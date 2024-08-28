Hangman vs Swerve is an all-timer feud, just brilliant work from both of them and their chemistry is insane.
Very rare that you get a feud like that. I'm struggling to think of one except maybe the heyday of Triple H and the Rock. They are electric and yet it's perfectly OK to have them interact constantly, whereas a HBK Taker would necessitate keeping them apart, because it continues to work. And I think it could work if they flipped to any alignment.
If AEW has produced top quality television, it is this feud right here.