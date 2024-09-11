They are getting a bumper TV deal just sorting out the details of the contract (over double is the talk), and the new TV show would be more money as well.
What I meant more is that they don't necessarily need it, but more money is more money.
They really need to sort the tag division out the depth has gone. Personally I would get the belts on Moxley's blackshirts as soon as possible (Claudio and PAC) them build up a bunch of you g teams, and get FTR and Young Bucks putting a bunch of dudes over, then have those dudes they put over face each other.
Well, they may never need money because Tony Khan has lots of it.
But, from a business perspective, we know ticket sales aren't what they want them to be, we know their roster is heavy with big contracts, we know international markets are playing better than their domestic ones right now and ratings aren't yet steady.
We don't know what their TV contract entails. Tony Khan hinting at it might indicate good news but he is also not a reliable source.
No division is what they want it to be right now, but they have made huge improvements in the secondary titles, the women's division is good, the trios has capacity and the main event is at the beginning of a potential upswing with Swerve, Hangman, BCC shenanigans, the potential rise of Ospreay and the belt being on the best wrestler, and potentially best draw, that they have in Danielson.
Plus, Okada is heating up and Darby, MJF and Takeshita have enough about them to join that main event scene. I don't rate Omega but he is a significant person to have coming back at some point, no doubt about that.
So, the tag division is definitely the weak point. And I think you're probably right that Claudio and Pac are the ones to have it, but would like to see Aussie Open get back there when they reunite. Kyle is a great talent but he could use some more time as a big tag talent for sure.
It is a company finding its identity in a world where WWE is doing enough to please enough people. And that's a hard thing to do (TNA hasn't done it yet imho) and I'm looking forward to seeing what they have to offer.