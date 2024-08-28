I think we probably diverge on Garcia, but I also think Darby and Takeshita don't really need that. Takeshita has everything he needs (provided he has a good mentor) and Darby is also someone better off alone, though his and Danielson's interests in Moxley may well cross over.



I think with Yuta, he is not a big personality performer and he was given a very emotional role to play. I'm intrigued, but I'm not sure he nailed it. It has less possibilities as a story, but him being the one to deck Danielson might have been the way to go.



Moriarty I forget exists.



I'm not sure it's a hurry for these performers to be pushed from their perspective (they are ludicrously young in modern wrestling terms) but AEW needs a way of making talented wrestlers better.



Without a talent system, that's probably only going to be by working programmes like this.



Tbf the talent system is ROH, and that's mostly where Moriarty has been himself (since coming back from injury)I agree that Darby and Takeshita don't need it, but I wouldn't say no to Danielson taking someone under his wing who is like "This is an imminent future world champion)And I think with some of these guys you have to kinda go Dominick Mysterio and be like "Right you will turn out good" and force them forward.We disagree on Garcia but I think he's the most well rounded of the 3 main ones (Yuta, Garcia, Hook).Hook has BY FAR the most presentation appeal of the 3 but is also by far the worst in the ring IMHO (he is getting better and he has natural talent but is missing the in between the moves/spots)Yuta is the furthest behind but tbf lost about 6 months to a concussion injury. I would hope this feud/the inevitable feud with Claudio really puts him over the top. I think he would thrive in a hate feud to become a mean bastard ala Shibata.Tbf I think Kyle Fletcher is by far the most advanced as he already has a lot already, and is getting a lot of screen time, no doubt with a view of a massive Australia show coming up, and perhaps his tag partner coming back soon.The real hurry for a push isn't with these guys, but more with the other end - Sting has gone, Danielson is leaving, Edge and Christian won't last forever, Kenny is going to come back after MAJOR surgery. And in WWE a bunch of main eventers all pushing 40 these daysWrestling in general is having a bit of an age problem, with 2010's NXT and then AEW causing a problem with Indies, in that everyone great got signed, and when new stars had to rise, they got picked up before they could become a name on the Indy scene.So you have guys like Yuta, Garcia, Moriarty, Jack Perry, Nathan Frazer, Axiom, who would have been cutting their teeth on the scene and becoming the replacements for Kevin Owens, El Generico, Adam Cole, Chris Hero, Tyler Black, Jon Moxley, etc, and they never become that as they got signed early early.So when you had people like Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens come in to NXT as a big big deal, you didn't with the new group as they got signed early. So WWE and AEW have to be the ones to push the new generation