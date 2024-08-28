« previous next »
Are there many big misses from the hall of fame now from the 70's-80's?

Feels now that particular well has run dry. I mean even mid-late attitude era guys are reaching the Hall of Fame. Cena will probably be inducted 2026 after his retirement run.

Do you start including more WCE/ECW exclusive guys/women now they own the lot? I know Sting is in there so its not without precedent.

The Hall of Fame is a Vince preening ceremony anyway and most of those already in there probably wouldn't get in today in todays climate.
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 28, 2024, 11:36:29 am
Are there many big misses from the hall of fame now from the 70's-80's?


Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks!
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on August 28, 2024, 10:00:35 am
I remember watching that match and realising it was quite awful, but it entertained the hell out of me.

Warrior and Sid would have been epic lunacy.
I think Sid said he discussed with warrior who spoke to him like it was a promo. He was stomping around the room staring at the wall "this is what the gods above will do Sid"

Sid said he was looking around to see if it was wind up. Must find where he said that


https://youtu.be/WNrLyeh_cfE?si=lC9snUoUBZztfkLX
2.53 in. Hahahaha


Quote from: gazzalfc on August 28, 2024, 11:36:29 am
Are there many big misses from the hall of fame now from the 70's-80's?

Feels now that particular well has run dry. I mean even mid-late attitude era guys are reaching the Hall of Fame. Cena will probably be inducted 2026 after his retirement run.

Do you start including more WCE/ECW exclusive guys/women now they own the lot? I know Sting is in there so its not without precedent.

The Hall of Fame is a Vince preening ceremony anyway and most of those already in there probably wouldn't get in today in todays climate.
demolition / Rick Martel
Hangman vs Swerve is an all-timer feud, just brilliant work from both of them and their chemistry is insane.
All In is free on the ITV app right now.
Quote from: tubby on August 30, 2024, 07:10:58 am
Hangman vs Swerve is an all-timer feud, just brilliant work from both of them and their chemistry is insane.

Very rare that you get a feud like that. I'm struggling to think of one except maybe the heyday of Triple H and the Rock. They are electric and yet it's perfectly OK to have them interact constantly, whereas a HBK Taker would necessitate keeping them apart, because it continues to work. And I think it could work if they flipped to any alignment.

If AEW has produced top quality television, it is this feud right here.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on August 30, 2024, 07:09:55 pm
Very rare that you get a feud like that. I'm struggling to think of one except maybe the heyday of Triple H and the Rock.

It's no Cutler/Avalon, an AEW feud so epic even Starks only had a supporting role:

Trailer for Vince McMahon documentary on Netflix.

May be an interesting watch but on the trailer being 20 seconds of "he is scum" and 2 minutes of "is he though?" It could also easily be a white washing exercise like they did with Man City

Let's see if they mention:

Ring boy scandal
Jimmy Snuka murder
Owen Hart tragedy and his part in that
Rita Chatterton
Ashley Massaro
Massage parlor incidents
Janel Grant lawsuit (even if Janel legally could not comment)

They mentioned the steroid trial and hush money stuff but not fully the alleged sex trafficking.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September  5, 2024, 06:47:50 pm
Trailer for Vince McMahon documentary on Netflix.

May be an interesting watch but on the trailer being 20 seconds of "he is scum" and 2 minutes of "is he though?" It could also easily be a white washing exercise like they did with Man City

Let's see if they mention:

Ring boy scandal
Jimmy Snuka murder
Owen Hart tragedy and his part in that
Rita Chatterton
Ashley Massaro
Massage parlor incidents
Janel Grant lawsuit (even if Janel legally could not comment)

They mentioned the steroid trial and hush money stuff but not fully the alleged sex trafficking.

You'd need quite a few series to cover the repulsive nature of that man, and anything he did do of worth in the world ain't worth nuancing, so I hope they don't go there.

In better news, enjoyed AEW Dynamite and Hangman Swerve is one of the greatest feuds in history. No hyperbole from me.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September  5, 2024, 06:47:50 pm
Trailer for Vince McMahon documentary on Netflix.

May be an interesting watch but on the trailer being 20 seconds of "he is scum" and 2 minutes of "is he though?" It could also easily be a white washing exercise like they did with Man City

Let's see if they mention:

Ring boy scandal
Jimmy Snuka murder
Owen Hart tragedy and his part in that
Rita Chatterton
Ashley Massaro
Massage parlor incidents
Janel Grant lawsuit (even if Janel legally could not comment)

They mentioned the steroid trial and hush money stuff but not fully the alleged sex trafficking.

I dunno, pretty clear theyre going to focus heavily on the Janel Grant stuff based on the trailer. Agree none of the wrestlers will say anything bad against him, except Bret.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  5, 2024, 08:59:32 pm
I dunno, pretty clear theyre going to focus heavily on the Janel Grant stuff based on the trailer. Agree none of the wrestlers will say anything bad against him, except Bret.

There's no point having Hogan, Cena or Triple H anywhere near the documentary. They might have been the closest to Vince and potentially draw in viewers but they'll toe the company line.

I didn't get the impression from the trailer that it's going to tell us anything we don't already know. I'll watch it for Bret though.
He would need a full 3 seasons of Dark side of the Ring to cover his life
"This is arson". Great bit of TV.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  5, 2024, 08:59:32 pm
I dunno, pretty clear theyre going to focus heavily on the Janel Grant stuff based on the trailer. Agree none of the wrestlers will say anything bad against him, except Bret.

That's part of the worry, the talking heads used are ones I think would be wearing kids gloves in their criticism
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on September  5, 2024, 08:17:34 pm
You'd need quite a few series to cover the repulsive nature of that man, and anything he did do of worth in the world ain't worth nuancing, so I hope they don't go there.

In better news, enjoyed AEW Dynamite and Hangman Swerve is one of the greatest feuds in history. No hyperbole from me.

Quote from: Riquende on September  5, 2024, 11:04:16 pm
"This is arson". Great bit of TV.

Absolutely amazing TV that segment. This feud is incredible

I like the added extra that the cage match is an unsanctioned match - Hangman has been driven so far in his desperation that he has burned a guy's house down, and even if he does win, it won't even technically count towards anything.

He is literally going to gain nothing except revenge. He's destroyed all his goodwill and links just for this, not even any standing advancement.

And he'll still think it's worth it
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September  5, 2024, 11:11:58 pm
Absolutely amazing TV that segment. This feud is incredible

I like the added extra that the cage match is an unsanctioned match - Hangman has been driven so far in his desperation that he has burned a guy's house down, and even if he does win, it won't even technically count towards anything.

He is literally going to gain nothing except revenge. He's destroyed all his goodwill and links just for this, not even any standing advancement.

And he'll still think it's worth it

For all AEW has shot itself in the foot, probably since before Cody left, there has been elements of compelling television. Genuinely compelling.

An interesting element is that Hangman has been justified in his rage, maybe until now. And he has to win but sort of can't and all options are open whatever happens. Does Swerve eventually realise he has driven this man to madness and he will have to save him? Does Swerve get the beating of a lifetime? Does Hangman save himself? Is his family going to get involved?

When so many AEW stories are paint by numbers, I sometimes wonder if all the talented backstage staff worked on this.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  5, 2024, 08:59:32 pm
I dunno, pretty clear theyre going to focus heavily on the Janel Grant stuff based on the trailer. Agree none of the wrestlers will say anything bad against him, except Bret.
Wait, Vince is Goldberg now?
Well, apparently Conrad Thompson has got wind of what's in the doco and was describing it as a 'double shovel burial' on a recent pod, and it's co-produced by 30 for 30's Bill Simmons, who is renowned for loathing celeb advertorial documentaries, so make of that what you will.

The most interesting path would be if it looked at McMahon as both a loathsome human being and a product of the wrestling world, surrounded by people who may or may not have done bad things themselves but who profited from looking the other way. Since it's on Netflix and they've just got the rights to WWE, I suspect it may be a 'Vince was responsible for everything, but he's gone now so we've moved on' exercise. In which case, who knows how far it might go. Past occasions where they've opened their doors to film crews haven't exactly gone swimmingly.
I'm not sure I'll watch it.  Expect it will involve the usual rewriting of history that WWE loves to do and will also talk about how amazing HHH is in comparison to Vince.
Quote from: tubby on September  6, 2024, 05:36:50 pm
I'm not sure I'll watch it.  Expect it will involve the usual rewriting of history that WWE loves to do and will also talk about how amazing HHH is in comparison to Vince.

