Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9520 on: August 28, 2024, 11:36:29 am »
Are there many big misses from the hall of fame now from the 70's-80's?

Feels now that particular well has run dry. I mean even mid-late attitude era guys are reaching the Hall of Fame. Cena will probably be inducted 2026 after his retirement run.

Do you start including more WCE/ECW exclusive guys/women now they own the lot? I know Sting is in there so its not without precedent.

The Hall of Fame is a Vince preening ceremony anyway and most of those already in there probably wouldn't get in today in todays climate.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9521 on: August 28, 2024, 02:03:08 pm »
Are there many big misses from the hall of fame now from the 70's-80's?


Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9522 on: August 28, 2024, 07:37:33 pm »
I remember watching that match and realising it was quite awful, but it entertained the hell out of me.

Warrior and Sid would have been epic lunacy.
I think Sid said he discussed with warrior who spoke to him like it was a promo. He was stomping around the room staring at the wall "this is what the gods above will do Sid"

Sid said he was looking around to see if it was wind up. Must find where he said that


https://youtu.be/WNrLyeh_cfE?si=lC9snUoUBZztfkLX
2.53 in. Hahahaha


Are there many big misses from the hall of fame now from the 70's-80's?

Feels now that particular well has run dry. I mean even mid-late attitude era guys are reaching the Hall of Fame. Cena will probably be inducted 2026 after his retirement run.

Do you start including more WCE/ECW exclusive guys/women now they own the lot? I know Sting is in there so its not without precedent.

The Hall of Fame is a Vince preening ceremony anyway and most of those already in there probably wouldn't get in today in todays climate.
demolition / Rick Martel
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9523 on: August 30, 2024, 07:10:58 am »
Hangman vs Swerve is an all-timer feud, just brilliant work from both of them and their chemistry is insane.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9524 on: August 30, 2024, 10:59:13 am »
All In is free on the ITV app right now.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9525 on: August 30, 2024, 07:09:55 pm »
Hangman vs Swerve is an all-timer feud, just brilliant work from both of them and their chemistry is insane.

Very rare that you get a feud like that. I'm struggling to think of one except maybe the heyday of Triple H and the Rock. They are electric and yet it's perfectly OK to have them interact constantly, whereas a HBK Taker would necessitate keeping them apart, because it continues to work. And I think it could work if they flipped to any alignment.

If AEW has produced top quality television, it is this feud right here.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #9526 on: Today at 08:55:52 am »
Very rare that you get a feud like that. I'm struggling to think of one except maybe the heyday of Triple H and the Rock.

It's no Cutler/Avalon, an AEW feud so epic even Starks only had a supporting role:

