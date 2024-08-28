All In is where dreams are made, then All Out is where nightmares come true



n utterly fantastic show with a last hour of the show that was full of guy wrenching anxiety, upsetting actions, and an awesome feeling of uncomfortableness.



Between Moxley suffocating Danielson with a plastic bag while a crying Yuta is Coldly restrained, to the unsanctioned match which was in many ways less violent than the Death Match, but felt a lot more hate filled. An absolute perfect ending as well just before it went too far with the extreme violence - a sickening chair shot, with that noise, the crowd visibly shocked, and production scrambling to zoom out as if attempting to censor it. Just excellent



It's telling that when Hangman half started to return to the ring I was sincerely muttering to myself "oh God no".



Beyond that a fucking excellent show - the stretch of Ospreay/PAC, Willow/Statlander, and the 4 way was excellent. MJF/Garcia was awesome (wrong finish).



When the worst March is a 3 to 3.5 star match between Shida and Mercedes, that's a hell of a show.



But yeah, a PPV which I would call a Horror Movie wrestling event.