Legentil doing his magic
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September  5, 2024, 11:07:44 pm
That's part of the worry, the talking heads used are ones I think would be wearing kids gloves in their criticism

Ummmmmm
Ospreay v PAC had NXT 2018 vibes, lots of flippy shit and 2.9 kickouts.

Statlander vs Willow followed and they tried to outdo the flippy shit with hardcore shit and nearly succeeded. A great pair of back to back matches.
All In is where dreams are made, then All Out is where nightmares come true

n utterly fantastic show with a last hour of the show that was full of guy wrenching anxiety, upsetting actions, and an awesome feeling of uncomfortableness.

Between Moxley suffocating Danielson with a plastic bag while a crying Yuta is Coldly restrained, to the unsanctioned match which was in many ways less violent than the Death Match, but felt a lot more hate filled. An absolute perfect ending as well just before it went too far with the extreme violence - a sickening chair shot, with that noise, the crowd visibly shocked, and production scrambling to zoom out as if attempting to censor it. Just excellent

It's telling that when Hangman half started to return to the ring I was sincerely muttering to myself "oh God no".

Beyond that a fucking excellent show - the stretch of Ospreay/PAC, Willow/Statlander, and the 4 way was excellent. MJF/Garcia was awesome (wrong finish).

When the worst March is a 3 to 3.5 star match between Shida and Mercedes, that's a hell of a show.

But yeah, a PPV which I would call a Horror Movie wrestling event.
Also on the BCC turn on Danielson, having Claudio be the one who did the first shot is such a good fake out
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September  8, 2024, 05:34:54 am
All In is where dreams are made, then All Out is where nightmares come true

n utterly fantastic show with a last hour of the show that was full of guy wrenching anxiety, upsetting actions, and an awesome feeling of uncomfortableness.

Between Moxley suffocating Danielson with a plastic bag while a crying Yuta is Coldly restrained, to the unsanctioned match which was in many ways less violent than the Death Match, but felt a lot more hate filled. An absolute perfect ending as well just before it went too far with the extreme violence - a sickening chair shot, with that noise, the crowd visibly shocked, and production scrambling to zoom out as if attempting to censor it. Just excellent

It's telling that when Hangman half started to return to the ring I was sincerely muttering to myself "oh God no".

Beyond that a fucking excellent show - the stretch of Ospreay/PAC, Willow/Statlander, and the 4 way was excellent. MJF/Garcia was awesome (wrong finish).

When the worst March is a 3 to 3.5 star match between Shida and Mercedes, that's a hell of a show.

But yeah, a PPV which I would call a Horror Movie wrestling event.

Think you're being far too generous with the Mone match (a 2 star affair at best in my view), MJG Garcia was quite bland (agree on the wrong ending), the tag match was dull and the four way was nothing more than a fun diversion  but everything else you said I agree with whole heartedly.

Production was better, matches were produced better, there were some genuine classics and options are ample out of this PPV.

And the main event was match of the year for me. If Swerve and Hangman retired tomorrow, they'd be talked about for decades

This was AEW with steak and sizzle. They may,finally, have found out what they are and what they really have to offer. That's only a good thing.
I'm very worn out on MJF over the last year or two but I did enjoy the long Garcia match as well.
Bold decision of AEW to kill off Danielson and Swerve.
There were some odd spots in the Moné/Shida match, not least the run to the end - Shida is a former 3 time womens world champion, and hit her finisher twice on Moné (who can clearly be seen afterwards telling Shida something). She then sets up a 3rd Katana, and hits it according to the commentary (except it was a fairly botched attempt as Mercedes went down early and there was clearly no connection) before only getting a 1 count, with Mercedes then rolling out of the ring... and then a few minutes later Mercedes hit a rough-looking version of her own finisher to win.

I dunno, the storytelling was a bit off and the execution ragged. Maybe without all the other matches on the card hitting the high notes they'd have gotten away with it.

Other than that I absolutely loved Christian having to abort his attempt at being sneaky with the contract.

Quote from: Riquende on September  8, 2024, 09:05:41 pm
There were some odd spots in the Moné/Shida match, not least the run to the end - Shida is a former 3 time womens world champion, and hit her finisher twice on Moné (who can clearly be seen afterwards telling Shida something). She then sets up a 3rd Katana, and hits it according to the commentary (except it was a fairly botched attempt as Mercedes went down early and there was clearly no connection) before only getting a 1 count, with Mercedes then rolling out of the ring... and then a few minutes later Mercedes hit a rough-looking version of her own finisher to win.

I dunno, the storytelling was a bit off and the execution ragged. Maybe without all the other matches on the card hitting the high notes they'd have gotten away with it.

Other than that I absolutely loved Christian having to abort his attempt at being sneaky with the contract.

Mercedes weave was falling off and she was struggling trying to get it back on and get back on track
I was really iffy about Mone coming in but she's actually been pretty good and usually delivers in the ring.  Maybe they just don't have the chemistry, and Shida does look like she's put on a few pounds over the past few months, which can't help.  The wig adjustments are really annoying too, just ask Swerve to staple it onto your head.

Really good PPV, PAC vs Ospreay was incredible, and the rest of the matches weren't far behind.  I could do without the syringe spot but I get that they had to escalate things, and they're both excellent workers who can take care of each other, the cinder block stuff was handled brilliantly.

Mox looks like a fucking killer in that white t-shirt, when he came out to block Christian he looked so much like a man you do not want to fuck with.  Really like this new direction but with PAC, Claudio and Shafir already, there's not much room for any other people in this new stable.  Can't imagine Darby actually joining them but you never know.
Not going to lie, the Hangman vs Swerve match is still living in my head rent free.

In particular that moment after the match when Hangman looked at Swerve with either genuine concern or contemplating more punishment it doesn't even really matter after what had been done, walking towards the ring which caused people to scream and worry like he's a fucking Slasher villain (myself included), him stopping and realizing all he has given up and what he has become to get this revenge (actively hurt his career, his body, and sold his soul to become a monster), and then waking away and then celebrating, accepting the monster he has become for this.

Fucking masterful story of two men being dragged down into the dirt, both going too far, and coming out in the end for the worse.

Hangman went from a righteous man at the top, to this a monster willingly damaging his career, failing at his goals since returning (the Owen, the gauntlet), even giving up on a title match, for revenge.

And Swerve, who lives in this dark place anyway who actually did achieve his goals, but at the price of creating this monster bent on ending him, and his actual body and (in kayfabe) possibly his career

Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:40:30 am

Mox looks like a fucking killer in that white t-shirt, when he came out to block Christian he looked so much like a man you do not want to fuck with.  Really like this new direction but with PAC, Claudio and Shafir already, there's not much room for any other people in this new stable.  Can't imagine Darby actually joining them but you never know.


Moxley looked fucking terrifying. I really like how clinical it all was as well - Yuta was being beat down in a wrestling way he was being Coldly restrained and forced to watch. Moxley wasn't doing some convoluted stuff he was calmly suffocating a man in a horrifically efficient manner. They look like cold hearted killers. It's fantastic IMHO

Having that Moxley and Hangman as your two top heels, dear lord that's strong.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:46:44 am
Moxley looked fucking terrifying. I really like how clinical it all was as well - Yuta was being beat down in a wrestling way he was being Coldly restrained and forced to watch. Moxley wasn't doing some convoluted stuff he was calmly suffocating a man in a horrifically efficient manner. They look like cold hearted killers. It's fantastic IMHO

Having that Moxley and Hangman as your two top heels, dear lord that's strong.

I like the idea of Danielson leading a team of youngsters to get his revenge. It would be useful because Garcia, Yuta  Hook etc have all regressed in my view, just from lack of direction if nothing else. Yuta didn't look too good with only Pac holding him back though, I wish they'd gone for something more visually striking.

