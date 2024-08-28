Are there many big misses from the hall of fame now from the 70's-80's?



Feels now that particular well has run dry. I mean even mid-late attitude era guys are reaching the Hall of Fame. Cena will probably be inducted 2026 after his retirement run.



Do you start including more WCE/ECW exclusive guys/women now they own the lot? I know Sting is in there so its not without precedent.



The Hall of Fame is a Vince preening ceremony anyway and most of those already in there probably wouldn't get in today in todays climate.