time it sunk badly, and then reach critical point where it stands now with talent being poached while under contract, while they get the NXT trainees not ready for NXT in return.

Jay White is one of the best in the world, in my view, but he hasn't been used well so far. It was remiss of me to forget him to be honest.

Copeland is there just to have fun and, I think, being away from the WWE system doesn't suit him. But, he has Christian and he has, once again, flourished away from WWE.

I don't rate Omega, but I can't deny that AEW was probably peaking viewer wise with him and, though I didn't enjoy his reign, there is some evidence that he is the go to guy if you need to stabilise.

So, if they don't have a megastar yet, they have a stacked main.

I think, when AEW worked with TNA, TNA wasn't ready to admit it really was the junior partner. There was some evidence Kenny was drawing for TNA and drawing big relatively big time, but it wasn't a harmonious alliance by all rumours and it wasn't going to last.

The current relationship with WWE seems to be getting their live gates better but I think TNA recognises what it has become, so it'll be a smoother gate. But that involves TNA being a very junior, almost silent, partner.

AEW will never be that. Khan was WCW levels of bad when dealing with Punk and The Elite, but it never got TNA levels of bad with viewers. It'll run forever with an audience like that and Tony Khan bankrolling it.

Good and bad Dynamite last night.  Thought Nigel's promo and the whole booking around getting him a match with Danielson was really clunky.  Mox was incredible as always, but Darby's mic work was very ropey.  Nice shine for the Outrunners in the gauntlet but they also looked a little lost in there a couple of times, which I'm willing to put down to nerves and excitement.  Brilliant finish with that hidden blade, really good camera work on it from the production crew.

Think Mox will take out Darby and then retire Danielson in his home town for mega heat.  The Darby will eventually take the belt off him.  But this new pure heel Mox is one of the best characters they've had.

Great work from JJ and Hangman too backstage.
Coldplay playing Wembley is what struck All In off in 2025 - while not playing the same day they are playing Wembley before and after so the stage won't be getting brought down I would imagine.

Which means Wembley Arena may still be an option as there is nothing on the Stadium on the forbidden Door date
AEW/WBD deal is for $170 million a year over 4 years, with strong rumours being that this is just for TV, and that streaming and PPV may be a separate deal.

Further they are talking with other broadcasters for more stuff - with the strongest rumour being Fox for a 1 hour show.

ROH apparently not included in this discussion.

The deals combined will reach about $200 million a year is imagined (or $1 billion over the time of the deal - how this point was described wasn't entirely clear. The original rumour when Collision started was a 5 year deal for $200 million a year. The report says the additional deals and revenue will get them over the benchmark but not sure if that means $200 mill a year or $1 billion overall)

Even though they never had to be because of the Khan's, this TV deal (excluding the other deals) makes them profitable
Is that confirmed now?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:22:19 pm
Is that confirmed now?

More or less. They've been going over the fine wording for weeks but the deal has been done, and most reliable outlets are confirming they all heard $170 million a year over 4 years, just for TV
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:11:18 pm
AEW/WBD deal is for $170 million a year over 4 years, with strong rumours being that this is just for TV, and that streaming and PPV may be a separate deal.

Further they are talking with other broadcasters for more stuff - with the strongest rumour being Fox for a 1 hour show.

ROH apparently not included in this discussion.

The deals combined will reach about $200 million a year is imagined (or $1 billion over the time of the deal - how this point was described wasn't entirely clear. The original rumour when Collision started was a 5 year deal for $200 million a year. The report says the additional deals and revenue will get them over the benchmark but not sure if that means $200 mill a year or $1 billion overall)

Even though they never had to be because of the Khan's, this TV deal (excluding the other deals) makes them profitable

Kind of indicative of the current environment that a TV show not pulling in numbers as high as it once was, and as high as it could really, is able to get such a deal. I need to start my own company.

But, in all seriousness, this is good news for AEW and good for wrestling. They many not need to show profitability because of Khan, but should he ever get bored then the ability to show profitability keeps it safe.

And 2 strong wrestling brands means more wrestlers making money wrestling. Something for everyone.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 03:24:15 pm
Kind of indicative of the current environment that a TV show not pulling in numbers as high as it once was, and as high as it could really, is able to get such a deal. I need to start my own company.

The most important number it gets is #1 every Wednesday night brother
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 03:53:52 pm
The most important number it gets is #1 every Wednesday night brother

That's the thing isn't it. Cable cutting is happening like mad, what's important is top 5 on the night/time slot and ad buys

Ad buys being the reason why Fox didn't bid too high for Smackdown - as good as it was viewers wise not enough people were buying the stuff Fox usually advertise in that spot. They wanted the football/NFL type fans who would buy a new Dodge or home insurance etc, and well they got Wrestling fans instead.

It was the wrong market for all considered
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 03:24:15 pm
Kind of indicative of the current environment that a TV show not pulling in numbers as high as it once was, and as high as it could really, is able to get such a deal. I need to start my own company.

But, in all seriousness, this is good news for AEW and good for wrestling. They many not need to show profitability because of Khan, but should he ever get bored then the ability to show profitability keeps it safe.

And 2 strong wrestling brands means more wrestlers making money wrestling. Something for everyone.

To be fair, TV companies are kinda showing their ass to not really knowing what they are doing for a bit, hence why you see stupid money for loads of things. I mean the guy AEW negotiated with, Zaslaz tanked the company market share by 20 billion in like 3 months, by writing off assets for tax relief, so maybe not the smartest tool in the box.

But a strong profitable number 2 company can only be good for wrestling and wrestlers, particularly with one being public and one being private (and thus having the ability to essentially pay anything without answering to investors).

The industry shockingly may never be stronger than it is right now. Even if broad quality wise and popularity wise it is far behind the late 90's, it seems significantly more secure and less tragic for the wrestlers themselves who now all get good money for working less and wrecking their body a bit less