Mox and Hangman as the two heels (appreciate the face turn is still possible for the latter) is strong. They, as performers, have the opposite problem; Mox needs someone to tell him no, Hangman needs someone to encourage him. But, as a top two, that's as strong as they've had it, and much stronger than the competition right now.

Perry is lightweight in comparison, but he's interesting atm, and Jay White has gotta be back at some point too. That's a good pack of heels.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 12:54:00 pm
I like the idea of Danielson leading a team of youngsters to get his revenge. It would be useful because Garcia, Yuta  Hook etc have all regressed in my view, just from lack of direction if nothing else. Yuta didn't look too good with only Pac holding him back though, I wish they'd gone for something more visually striking.

Mox and Hangman as the two heels (appreciate the face turn is still possible for the latter) is strong. They, as performers, have the opposite problem; Mox needs someone to tell him no, Hangman needs someone to encourage him. But, as a top two, that's as strong as they've had it, and much stronger than the competition right now.

Perry is lightweight in comparison, but he's interesting atm, and Jay White has gotta be back at some point too. That's a good pack of heels.

I think in ring Garcia has massively improved, at least in the sense that he had all the technical skills and now he has found the ability to capture the crowd. And I do believe, if signed (which people seem to think it's all agreed because is being offered a lot more money) Garcia is due a big push. Also again I don't mind how Yuta looked, because it was rather different at it was someone distraught, but surrounded and held back by top level killers.

I do VERY much agree with Danielson leading a pack of young lads - Yuta, Garcia, Hook, would also say Lee Moriarty, and honestly either Darby or Takeshita (or another "mentor" which I would say is Shibata or Samoa Joe - another dude to come back and if you wanted to heel)

They really have to start pushing these lads hard but they are lucky that a lot of their talent are still comparably babies in wrestling (Garcia and hook are 25, Yuta 27) and away from them guys like Kyle Fletcher who is getting featured a lot more at 25, and Nick Wayne who is 19.

They need to push them but they have a lot of real promising youth. Even Perry who isn't a top heel, but also doesn't look out of place top end of the card, is only 27.

The Heel side of things looks really good in AEW at the moment - although I see the conclusion of Hangman's storyline being him pulled back from the brink at All In Texas with the (for now) final sign off of the Swerve feud.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 01:22:40 pm
I think in ring Garcia has massively improved, at least in the sense that he had all the technical skills and now he has found the ability to capture the crowd. And I do believe, if signed (which people seem to think it's all agreed because is being offered a lot more money) Garcia is due a big push. Also again I don't mind how Yuta looked, because it was rather different at it was someone distraught, but surrounded and held back by top level killers.

I do VERY much agree with Danielson leading a pack of young lads - Yuta, Garcia, Hook, would also say Lee Moriarty, and honestly either Darby or Takeshita (or another "mentor" which I would say is Shibata or Samoa Joe - another dude to come back and if you wanted to heel)

They really have to start pushing these lads hard but they are lucky that a lot of their talent are still comparably babies in wrestling (Garcia and hook are 25, Yuta 27) and away from them guys like Kyle Fletcher who is getting featured a lot more at 25, and Nick Wayne who is 19.

They need to push them but they have a lot of real promising youth. Even Perry who isn't a top heel, but also doesn't look out of place top end of the card, is only 27.

The Heel side of things looks really good in AEW at the moment - although I see the conclusion of Hangman's storyline being him pulled back from the brink at All In Texas with the (for now) final sign off of the Swerve feud.

I think we probably diverge on Garcia, but I also think Darby and Takeshita don't really need that. Takeshita has everything he needs (provided he has a good mentor) and Darby is also someone better off alone, though his and Danielson's interests in Moxley may well cross over.

I think with Yuta, he is not a big personality performer and he was given a very emotional role to play. I'm intrigued, but I'm not sure he nailed it. It has less possibilities as a story, but him being the one to deck Danielson might have been the way to go.

Moriarty I forget exists.

I'm not sure it's a hurry for these performers to be pushed from their perspective (they are ludicrously young in modern wrestling terms) but AEW needs a way of making talented wrestlers better.

Without a talent system, that's probably only going to be by working programmes like this.

Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 02:10:52 pm
I think we probably diverge on Garcia, but I also think Darby and Takeshita don't really need that. Takeshita has everything he needs (provided he has a good mentor) and Darby is also someone better off alone, though his and Danielson's interests in Moxley may well cross over.

I think with Yuta, he is not a big personality performer and he was given a very emotional role to play. I'm intrigued, but I'm not sure he nailed it. It has less possibilities as a story, but him being the one to deck Danielson might have been the way to go.

Moriarty I forget exists.

I'm not sure it's a hurry for these performers to be pushed from their perspective (they are ludicrously young in modern wrestling terms) but AEW needs a way of making talented wrestlers better.

Without a talent system, that's probably only going to be by working programmes like this.

Tbf the talent system is ROH, and that's mostly where Moriarty has been himself (since coming back from injury)

I agree that Darby and Takeshita don't need it, but I wouldn't say no to Danielson taking someone under his wing who is like "This is an imminent future world champion)

And I think with some of these guys you have to kinda go Dominick Mysterio and be like "Right you will turn out good" and force them forward.

We disagree on Garcia but I think he's the most well rounded of the 3 main ones (Yuta, Garcia, Hook).

 Hook has BY FAR the most presentation appeal of the 3 but is also by far the worst in the ring IMHO (he is getting better and he has natural talent but is missing the in between the moves/spots)

Yuta is the furthest behind but tbf lost about 6 months to a concussion injury. I would hope this feud/the inevitable feud with Claudio really puts him over the top. I think he would thrive in a hate feud to become a mean bastard ala Shibata.

Tbf I think Kyle Fletcher is by far the most advanced as he already has a lot already, and is getting a lot of screen time, no doubt with a view of a massive Australia show coming up, and perhaps his tag partner coming back soon.

The real hurry for a push isn't with these guys, but more with the other end - Sting has gone, Danielson is leaving, Edge and Christian won't last forever, Kenny is going to come back after MAJOR surgery.  And in WWE a bunch of main eventers all pushing 40 these days

Wrestling in general is having a bit of an age problem, with 2010's NXT and then AEW causing a problem with Indies, in that everyone great got signed, and when new stars had to rise, they got picked up before they could become a name on the Indy scene.

So you have guys like Yuta, Garcia, Moriarty, Jack Perry, Nathan Frazer, Axiom, who would have been cutting their teeth on the scene and becoming the replacements for Kevin Owens, El Generico, Adam Cole, Chris Hero, Tyler Black, Jon Moxley, etc, and they never become that as they got signed early early.

So when you had people like Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens come in to NXT as a big big deal, you didn't with the new group as they got signed early. So WWE and AEW have to be the ones to push the new generation
I just don't see it with Garcia.  He's a very good wrestler, but that's it.  The dance was fun but it never really went anywhere, and they completely blew the momentum he had when he was with Jericho and the crowd were dying for him to ditch the sports entertainment stuff.

Judging by the bacne he's sporting at the moment, I figure he's in for a bigish push now and is trying to bulk up, but I dunno, I can't see it.  There's a personality there somewhere, he's good when he's talking normally and not trying to be a tough guy.  Just feels like a lesser Dean Malenko right now.

Hook I am completely done with, the smoke and mirrors only lasted so long.  At least Garcia can wrestle, Hook is all over the place in there and really needs to be out on the indies, working and working and working.  His tattoos are shit as well.

Yuta is the one I think has the best chance.  He's got a better look than Garcia and wrestles a more entertaining style.  His big problem is his naturally weak and whiny voice, but get him in the right environment and he'll do alright.  Not sure either Best Friends or the BCC have really elevated him as much as they could've.  Yet.

Fletcher is easily miles ahead of all three.
Fletcher is who a lot of people (Ospreay included) see as the next Will Ospreay.

Also someone who has done it around the world - Australia, UK, Japan, before coming America

He'll be a big star no doubt
Raw going to two hours from early October until the end of the year. Then its the Netflix debut in January, guess the plan is two hours commercial free? Should help things a lot, booking a three hour Raw every week must be tough.
